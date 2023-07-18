The five most interesting things about the BMC x Red Bull prototype bike AG2R rides in the Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

AG2R Citroën Team is on their third season of riding BMC bikes. Not only is AG2R the only team in the Tour de France riding the Swiss bike brand, but they’re also the only team riding Campagnolo groupsets and wheels. That makes them a natural place to watch for the newest kit from both BMC and Campy, and there are certainly exciting things going on here.

A number of AG2R riders this year are riding on yet-disclosed BMC aero road bikes, all branded with Red Bull Advanced Technologies logos on the bike. The unnamed BMC bike looks near production, and its aero design means it might be an updated BMC Timemachine Road.

Check out the photos below to see the five most interesting things we found about these prototype BMC x Red Bull bikes at the Tour de France

A collaboration between BMC and the Red Bull F1 team’s tech team

(Photo: Will Tracy)

Logos on the downtube of the bike indicate that this design is tied to the Red Bull Advanced Technologies team, known best for being the tech arm of the Red Bull Formula 1 team. That team dominates partially to their cars being among the fastest in a straight line due to aero efficiency. We suspect BMC has looked to them to apply some of that aero magic to their next road bike.

This wouldn’t be the first time BMC has collaborated with Red Bull Advanced Technologies; the two partnered together to build what they called the ‘first Formula 1 bike.’

The widest fork blades in the pro peloton!

(Photo: Will Tracy)

The frame looks quite aerodynamic on its own, but the fork stands out. Or rather, it stands quite wide.

While the fork crown is as wide as the fork on a 90’s Specialized Stumpjumper and conspicuously wide compared to other road bikes, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen something like this; the Hope / Lotus track bikes are perhaps the highest-profile bikes we’ve seen with such wide fork blades.

(Photo: Will Tracy)

Why add more space around the front wheel? The Hope / Lotus track bike moved the fork blades and seat stays more in line with the rider’s legs, while these aren’t quite wide enough to do that. I suspect doing so better moves airflow around the downtube and water bottles. Or hey, maybe they want this BMC x Red Bull Bike to fit a gravel bike tire?

No tubeless, no problem

(Photo: Will Tracy)

Tubeless wheels and tires have largely taken over the pro peloton from the ever-confusing array of clincher and tubular tires. But rather than tubeless, AG2R is using clincher tires on Campagnolo rims. It is hard to tell, but the difference here is likely that AG2R is using Pirelli’s SmarTube TPU tubes. TPU tubes have gained a lot of traction as a performance-centric alternative to tubes that is lighter, with claims of being faster, smoother, and more puncture resistant than a standard tube.

It looks like these SmarTubes aren’t just used on this BMC Red Bull bike but across the AG2R bike lineup.

The BMC x Red Bull bike uses a new Campagnolo Super Record groupset, mostly

(Photo: Will Tracy)

As mentioned, AG2R is the only team in the World Tour racing Campagnolo groupsets and wheels for 2023. And while the Italian company recently launched its new Campagnolo Super Record Wireless groupset, not everyone on AG2R is using the new groupset. More interestingly still, even the bikes with the new Super Record Wireless group are still mismatched groupsets.

Let’s start with the latter aspect. This BMC x Red Bull bike might have Super Record Wireless shifters, derailleurs, and brakes, but it looks like the rest of it is a last-generation Super Record.

The cranks here, for example, are last-generation with a Power2Max spider-based power meter. The new Super Record Wireless group doesn’t have a power meter option, be it from the factory or from third-party providers.

Campagnolo no says no component mixing. AG2R says, “Hold my beer”

(Photo: Will Tracy)

AG2R bikes with the new Super Record Wireless groupsets seem to mix components in ways that Campagnolo says are less than ideal. Campagnolo says both existing cassettes and chainrings are technically compatible, but doing so will result in vastly decreased shifting performance.

The chainrings appear to be last-generation 54-39T chainrings, and the cassette appears to be an older version using an 11t cog as well.

Seeing this type of component mixing from Campagnolo’s only World Tour team is interesting, to say the least. We expect Campagnolo will continue working to ensure its sponsored team uses the full range of its new groupset if only to take advantage of the improved performance touted with the new group.

(Photo: Will Tracy)

To be clear, not every AG2R bike is mixing components. Some are still using the previous-generation wired Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset, which we expect to change later this year as drivetrain availability ramps up. But until then, team mechanics will still need to ensure they have battery chargers for both Campagnolo’s Wireless and EPS systems along the Tour.

(Photo: Will Tracy)