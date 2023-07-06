Air bags, exoskeletons, ski padding, canceling downhill finales: How far to go to make the Tour de France safer?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

How to make the Tour de France safer?

In the aftermath of the tragic death of Gino Mäder at the Tour de Suisse last month, that question is rattling across the peloton with more urgency.

Race organizers are promising padding on the most dangerous of the descents in the Alps, and are installing new signs and better warnings sprinkled across 5,000 identified danger “hot spots” on the 2023 Tour route, but why stop there?

Riders pack plenty of ideas.

“Rules need to be put in place that mitigate those crashes,” Israel Premier Tech’s Michael Woods told Velo. “Everything helps. I am not going to knock them for doing that, but even more needs to be done.”

The Canadian star thinks that cycling should follow the example of Formula One, which dramatically overhauled safety measures in the aftermath of a string of high-speed driver deaths in the 1990s. Cars are slower, more safety features are integrated into the design of the cars, and courses are designed to keep speeds in check.

Why not do that at the Tour de France?

“We need more safety equipment and I think the bikes need to be slowed down,” Woods said. “Smaller rims, slower tires, there’s a lot things we can do to make the bikes slower. That will also mitigate the severity of crashes and the number of crashes.”

“The tires are so good now, we are going faster and faster. The speeds keep on accelerating. That’s due to the equipment.”

Should downhill finales be eliminated? The peloton is split

The peloton races through the fog during the stage five of the 110th Tour de France. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

One heated talking point is finish lines that come after a long alpine descent and whether they should be eliminated altogether. Wednesday’s fifth stage featured one, and there are a few more sprinkled across the 2023 route, including the Col de la Loze and the Joux-Plane in the Alps.

The Tour de France peloton is bracing for an endless string of high-speed descents in this exceptionally mountainous edition in 2023 across the Alps and Pyrénées.

Wednesday’s first foray into the Pyrénées unfolded without a major mishap, but in the wake of the Mäder tragedy, no one wants to see another life cut short.

Many see the high-speed descents with a finish line waiting at the bottom are a recipe for disaster, with some riders even calling for their outright elimination.

Matteo Jorgenson, the promising American talent on Movistar, is in the camp that believes that the downhill finales should be removed.

“I think they should take them away,” Jorgenson told Velo. “We saw what happened just a few weeks ago with [Mäder]. It’s part of cycling, but in the end, one life lost is too much.”

Jorgenson knows firsthand the dangers and pressure that comes with a stage featuring the finish line after a long, high-speed descent.

In his Tour debut last year, he crashed while chasing back to the breakaway leaders coming down the Cat. 1 Mur de Péguère above the red kite in Foix. Jorgenson wasn’t seriously injured and he finished fourth behind stage-winner Hugo Houle (Israel Premier Tech), but in his first Tour, he saw the risks riders are willing to take.

“I experienced last year in the Tour myself, when you’re in position to win a stage, you’ll take all the risk possible. I crashed on a downhill, and it wasn’t that bad for me, but it could have easily been if it was a slightly faster downhill,” Jorgenson said. “We are bike racers, and when you put a finish line at the bottom of a downhill, we’re going to go as fast as we possibly can, which is a bit dangerous.”

UCI officials, however, confirmed that descents and downhill finales will remain part of racing.

“We are not going to ban the final descent in stages,” UCI president David Lappartient said Friday in a press conference. “If we ban the last descent, why not ban the descent in the middle of the race? This is not racing.”

Time for airbags and padding?

The Tour de France is inherently dangerous. What’s the right balance? (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

Other sports have long histories with integrated safety gear, from MotoGP to downhill mountain bike racing. Some say it’s time for road racing to adapt some of the new safety technologies that already exist, and tweak them for the Tour de France.

Woods goes so far to suggest riders should be wearing safety padding and even airbags for the neck area that are woven into the rider’s jersey.

“I do think we should be wearing safety equipment,” Woods told Velo. “We should have some type of exoskeleton, some type of padding, something that is inflatable around the neck, head, and shoulders, something that would save a lot of injuries.

“It was the same talk about helmets back in the day, and they forced everyone to wear helmets, and if they forced everyone to wear padding or inflatables then everyone is on the same playing field,” Woods said. “You see it in MotoGP and in even in commuter bikes. It exists, it just needs to be developed better.”

Crashes are inevitable in the rough-and-tumble peloton hitting speeds topping 100kph on the plunging descents of the Alps and Pyrénées. Anyone who watched the Netflix Tour de France documentary highlights reel saw how many there are.

There’s a fierce debate behind the scenes going on right now about the best way to make an inherently dangerous sport safer without diminishing the essence of racing on the open road.

Racers are in agreement that more resources need to be devoted to rider safety. There’s no consensus yet on how far safety measures should go, but everyone agrees more is better.

So far, thankfully the Tour de France is unfolding without a major mishap through five wild and woolly stages.

There have been some nasty crashes and four riders have been forced to exit the race with broken bones, including Enric Mas (Movistar), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), Luis León Sánchez (Astana-Qazaqstan), and Jacopo Guarnieri (Lotto Dstny).

No Tour de France is devoid of danger. The ongoing debate is how to best minimize the risks.

Data reveals crashes are increasing, what’s to blame?

UCI data reveals that crashes are on up an upward trend across five years, with a 24 percent increase over last year.

Behind the scenes, the UCI and other stakeholders are promising enhanced safety, but riders are pushing for better and more consistent safety measures across the race course.

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme last week promised a slate of enhanced safety measures, ranging from blinking lights and horns ahead of dangerous corners, to move safety staffers on the road with flags and banners, to even adding ski racing padding on select downhills, like the Col de la Loze.

Data shows that crashes are rising, up 24 percent from last year, and many point to the ever increasing amount of “traffic furniture” across France’s villages and cities. Those are designed to slow down cars, not handle a peloton buzzing through at 60kph.

A new commission dubbed SafeR — which features support from teams, race organizers, the UCI, and a rider’s group — promises new safety measures across men’s and women’s racing.

The challenge for race organizers is to find the balance between enhanced safety without watering down the essence of racing on open roads.

“We do not want to end up having bike races in parking lots of big supermarkets,” said the UCI’s Peter Van Den Abeele.

Officials also admit making racing 100 percent accident-free is almost impossible.

“An accident like Gino Mäder may not be prevented in the future. We still race on the roads,” said Jaap van Hulten, a member of the safety commission. “We still want to have descents on the parcours. We are not going to take out the Poggio or the Cipressa out of Milan-San Remo.

“Racing takes place on the roads, with the crowds, close to each other. That’s what we have to understand.”

Some of the things that a cpa delegate does at the Tour de France: ask the riders if everything is OK, talk to the organiser about the hot spots on the route, take stock with motorbikes in the race. We are not in charge of safety but we take action for the riders! 💪#SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/8UOkokfMuM — CPA Cycling (@cpacycling) July 2, 2023

The UCI data also pegged nearly half of all crashes are caused by what it described as “rider behavior.” There’s a sense that riders are going faster and taking more risks.

Woods pushed back against that notion.

“I think a lack of respect is not the right word. It’s the nature of the game, and the game’s been changed due to equipment, conditions, and road infrastructure,” Woods told Velo. “Cycling’s evolved so much. The road infrastructure is way more complicated. We have more roundabouts, we have more everything, so it makes you have to be in position more.

“The equipment is so good now, it makes everyone go so much faster. Certainly these crashes are often caused by rider error, but it’s often due to the environment that’s around us. Riders often know where we need to be more often, so there’s a fight for position. I wouldn’t say it’s a lack of respect, I’d say more it’s the nature of the beast.”