Bike Check: Alpecin-Deceuninck and Mathieu van der Poel’s Canyon Aeroad

Alpecin-Deceuninck finds itself in the Tour de France 2023 with Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen forming a hard t0 beat pairing. Their bike of choice? The Canyon Aeroad.
Alpecin-Deceuninck is sponsored predominantly by Canyon for its bikes and
Shimano for its drivetrains, wheels, and pedals. The team also uses Vittoria for tires and Selle Italia for its saddles and handlebar tape. But Van der Poel’s bike is quite unique compared to the rest of his team. Check the photos below to see all the similarities between it and the rest of his team.
Here is Mathieu van der Poel’s Canyon Aeroad. The biggest difference? It sports a white paint scheme unique to the rest of the team, whose bikes use a lustrous purple paint scheme. (Photo: Will Tracy)
A look at the front end of Mathieu’s bike. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alpecin-Deceuninck riders use Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrains, and like many pro cyclists, Van der Poel tilts his brake levers inward somewhat to aid in aerodynamics. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Another look. One reckons it is lighter than the approximately 30-gram weight of their current mount. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alpecin’s bikes feature a unique computer mount system that is different than the mounts on offer for the CP0018 handlebars. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Canyon’s integrated one-piece handlebar is unique in the pro peloton for a number of things: its adjustable width between 390 and 430 mm, and the stop sale that happened a few years back. (Photo: Will Tracy)
The front end of the Aeroad is fairly clever, using a new application of old-school quill stem technology. Doing so allows the rider to adjust bar height without cutting the steerer tube or leaving a ton of spacers behind. (Photo: Will Tracy)
A white frame, white tape, and a white saddle are unique to van der Poel. Here he is using the Flite Boost Kit Carbonio Superflow in his MVDP edition. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Hard to see here, but the key difference between Mathieu’s bike and the rest of the Alpecin team is the seat post, which uses a more traditional aero design. It isn’t truncated and cut halfway like the standard Aeroad, which necessitates a more traditional seatpost wedge found just ahead of the seat post in the frame. Just behind the seat post an epoxied-on number plate mount. (Photo: Will Tracy)
The Aeroad is Canyon’s aero road bike, and that aero optimization is no more apparent than at the seat tube, which is heavily optimized to match the curve of the rear wheel. (Photo: Will Tracy)
The vast majority of Alpecin’s riders will be aboard the mid-depth Shimano Dura-Ace C50 wheels. 50 mm rim depths seem to have become the new standard for aero efficiency and high-speed wheel stability. Tire choice for Alpecin-Deceuninck is the Vittoria Corsa Pro TLR tire in a 28 mm width. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Van der Poel is using a Dura-Ace drivetrain with 54-40T chainrings up front paired with a Dura-Ace 9200P power meter crankset. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Mathieu’s Canyon Aeroad might use larger chainrings than most consumer bikes, but there is plenty of space in the front derailleur mount for even larger chainrings. (Photo: Will Tracy)
The bike features an 11-30t cassette out back. The gearing combination overall is a standard choice in the pro peloton amongst Shimano riders. Mathieu’s Canyon Aeroad features 140 mm brake rotors front and rear. (Photo: Will Tracy)
The Canyon Aeroad CFR has been around since late 2020. (Photo: Will Tracy)
The custom MVDP livery might be a way to sell bikes, but it also helps teammates distinguish van der Poel from the rest of the team. (Photo: Will Tracy)