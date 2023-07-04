Bike Check: Alpecin-Deceuninck and Mathieu van der Poel’s Canyon Aeroad

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Team Alpecin-Deceuninck finds itself in the Tour de France 2023 with Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen forming a hard t0 beat pairing. Their bike of choice? The Canyon Aeroad.

Alpecin-Deceuninck is sponsored predominantly by Canyon for its bikes and Shimano for its drivetrains, wheels, and pedals. The team also uses Vittoria for tires and Selle Italia for its saddles and handlebar tape. But Van der Poel’s bike is quite unique compared to the rest of his team. Check the photos below to see all the similarities between it and the rest of his team.

Read more:

Gallery: Alpecin-Deceuninck and Mathieu van der Poel’s Canyon Aeroad