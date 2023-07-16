American riders Lawson Craddock, Neilson Powless light up mountain stage at Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

American riders Neilson Powless and Lawson Craddock lit up Sunday’s monster climbing stage across the French Alps at the Tour de France.

Powless bravely fought to defend the King of the Mountain’s jersey he’s carried for nearly two weeks, while Craddock rode to a career-best fourth out of the winning breakaway in the brutally paced 15th stage.

“Not every day that you get the chance to race at the front of the world’s biggest race,” Craddock said. “We knew we wanted to be at the front on a very challenging course. We knew if we had numbers in the front we could have numbers to play and maybe go for the stage win, or to help [Simon] Yates.”

Craddock and Powless both rode into the day’s main breakaway that slipped the grip of the main bunch early on. The peloton remained close behind for some time, but a big pileup featuring Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) and others caused the decisive fracture.

Craddock was there to cover moves and be up the road to help podium contender Jayco-AlUla teammate Simon Yates, while Powless was chasing polka-dot jersey points after starting the stage tied with Jonas Vingegaard.

Craddock, back for his third Tour start, hitched a ride and rode it all the way to the final climb.

Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) dropped Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to win the stage, and Craddock paced himself up the final climb to cross the line fourth at 3:10 back.

‘It’s a spectacle to see what those guys can do’

Craddock rode to a career-best fourth. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

The Texan spoke with pride at the finish line, describing to NBC Sports how hard the pace was on the multi-climb stage across the heart of the French Alps.

“It’s truly a spectacle to see what those guys can do in first-person,” Craddock said at the line. “It was always going to be tough. Van Aert did a full-on sprint over that last Cat. 3, we are just mere mortals when they’re climbing well. I was able to have good legs on the final climb and stay with the best of the rest.

“A big thanks for the team for giving me the opportunity to be up there and do my own race,” Craddock said. “We knew we could race for the stage or be there for Simon. With the way the stage played out, and I was happy to race for the win.”

Powless: ‘I will give everything to the end’

Powless remains tied for the lead for the King of the Mountains jersey. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Powless started the day tied with Vingegaard in the King of the Mountains jersey, and was still tied for the lead — with a different rider — on Sunday evening.

Yet on Tuesday, he won’t be wearing the distinctive polka-dot jersey.

Italian rider Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) will carry the jersey into Tuesday’s stage based on tie-breaker rules.

With just days to go before possibly becoming the first U.S. rider to win one of the Tour’s most prestigious jerseys, Powless dug deep Sunday to find the right moves.

“The goal today was to get into the breakaway and try to do it without Ciccone. I thought we did it, because we got into a breakaway that he wasn’t in,” Powless told Velo. “Unfortunately he had a strong team on the flats to bring us back. I’ve been getting better and better since the last rest day, and I was happy to get back into the breakaway after that last big effort.”

The Italian started 12 points behind Powless in the climber’s category, but soon made up ground. Ciccone edged Powless in the first summit, and then Powless was gapped as the breakaway group split midway through the stage.

“I felt like we were pretty even on the first Cat. 1 climb. My efforts later caught up with me and I was really suffering after that,” he told Velo’s Sadhbh O’Shea. “You cannot think about the GC guys. I am just trying to pick up as many points as I can.”

After that, Powless knew Ciccone had an open road for points, and the Italian won the next climb at the Cat. 1 Col de la Croix Fry.

Ciccone didn’t challenge for other climbs, though, and finished out of the points at the finish line.

Still, the damage was done, and now Ciccone and Powless are tied with 58 points.

There will be some King of the Mountains points in play during Tuesday’s time trial, something that could favor Powless, but Wednesday’s monster stage over the Col de la Loze could decide who wins the category.

“I am going all the way to the end,” Powless said of the King of the Mountains battle. “No matter where I am end, whether it’s first, second, third, fourth or fifth, I will give everything to the end.”

Powless confirmed he’s looking forward to a “good steak” on the Tour’s second rest day Monday.