Americans are needed on the podium to boost the Tour de France’s Popularity in the U.S.

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Tour de France is one of sport’s greatest spectacles, a three-week extravaganza boasting some of the biggest audiences of any sporting event in the world. But how can we boost its popularity and attract more fans in the United States? In this final article, Steve Maxwell of The Outer Line talks with various past American Tour de France stars about the likelihood of future American podium contenders, and how that might impact viewership and domestic audience.

As we finish our trip around the “positive feedback loop” for boosting cycling’s popularity in the United States — shown in the chart below – it’s now time to take a look at the possibility and the importance of bigger American stars in the future, ones who can achieve victory or the podium in the Tour de France, and how much that might grow the popularity of the sport in the United States.

Also read:

The general popularity of bicycle racing and the size of TV audiences in the U.S. peaked during the later years of Lance Armstrong’s reign over the sport. After Armstrong won his first two or three Tours, and started to become a household name in America, more and more fans tuned in to watch the race. Many older riders today cite those years and the excitement of the racing then as the primary reason they got into cycling in the first place. As he zeroed in on the record of five wins and then exceeded that, Armstrong had a huge following in the U.S. and peak numbers of fans were tuning in. During his last two Tours in 2004 and 2005, the American audience often exceeded one and a half million people on a per stage basis.

In 2006, the year after Armstrong retired, TV viewership in the U.S. fell by more than 50%, and in the years since then has hovered around 350,000 to 400,000 per stage. In fact, the only years where viewership significantly exceeded that average was in 2009 and 2010 – the years of Armstrong’s comeback. Although historical viewership data are sparse, and it’s harder to make apples-to-apples comparisons, there was also a peak of American interest during Greg LeMond’s victories in the late 1980s. The evidence seems clear – Americans tend to tune in if there is an American competing for the win, and tend to tune out if there isn’t.

The U.S. actually has a good crop of young riders, with six different racers participating in the Tour this year. Neilson Powless of Team EF wore the polka dot jersey for the first two weeks, and could have challenged for a stage victory. Matteo Jorgensen of Movistar just barely missed out on a stage win at Puy de Dôme, while Lawson Craddock just missed the podium on another stage. Sepp Kuss has become celebrated as one of the top domestiques in the world, carefully guiding likely Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard to victory – and one wonders what he could do if given the opportunity to compete for himself as a GC rider.

But Chris Horner is blunt about it. “If Americans aren’t winning, nobody cares. Americans mostly only know the Tour, and you have to win it before you’re gonna be famous in the United States. Top-10 finishes? Hardly anybody pays attention.”

Davis Phinney adds, “if we ever get to the point of having a ‘brand-name’ rider – someone like a Pogačar, Vingegaard, or Roglič – that would make all the difference in terms of the average U.S. spectator, not to mention the American media. But, all of these guys are extraordinarily rare bike racers – almost one-of-a-kind, unique talents.”

Phinney goes on. “However, as we witnessed with Greg and Lance, it will take an American actually winning the Tour to really draw all the eyes back home. The same thing happened with Wiggins, Froome, and Thomas in Great Britain; they markedly boosted general British interest in cycling. And we’re seeing the same thing in Denmark right now, due to Vingegaard’s success.”

Lance Armstrong concurs with the general consensus. “We’ve got some great young racers, but I don’t think anybody believes we have the kind of marquee rider who can end up in yellow. Let’s face it – we wouldn’t be having this whole discussion if we had an American Pogačar.”

But of course it’s not that simple to just create a new Pogačar. And it’s also more nuanced than just having a guy who can win the Tour de France. It has to be a personality who can actually build interest in the overall sport, and there has to be a supporting system and culture of excellence that can continue to generate those sorts of talents.

Jonathan Vaughters argues that an “icon” model of trying to popularize cycling in the U.S. is actually a crutch to long term success. “The sport was never really that popular when Armstrong was racing; it was Armstrong that was popular.” Indeed, the TV audience trend lines cited above would seem to back up that assertion. “That’s a hurdle, not an asset,” he says.

Jim Ochowicz believes that the talent is there, but that we just don’t have the right capabilities and funding to effectively organize and exploit it. Sure, he says, “another Lance Armstrong would help, no doubt. But we already have some very capable American riders. I’d love to put together a U.S. team today. All these guys like Kuss and Jorgenson are on teams where they’re not given any freedom; what if you gave Sepp Kuss the freedom to fly? Or the rest of them; they don’t get to flap their wings.”

And why aren’t we doing that? Ochowicz say it’s all about the money needed to sustainably fund an American team. “If it wasn’t, I wouldn’t be sitting here in Hartland, Wisconsin. And it seems crazy, but cycling is like the cheapest investment you can make to get your name branded on a global basis. For the same price as one 3 x 5 logo on a NASCAR car you can be the primary sponsor of a whole cycling team. Corporate America just doesn’t get it. But it’s our own fault – we’re just not doing a good enough job selling the sport.”

And although winning may be necessary to get people’s attention and to inspire greater and more sustainable funding, it has to be supplemented with more compelling stories about the individual athletes. Andy Hampsten says, “I’m more interested in the person than the fact that he or she just won the Tour de France. Who is more of a hero in the sense of ‘I wish I had done that.’ Eddy Merckx or Gino Bartali? Eddy won the most and was a generous person when he raced, but when wasn’t racing, Gino Bartali risked his life to save other people’s lives. And what about Major Taylor? Is there a better story in all of sport about how to live against adversity?”

So, at the end of the day, all of the factors that we’ve discussed – and that we show graphically in our chart above – have to interact and come together to begin to create an upward spiral in the sport. Greater exposure and new American stars, supported by stronger development systems and infrastructure will drive a bigger and more engaged American audience – which in turn will drive greater interest and keep the cycle going.

Steve Maxwell is co-editor of The Outer Line, which focuses on governance and business issues, contrasting pro cycling with other sports. Subscribe to The Outer Line’s weekly AIRmail newsletter here .