Kasper Asgreen and day’s breakaway foils sprinters to win stage 18 of Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-QuickStep) and his three breakaway companions pulled off a superb heist on stage 18 of the Tour de France, defending a slender lead for most of the stage and holding off the frantic chasing efforts of multiple teams in the finale.

The Dane won ahead of Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny) and Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X), with Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny) being swallowed up before the line but playing a crucial role in helping the move stay clear.

Green jersey wearer Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) dashed to fourth to lead in the main bunch.

Earlier, he tried to intimidate Eenkhoorn when he attempted to bridge to the break from the bunch, chasing him and appearing to hem him in, but Eenkhoorn was later able to get clear and join those out front. That extra horsepower proved crucial and was a karmic factor in Philipsen being denied at the end.

He was fourth, with Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) and Cees Bol (Astana Qazaqstan Team) completing the top six. Race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and the rest of the GC contenders finished safely in the main bunch, with the overall standings remaining the same as at the start of the day.

How it played out

Stage 18 of the Tour de France threw a bone to the sprinters after many stages not suited to their physiques. The 189.4km from Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse was flat and fast, and while there were the category four climbs of the Côte de Chambéry-le-Haut (km. 62.1) and the Côte de Boissieu (km. 105.2), that was as complicated as it got for those riders.

Those two hills were followed by the intermediate sprint at Saint-Rambert-En-Bugey 52kms from the finish, and the final 10km was either downhill or totally flat.

The stage began without one of the sprint contenders, Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). He exited the Tour as his wife is about to give birth.

Immediately after the start Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-QuickStep), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X) and Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny) clipped away and built a lead of 1:40. Abrahamsen led them over both the first and second climbs, with a fatigued Simon Geschke (Cofidis) abandoning the race soon afterwards.

Back in the bunch stage favorite Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) came under criticism when Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny) attacked. The green jersey accelerated out of the bunch and appeared to try to intimidate him, moving across his line to block him.

Several other riders tried to attack but didn’t get far. However the break’s lead was under a minute and this encouraged others to try, with Eenkhoorn trying again and being helped by Campanaerts, who dropped back to give him assistance in bridging.

Abrahamsen took the intermediate sprint, while behind Philipsen boosted his already huge points lead with fifth place from the peloton.

Top performance from break fends off all the chasing teams

Campanaerts is well known as a strong time trialist and breakaway rider and was putting in huge pulls to try to stay clear. Thanks in a large part to his efforts, the break had 45 seconds with 30km remaining and still retained 22 of that with 10km to go.

However Alpecin-Deceuninck, Bora-Hansgrohe and Lidl-Trek were chasing hard and it seemed inevitable that the four escapees would be caught. The break wasn’t happy with that script, though, and kept hammering along. Meanwhile Soudal-Quick-Step was trying to hamper the chase to help Asgreen, with its riders jumping into the sprinters’ train and interrupting the pacesetting.

That plus the huge work done out front helped keep the gap to 13 seconds with 5km left. Bora-Hansgrohe’s Nils Politt was stomping at the front of the bunch and then Bahrain-Victorious hit the front, trimming the gap back to 8 seconds with 2km remaining.

The leaders still had 6 seconds going under the kite, giving them hope, and Campanaerts put in a big drive to the line to try to help Eenkhoorn. That helped fend off the sprinters, who tried to overhaul those out front but were unable to stop Asgreen, Eenkhoorn and Abrahamsen taking the first three places and pulling off a brilliant coup.