It’s not Bastille Day, it’s ‘Ineos Day’: Kwiatkowski provides the fireworks

CULOZ, France – There’s something about July 14 on the Tour de France and Ineos Grenadiers.

For two years in a row, the squad have delivered their own fireworks on France’s national holiday, breaking away to win a stage.

“I think Bastille Day should be renamed Ineos day,” Tom Pidcock quipped at the finish after finishing fifth.

He delivered his debut Tour stage win at Alpe d’Huez twelve months ago. But on stage 13 of the 2023 race, which centered around the 17km final climb of the Grand Colombier, victory came in a thoroughly unexpected way.

Experienced road captain Michal Kwiatkowski entered the 19-strong breakaway that was kept to a tight lead of two minutes by a hard-riding UAE-Team Emirates for most of the stage.

“I thought this is just a free ticket to maybe the bottom of the climb or something like that. I never thought this group would fight for the stage win because they were pulling pretty hard in the back,” he said after the race.

A break from the norm

Kwiatkowski (in red) rides with breakaway companions James Shaw and Cees Bol. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

It was a reminder of Ineos Grenadiers’ dual focus, chasing breakaways while keeping their two young aces, Carlos Rodríguez and Tom Pidcock, in the GC fight.

The Ineos Grenadiers management ran a calculation before the Grand Colombier when the gap was around two minutes. “If he did the climb of his life, he needed two and a half minutes. I think they started with four so we knew he had a really good chance,” sports director Steve Cummings told Velo.

With the attackers working together well and the chase pace behind slackening a tad, they had their window of opportunity for the Grand Colombier.

The Pole had been behind attacker Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) and several other rivals at the foot of the climb. He paced his effort expertly, moving up to them and accelerating away with 12 kilometers to go.

Then, it was just Kwiatkowski riding uphill through the eye of a needle, the crazy Bastille Day crowd parting at the last moment.

“The fans were amazing, they were driving me to the finish,” he said afterwards. “That is an amazing feeling … without them, I guess that wouldn’t have been possible.”

It has been a difficult 12 months of sickness and injury for Kwiatkowski. The 2014 world champion and former Milan-Sanremo winner reminded everyone of his class, strength and experience on a sweltering day in the Jura mountains.

“Ultimately, he’s one of the best riders in the world. Hhe’s proven that with all the results he’s had over the years. He often comes to the Tour as a domestique but in a year like this for us, he can take that opportunity … he’s been on fire all Tour,” Ineos Grenadiers deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth said.

Pidcock best of the rest

Pidcock rides attentively on the wheel of yellow jersey Vingegaard, close to the finish of stage 13. (Photo by Bernard Papon – Pool/Getty Images)

A couple of minutes down the road, fourth-placed Carlos Rodríguez and eighth overall Tom Pidcock were also on song for Ineos Grenadiers.

They kept pace with the lead group, whittled down by UAE-Team Emirates. As Tadej Pogačar shot up the road in the last 450 meters, with Vingegaard initially in tow, Pidcock showed his punch and fight. He was best of the rest behind the Tour’s two titans, fifth on the day and 1:03 down on his teammate Kwiatkowski.

“It is a 17km climb and he just rode the end like it was a bunch sprint,” 23-year-old Pidcock said of Pogačar at the finish. “I was probably doing 700 watts or something, so God knows what he was doing.”

The man from Yorkshire made up time on all but the top two overall. He remains eighth in a congested top-ten, 5:35 down on Vingegaard and poised to leapfrog Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious), who is ten seconds ahead.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez crossed the line eleventh at 1:20 and kept fourth place, 4:48 down on Vingegaard.

Podium push for Ineos Grenadiers

Carlos Rodríguez, currently inside the Tour top five at the tender age of 22. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The next week, with numerous mountain-packed days including over 4,000 meters of elevation, will show what Ineos Grenadiers’ pair of fresh-faced hopefuls can do.

“There’s not a lot between them at the minute. We’re keeping the door wide open for both of them and giving them both the opportunity,” Ellingworth told Velo. “For Carlos in his first major hit at the Tour de France, it’s brilliant. Really promising.”

“I don’t see why not,” Ellingworth responded when asked whether finishing on the podium was still a possibility.

To do so, they will have to put grand tour winners like Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla) and Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe) to the sword.

“It’ll be a tough call but for sure, they’re in for a good shout – and they’re dead excited about it. The atmosphere is really good within the team: the older guys are feeding off the younger guys and today’s result just shows that.”

The day’s only downside was a DNF for debutant Ben Turner, who had gastroenteritis and abandoned during the race.

“That’s cycling: you’re either up or you’re down,” Cummings said. On Bastille Day, most things went in one direction for Ineos Grenadiers.