Bastille Day, Tour de France, and Gertrude Stein’s wartime hideaway

This Bastille Day the Tour returns to Le Grand Colombier.

The road to the summit is long, cruelly steep and narrow. Like the Puy de Dôme, the Grand Colombier dominates its surroundings, rising formidably from the lush forests and meadows of the Jura. The peloton won’t have time to admire the views, of course. They will skirt the southern flank of the mountain on a flat road that takes them into the commune of Culoz, where a sharp left turn will lead them up through the houses and onto the lower slopes. And as they settle into the climbing, the riders will pass the former home of one of the major figures of 20th century American literature.

Gertrude Stein was born in 1874 in Pennsylvania to wealthy parents who had a love for all things European. After spending time in Vienna and Paris the family eventually settled in California. A brilliant student, Stein attended Radcliffe College, where she studied psychology under William James, then enrolled at the John Hopkins School of Medicine.

But Stein never felt comfortable at medical school. Her feminist views and unconventional style clashed with the paternalistic culture of the faculty. Demoralized and bored, her studies drifted and in the fourth year she failed a course, then dropped out.

In 1902 her brother Michael moved to London. Gertrude went with him, and a year later the siblings moved to Paris. It was the start of a lifelong love for France. The Steins shared an apartment on the Rue de Fleurus, close to the Luxembourg Gardens on the Left Bank. There they began to collect art, using their family’s trust fund to buy paintings by Gauguin, Renoir and Cézanne. At the same time, their apartment became a literary salon.

Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ezra Pound, Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso were among the many writers and artists who popped round every Saturday evening. Stein is widely credited as coining the term “Lost Generation” to describe the group of American writers abroad.

During the rest of the week Stein worked on her writing. Her style was modernist, stream-of-consciousness, a literary response to the Cubist painting of Picasso and Braque, and to Cézanne, who she particularly adored. Stein began publishing almost as soon as she arrived in Paris, but though her work was well-received by critics, its highbrow style meant it was not a commercial success. Her first significant book was the novel Three Lives, about a gay love triangle.

In Paris Stein met Alice B. Toklas, an American woman from San Francisco who had moved to the city after the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. They became friends, lovers. Toklas was a quiet, unassuming figure who preferred to be in the background, yet she became integral to Stein’s life. Their relationship lasted until Stein’s death in 1946.

In August 1924, while driving south to visit Picasso, they discovered and fell in love with the landscape of the Bugey area of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. They liked it so much they sent a telegram to Picasso telling them they would be arriving on the French Riviera a week later than planned. From that year on, the couple visited the Bugey area every summer, eventually buying a house in Belley, then moving to Culoz.

A family portrait is displayed at the preview of “The Steins Collect: Matisse, Picasso, and the Parisian Avant-Garde” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Food played a major role in their life – Stein and Toklas loved the simple country fare they found at restaurants in the region.

In later life Toklas became a distinguished, if rather eccentric, food writer. The Alice B. Toklas Cookbook became a bestseller in the mid-1950s and contains many of the recipes she cooked for Stein and their dinner guests.

Despite her air of intellectual rigor, Stein had always wanted literary fame, and all that came with it. At the age of 58, she decided to go after it. In the fall of 1932 she sat down to write The Autobiography of Alice B. Toklas, which, despite the title, was principally Stein’s own memoir, told from Toklas’s perspective. The book brought her instant success and transformed Stein’s reputation.

When the Second World War arrived and the Vichy regime was established under German occupation, Stein and Toklas, as Jewish American women, were in grave danger. American embassy officials advised them to flee to Switzerland. But Stein decided to stay, spending much of the war in Culoz.

There has been strong debate ever since about the degree to which Stein collaborated with Marshal Pétain’s Vichy regime, and whether her collaboration was motivated by self-preservation, or something more ideological. What is certain, however, is that Gertrude Stein loved France, and loved the small town of Culoz, sitting at the foot of the Grand Colombier.