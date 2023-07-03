Bike check: Team Cofidis and their stage two-winning Look 795 Blade RS in the Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Team Cofidis is back on Look Bikes after a nearly nine-year stint away from the team, and an early stage two win at the Tour de France 2023 under Victor Lafay draws the recently-released Look 795 Blade RS into the spotlight.

We got a close look at the bike Team Cofidis used to get their first stage win since 2008.

