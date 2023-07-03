Bike check: Team Cofidis and their stage two-winning Look 795 Blade RS in the Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members!
Team Cofidis is back on Look Bikes after a nearly nine-year stint away from the team, and an early stage two win at the Tour de France 2023 under Victor Lafay draws the recently-released Look 795 Blade RS into the spotlight.
We got a close look at the bike Team Cofidis used to get their first stage win since 2008.
The Look 795 Blade RS road bike updates, first unveiled at Eurobike 2023, receive a number of updates that make the bike stiffer and more aerodynamic. This Cofidis build takes advantage of those updates with newly-updated Corima WS EVO 47 mm wheels. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Look says the 795 Blade RS features aero-optimized seat stays and seatpost as well. The back of the seat post features a number plate holder held by zip ties. (Photo: Will Tracy)
The 795 Blade RS fork to head tube interface has been refined to further improve aerodynamic efficiency. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Interestingly, Look claims a horizontal top tube is more aerodynamic than a more-common sloped top tube. (Photo: Will Tracy)
The Look 795 Blade RS features a neatly-integrated two-piece handlebar and stem. The French company says doing so makes for easy adjustments and saves 5 watts over a standard bar and stem. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Geometry is race-focused, which means fewer stems slammed and more spacers underneath to get the right fit. (Photo: Will Tracy)
The Mondrian colors filter from the frame to the handlebars. (Photo: Will Tracy)
White bar tape and tan sidewall tires make for a classic look. (Photo: Will Tracy)
This Cofidis bike features a Look-branded SRM Origin Road Carbon power meter crankset. Cofidis is one of the few teams using an SRM power meter. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Cofidis uses both Look bikes and pedals in the Tour. This bike used Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic pedals here. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Interestingly, Cofidis is riding on Corima WS Evo 47 mm wheels rather than the top-spec Corima MCC EVO wheels. (Photo: Will Tracy)
The WS Evo wheels use Corima’s own S Evo Ratchet hub and use 20 carbon spokes power wheel. There aren’t many downsides to using the more traditional wheel, however, as the WS Evo wheels are roughly 60 grams heavier. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Cofidis uses Michelin as its tire sponsor. Their bikes used Michelin Power Cup tires; shown here is a clincher version in 28 mm width. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Alternatively, other Cofidis bikes use Power Competition tubular tires, shown here in a 25 mm width. One would think the team would be definitively on one tire and rim combination over the other, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Cofidis uses Selle Italia as their saddle sponsor. Shown here is the Selle Italia SLR TM, a break from the increasingly-popular short-nose ‘Boost’ saddles from Selle Italia. (Photo: Will Tracy)