From bike shop worker to Tour de France racer: the incredible journey of Elmar Reinders

BILBAO, Spain (Velo) — Elmar Reinders was a little late for a morning interview with good reason: he was being visited by anti-doping testers before the start of the Tour de France.

“This is all new to me,” he said.

No kidding: it’s been a year of firsts for the 31-year-old Dutchman. It’s his first full season on a WorldTour team. This month saw his first altitude camp, in 40-degree Spanish heat.

Now, he is taking on his first grand tour, the most illustrious of them all.

Not so long ago, he was riding in relative anonymity for a third-tier UCI team and working in his local bike shop. Selling bikes, fixing mechanical problems, watching the Tour de France on the television.

After going the long way round to reach the pinnacle of the sport, the unheralded Team Jayco-AlUla rider will be on the TV screen himself this July.

He is the second-oldest debutant at the 2023 Tour de France, and is set to work on flat stages as the the second-to-last leadout man for top sprinter Dylan Groenewegen.

Reinders showed promise from an early age: he was a youth Dutch national time-trial champion in 2008, beating Dylan van Baarle. But while peers like the former Paris-Roubaix winner turned pro and blossomed quickly, Reinders did not progress as quickly.

Armed with a fast finish, Reinders could mix it in the top-10 of small Dutch races, but struggled to impact more prestigious races. A possible contract with WorldTour team Lotto-Belisol didn’t come off ahead of 2014 and he rode on UCI Continental (third-tier) Dutch teams, Metec and Jo Piels, for the following three years.

The tortoise and the hare

Between 2014 and 2016, he also worked at Fiets en Koffie, a bike shop in Assen, to supplement his earnings.

“Depending on his training, sometimes he’d work 10 hours a week, sometimes it was 20,” shop worker Frank Woltman tells Velo. “He could do everything, he could repair bikes, he was a very good salesman, and he makes good coffee! He was a great person to have in the shop. He did everything he needed to and he never complained.”

Working on a bike at Fiets en Koffie. Photo: Frank Woltman

Reinders still pops in regularly for chats and the occasional caffeine hit. Last week, ahead of the Tour de France, Woltman helped him to put new cleats on his shoes.

“It’s nice to see he’s doing really well,” he says.

His shop job ended when he got a chance and a bigger contract with Dutch Pro Continental team Roompot in 2017. Reinders’ childhood idol, Michael Boogerd, became his director sportif. He sprinted to a handful of top-10 finishes in one-day races over three seasons there, but rarely showed his full potential.

Elmar Reinders is first on the left as Team Jayco Alula riders take to the stage during the official team presentation in Bilbao. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Still, Reinders was undeterred.

“If you have the opportunity to do what you like, then just go for it,” Reinders says of the lessons he’s learned. “Why should you stop if you’re 25 and still enjoy it? You can’t start again one and a half years later. I see that quite a lot with some guys. You have one chance to get everything out of it.”

He went to Danish squad Riwal Readynez in 2020, but they lost their Pro Continental license, due to problems with their sponsor, and dropped down to become a third-tier UCI Continental team.

What kept Reinders going and chasing the dream into his thirties?

“I was not chasing a WorldTour contract, I was just liking cycling. I did it because I liked to ride the bike and do some race,” he says. “But yeah, if everything goes in the good direction for a few months and you win six, seven races, then it was changing.”

That’s what happened.

Across March and April 2022, he had five victories in smaller, .2 category races, including a stage win at the Olympia’s Tour and Tour de Bretagne. Something clicked, though Reinders can’t put his finger on what changed.

“Winning and losing is really close to each other, it fell in a good direction for a few weeks and then I won a lot,” he says.

WorldTour team Jayco-AlUla got in touch at the end of May 2022 and by August 1, he had joined them in a rare mid-season transfer. He and Dylan Groenewegen knew each other from the fast man’s salad days racing in the Netherlands.

Reinders was close to signing for a different squad, but swerved after Groenewegen’s personal desire for him to join and help his leadout.

Belgian Classics lover Reinders has seized the opportunity at the Australian team with both hands. He made the breakaway at the Tour of Flanders and is getting used to life on a top team.

“It’s crazy, it’s completely different cycling. It’s the highest level, the bike is good, soigneurs are good. Everyone has their own job, it’s completely different to a Continental team,” he said.

Thriving in bunch sprint chaos

Groenewegen and Cavendish, pictured here in the 2023 Scheldeprijs, will be rivals in the Tour’s bunch sprints.

His key job is expected to be in bunch sprints, positioning last leadout man Luka Mezgec and sprinter Dylan Groenewegen between 3,000 and 1,000 meters to go. Easier said than done when ten other rival teams want the same box seat.

“I think it’s a question of feeling,” Reinders says of the skill needed.

“It’s hard to say but I think you need one or two bunch sprint stages, and then you see which teams are strong. The first two sprints will be chaos. That’s probably what I’m the best in, the nervous races.”

Groenewegen knows how valuable his compatriot is.

“I asked the team last year to give him a chance,” the Dutch ace said. “I think he is riding really good, especially in the classics. In the sprint train he is really important, and I will be counting on him. It’s the first time in the Tour, but he’s a really normal guy doing his job. I think he can really jump into the Tour and help us a lot.”

‘What I’ve done is inspiring’

An animal lover, Reinders hopes to get to Paris and be reunited with Bo (above), his Italian Pomeranian dog, at the finish

Just standing on the start line in Bilbao, after going from working in a bike shop to the world’s biggest cycling race, is an achievement.

It’s a little cycling Cinderella story, an example for dreamers, for aspiring bike shop workers, for anyone who thinks it might be too late.

“It’s not that I’m the most interesting rider here, but the story could be pretty motivating for some Continental riders,” Reinders said. “It’s hard to say it about yourself, but I think what I’ve done is an inspiring thing.”