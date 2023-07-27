The blingiest custom bikes of the Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Here we go, people, another video for you to while away those moments when your boss has their back turned, and you need a few minutes of cycling geekery — this time around, the custom bikes that have been rolling around France for the past three weeks.

I’ve four custom steeds for you in this video. Some are a little more tricked out than others, and one that will, I’m sure, surprise you, not for how fancy it is but for the equipment that it’s not using.

We’ve got Mark Cavendish‘s, possibly the last custom bike of his career, though personally, I hope not. As I’m sure you’re more than aware, the Manx man is racing for Astana this year, so he is aboard the Wilier Filante SLR. And those Italians haven’t held back in the paint shop. It’s gorgeous.

Also read: Pro bike check: Vingegaard’s Tour de France winning Cervélo S5

We’ve also a bike from Canyon, the only custom Canyon I could spot at the race. No prizes for guessing who, yep, Mathieu van der Poel. He didn’t exactly set the race alight like other years, but he certainly showed that he could be a super domestique when needed, helping Jasper Philipsen to four stage wins and a very close second place on the Champs Élysées.

MvdP has been racing on a new generation Canyon Aeroad, not one that you or I can currently buy but one that would seem to be the next iteration of the popular aero bike. There are a few tweaks to the possibly updated model, but nothing that screams at you. Tube shapes may be a bit deeper, but the position of the seat clamp bolt is the most noticeable and slightly underwhelming change. Please tell me I’m wrong and that there’s more going on than meets the eye.

White. That’s about as custom as it gets for MVP.

MvdP’s bike stands out from the rest of the squad in its all-white livery with a custom MvdP head badge, again in white. All I can say is you have to feel sorry for his mechanics; trying to keep that pristine must be a chore.

Another gentleman who is calling it a day is Peter Sagan, off to the retirement home or mountain bike scene at the end of the season, depending on who you listen to. Sagan had a custom Specialized Tarmac SL7, but nothing too flashy. In fact, it was the same custom paint scheme that we saw him use last year. It feels like a far cry from the days when each Tour, we’d see a considerable drop of custom equipment that we mere mortals could splash the cash on; Specialized would announce a Sagan collection each July in the days before the Grand Depart, from Shoes all the way through to road, gravel, and endurance bikes. If you delve into the video you’ll also see that he wasn’t turning things up to 12 either in any shape or form.

That’s how custom is done!

The last bike, or bikes as the case, is from Lidl-Trek. They made tech headlines at the start of the race, and it seemed a crime to leave them out of the lineup. Every rider on the squad had a different Project One paint job on whatever bike from Trek they were using, be it an Émonda or Madone.

OK, as always, please hit that play button. There are some delights for the eyes.

Cheers,

Dave