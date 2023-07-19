Boosting the Tour’s popularity in the U.S. will take better development systems and infrastructure

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Tour de France is one of sport’s greatest spectacles, a three-week extravaganza boasting some of the biggest audiences of any sporting event in the world. But how can we boost its popularity and attract more fans in the United States? In this issue, Joe Harris and Steve Maxwell of The Outer Line look at the need for better cycling development programs and improved infrastructure.

As we continue our journey around the “positive feedback loop” of boosting cycling’s popularity in the United States (see Chart below) we now take a look at the need for better programs and infrastructure to develop competitive riders in this country.

The cornerstone of traditional powerhouse cycling countries has always been a well-supported and self-sustaining talent pipeline. This includes grassroots talent identification and nurturing, and gradual promotion of athletes into the highest levels of competitive cycling.

A constant flow of potential star riders can be realized when cycling-friendly policies, good riding infrastructure, cultural reinforcement, and childhood encouragement intersect. Unfortunately, much of this is missing from U.S. cycling today. Below, we’ll briefly discuss the features of a strong development system, and strategies which the U.S. could adopt to become a stronger cycling nation.

The U.S. — with its car-centric culture and infrastructural orientation — often dissuades people from cycling. There simply aren’t that many safe roads to ride in many municipalities. Cycling’s powerhouse nations have all historically enjoyed broader and more mature cycling infrastructure support. Public infrastructure development must be promoted, including greenway, shared roadway, and community awareness to improve safe riding zones and encourage parental and child confidence on the bike. Organizations like People for Bikes and USA Cycling — USAC, the national federation body — are actively promoting these types of developments, but we still have a long way to go.

And we need more cycling talent identification and development systems both at the national and the more local level. Local racing clubs — which are ubiquitous in many European municipalities — provide a safe space for kids to try cycling, but also provide competent coaching and equipment to assist and encourage disadvantaged members.

Many private U.S. club programs have faced funding shortfalls and folded, including successful junior-focused ones like GS Andiamo. USAC has a schedule of development camps and will be adding talent identification in the future, but the current road camps start at over $1,000 and the European camp is $4,500 — not including airfare. This financial barrier puts many athletes at a disadvantage.

Chris Horner reiterates these points, saying, “We definitely need more and better development programs, where those young kids that are interested in bike racing can be developed, coached and encouraged. But of course a lot of this just boils down to money — just like everything else.”

Good infrastructure and cycling facilities — like BMX tracks, mountain bike parks, and velodromes — are also critical elements of a healthy cycling development model that can provide safe zones for kids to start down the path of competitive cycling, and for riders of all ages to regularly compete and build strategic skills and fitness. But more importantly, such facilities then become literal hubs of activities, networking riders together and promoting local infrastructure changes.

A strong development system needs competent coaching, supported by national federation, municipal, club, and other private-source funding. A mixed-support model like this could help build a talent pipeline through continuity and consistency, with coaches to provide the constant encouragement, planning, and advisory role needed to identify and develop talented riders that may eventually “graduate” to the pro peloton.

Similarly, we need more road cycling events at the local level to provide racing experience and consistency along the development path. Unfortunately, there are fewer races today, and riders must often travel great distances and at great expense to compete. The lack of affordable local racing deprives riders of valuable opportunities to apply their skills, fitness, and aptitude for racing in the real world. This makes cycling infrastructure investment even more critical; for example, velodrome racing has often been cited as a primary “feeder” for many raw talents to become champion road stars, but we don’t have enough of these facilities yet.

Brendan Quirk, CEO of USA Cycling, emphasizes this critical importance of building and supporting local activities, clubs and events. “We are absolutely focused on grassroots racing — by giving direct support to local clubs and local event organizers. What our data shows, with unequivocal clarity, is that the leading determinant of membership and the number of racing days is access to nearby race events. Grassroots racers don’t want to travel far to races, and they don’t want to stay in hotels, etc. So for us, it’s all about the support we can provide local event organizers to help them put on more races.”

Despite all the challenges, there are two areas where the U.S. seems to be getting it right: scholastic racing programs and collegiate cycling. In a few states, the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) has built strong programs to introduce and encourage high school mountain bike racing leagues which include riding skills classes, competent coaching, support to provide gear to disadvantaged children, and safe-riding zones in and around school facilities.

And USAC Collegiate Cycling (formerly the national collegiate cycling association, or NCCA) — a “fully integrated division” of the national federation — has also become a fixture across many campuses nationwide with multiple divisions, years-long school rivalries, and a few scholarship supported clubs within the ranks. The U.S. scholastic model could quickly begin to generate new talent and transform the results in just a few years, with a few tweaks to the model to improve funding and outreach.

Other emerging pathways for new and talented riders include social fitness platforms and cross-sport data mining. Ubiquitous services like Strava and Zwift have been literal gold mines for the sport, as talented and fit riders can be readily identified and rapidly developed — due to their high levels of demonstrated fitness, and at ages where they are still young enough to be further developed with competent coaching. And more and more top riders, particularly women, are coming over to cycling after having developed into world-class talents in other team sports like soccer; data mining and outreach programs could help identify more of these talented athletes in the future.

And it’s important to point out that there are ongoing success stories. Christian Vande Velde thinks that U.S. cycling is on the precipice of great things. “Today, it’s a more level playing field than it was when I was growing up. Kids who are good, and who are ‘meant’ to be bike racers, actually can be. It’s not just the kids who grew up in the right neighborhoods. I mean, look at Richard Carapaz. Where he grew up, he didn’t even have a paved road to ride on. I truly believe that today, you could come from almost anywhere or any economic background, and if you have the talent, there are avenues for you to reach the top levels.”

However, as we underlined in our last two articles in this series, we can’t overlook the impact that accessible broadcast content plays in inspiring children to take up bicycle racing. As with other sports, children often discover these activities through television, and by looking up to champions who can act as role models. This is especially true for young girls, who often discover a sport by identifying with the women who represent the sport — such as the immeasurable impacts that the Williams sisters have had on elevating women’s tennis. Sports experience growth when children see themselves in the shoes of their heroes and when there are support systems to help them develop into future champions.

Tyler Hamilton was one of Lance Armstrong’s key lieutenants during the early U.S. Postal victories, and he won a stage at the 2003 Tour. Like many U.S. riders, he came into the sport later in life through the NCCA, winning the 1993 collegiate criterium and road omnium title. Now a financial advisor and part-time coach, he says, “In terms of America generating new top level talents, I feel like it’s coming. I’m in contact with a lot of the up-and-coming junior teams, and we have a lot of talent in the pipeline. I’m pretty optimistic that we’ll have another Tour de France podium type of rider coming. We just have to stay patient. Look at France, they’ve been patient for a long time.”

Steve Maxwell and Joe Harris are co-editors of The Outer Line, which focuses on governance and business issues, contrasting pro cycling with other sports. Subscribe to The Outer Line’s weekly AIRmail newsletter here .