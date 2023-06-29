Boosting the Tour de France’s popularity in the United States

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Tour de France is one of sport’s greatest spectacles, a three-week extravaganza boasting some of the biggest audiences of any sporting event in the world.

But how can we boost its popularity and attract more fans in the United States? With insights from some of the sport’s biggest stars, Steve Maxwell of The Outer Line will dig into this question during the next three weeks.

The spectacle that is the Tour de France

July is coming, and it’s almost time for the greatest event in cycling to kick off.

The Tour de France is truly a spectacle in every sense of the word, spanning most of the month of July, weaving its way past millions of spectators on a new and different route every year, and showcasing a landscape and culture that has shaped much of modern history.

Started as a gimmick to sell newspapers over a 100 years ago, the Tour gradually evolved into one of the most widely watched, enduring and iconic sporting events in the world. Every year it seems to get bigger.

And this year, like last year, there will be a major week-long women’s Tour, commencing the day the men’s race ends.

Countless French tourists are packing their sleeping bags and tents, stocking up on wine and cheese, and heading to a favorite spot along the race’s three-week loop — staking out a campground for a memorable three- or four-day party. Several million people watch the Tour in person, waiting — and mostly partying — for days, just to enjoy a brief and fleeting moment when the peloton storms by.

Celebrities flock to the event, and thousands of hard-core amateurs pay big dollars to follow the event around the country, riding the same routes and climbing the same mountains as the professional racers.

Cities bidding to host the start or finish of a stage have been reported to pay as much as $500,000 for the privilege. (Foreign countries hosting the kickoff of the event, like Denmark last year, or the Spanish Basque country this year, are rumored to pay more like $5 million to $10 million for the honor of presenting the opening stages.) The President of France is effectively required to make an appearance every year.

A few other numbers help to underline the magnitude of the event. The race will be televised in almost 200 countries around the world. If there is one cycling event that the most casual sports fans watch in distant corners of the globe — like the U.S., Australia or Japan — it is definitely the Tour.

Estimates of the worldwide TV audience vary; Tour owner Amaury Sports Organization (ASO) claims as many as 3 billion viewers while more critical analysts put the number of unique viewers at around 20 million per individual stage – either way, that’s a bunch of people checking in at least 400 million times — much bigger than our Super Bowl.

The Tour is big, but could it be even bigger? (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The event itself consists of 22 teams of eight riders each, typically representing over 25 different nationalities.

These riders have been training for months, if not years. They will ride over 2,100 miles and climb almost 200,000 feet. They will average (yes, that’s average) 25 miles an hour, inching their way up Alpine passes but hurtling down the other side faster than most cars. Along the way, the typical rider will burn as many as 7,000 calories per day.

On a hot day, riders may drink up to two or three gallons of water to replace their fluids. Each team will bring thousands of water bottles (many of which will end up as proud souvenirs on the bedroom shelves of French kids) and a like number of energy bars and gels. Some riders will fall victim to inevitable crashes in the race, some may fall ill (hopefully COVID won’t represent the challenge this year that it has the last three), but hopefully most of the group will make it all the way to the finish in Paris on July 23.

These 176 riders represent the cream of the crop in professional cycling. Some will be vying to win one of the 21 individual stages of the race, one of the four secondary jerseys (best climber, sprinter, most “combative” and youngest rider) or, most coveted of all, the famed maillot jaune (yellow jersey) of the overall winner — the rider who completes the entire course in the least amount of time.

Most will be working as domestiques (helpers) to support their team leaders. The fame and glory that comes with winning a stage of the race is hard for outsiders to comprehend, but suffice it to say that most stage winners of the Tour will never have to buy themselves another drink in France. Just to participate, let alone finish the race, represents the pinnacle of their career for most riders.

At the end of the race, the top finishers will share prize money of about $2.5 million, along with coveted competitive points for their team, the glory of having finished one of the hardest races in the world, and memories that will last a lifetime.

Part of the beauty of cycling is that it takes place on the open road. Fans can get close to the riders, swarming around the team buses at the beginning and end of each day. Every day brings a new setting and backdrop — from the hills of the Central Massif, through the Roman ruins of Provence, along the Brittany or Mediterranean coasts, over the high Pyrenees and Alps, and finally through the packed streets of Paris to the stunning finish on the Champs Élysées — perhaps the most famous street in the world.

The breathtaking beauty of the French countryside on display at the Tour is undoubtedly a major factor in driving French tourism.

It’s hard to top the spectacle of the Tour. (Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

From many perspectives, the Tour is the sport of cycling.

Far more people tune in to watch the Tour than any other bike race. Team managers say that 70 or 80 percent of the total value recognized by their sponsors comes from the Tour; indeed, failure to be invited to the Tour has spelled the end of many top-level bike racing teams. The Tour is reckoned to be the primary source of revenue and profit for race owner ASO — helping the company to underwrite all of its other less profitable races.

But the Tour is also more than just a bike race. It is in many ways a unique expression and a reflection of France itself — its society, language, cultural landscape, food, art, the contribution of the French people to modern history and society.

The historian Christopher Thompson has described it as “an image of a vigorous and progressive French nation” and “a portrait of health” for the people of France. Because of these sorts of intangible values, interested would-be buyers and investors in the Tour have repeatedly been turned away.

Owner ASO has consistently said that it is not possible to place a financial value on a cultural asset like the Tour de France, and that “it is not for sale at any price.”

But, despite all of the spectacle, excitement and drama surrounding the Tour, interest in the United States lags far behind.

Not since the heyday of Lance Armstrong in the late 1990s and early 2000s have Americans really paid much attention to cycling. There are a number of promising young American riders — six will be competing in the Tour this year — but despite his controversial history, Armstrong, now almost 15 years beyond his retirement, remains the most recognizable name in the sport to most Americans.

With the plethora of sports and entertainment options now easily available to American fans, cycling typically comes up pretty short. American TV audiences for individual stages are estimated at only around 350,000 to 400,000, about that of a typical mid-week afternoon baseball game.

In this series of articles we’ll examine the challenges and opportunities that cycling faces in the United States.

With assistance and insights from some of the biggest American stars who have ridden the Tour, we will address the question: how can we boost the popularity of the Tour de France in the huge U.S. market? Follow along with us over the next three weeks.

Steve Maxwell is one of the founders and original investors in Outside. He has written extensively for VeloNews over the years, and is a co-editor of The Outer Line, which focuses on governance and business issues, and contrasts pro cycling with other sports. Subscribe to The Outer Line’s weekly AIRmail newsletter here.