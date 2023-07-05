Boosting the Tour de France popularity in the United States, Part 2

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Tour de France is one of sport’s greatest spectacles, a three-week extravaganza boasting some of the biggest audiences of any sporting event in the world. But how can we boost its popularity and attract more fans in the United States? With insights from some of the sport’s biggest stars, Steve Maxwell of The Outer Line is digging into this question during the Tour in a second of a running series.

Identifying cycling’s challenges worldwide and in the US

As we discussed last time, the Tour de France is an extravaganza that enthralls millions of fans every year; after watching it, one could easily come away with the impression that the sport is booming and prosperous. For those three weeks in France, it is, but what many people don’t realize is that cycling struggles economically the rest of the season. Most other cycling events are far less profitable (if at all), enjoy much smaller TV audiences, and struggle to attract and maintain sponsorship interest. Why is this?

First and foremost among cycling’s challenges is the basic revenue model. Most sports generate revenue in three ways; ticket sales, TV rights, and merchandise. Because cycling is played on the open road, it is not possible (except in a few limited venues) to collect ticket revenue or charge admission fees.

Second, because of its disjointed ownership, TV rights are dispersed and unconsolidated, making them significantly undervalued in the highly competitive sports and entertainment market. And merchandise sales in cycling have never been anywhere near the volume of other mainstream sports like basketball or soccer.

Because of these factors, cycling is almost totally reliant on external sponsorship for its financial viability. And as everyone who follows cycling knows, sponsors can be very fickle and unpredictable. While there are a few sponsors that have stuck with cycling teams over the years, most teams experience regular changes in sponsors. Indeed, team managers spend a lot of their time trying to secure and maintain sponsor relationships.

The durability of a sponsor partnership depends on many factors beyond the competitive success of the team. This is clearly exhibited by Team Jumbo-Visma’s situation at the moment; it is without a doubt the most successful team in the sport at the moment, but is nonetheless wrestling with locating a new title sponsor.

Jonas Vingegaard won last year’s Tour, dominated the recent Critérium du Dauphiné and is one of the top Tour favorites this year. However that hasn’t prevented his Jumbo-Visma team from having sponsorship losses. (Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images)

This constant financial pressure – the need to find sponsors and then keep them happy – lends an air of general financial insecurity and uncertainty. And this creates a ripple effect, leading to other challenges across the sport.

Over the decades, the sport’s legacy events have evolved into a calendar and a narrative that are different than most sports. In cycling, there is basically no season-long narrative, no series of events that builds to a climactic and season-ending championship event. Right now we’re watching the marquee event in the sport, even though we’re in the middle of the season. And key bike races sometimes overlap with each other, something not seen in most other sports.

In addition, there are many simple day-to-day improvements that could be made in the sport to make it easier to follow and access for new fans. For example, because the notion of “home” and “away” is not really applicable in cycling, it is more difficult to establish regional fan bases, though some, like the Dutch and Belgian teams, definitely have “home” fans.

Other simple things – like rider names or dedicated numbers on the back of jerseys – would make the sport easier to follow. And although cycling does have an established (if often-changing) point system to rank riders and performances, it gets very little attention, compared to sports like Formula One.

Finally, cycling still suffers from a poor reputation in a hangover from the 1990s and early 2000s, when doping was widespread in the sport. More recently, cycling has actually done much more than most sports to monitor, control and minimize doping, but unfortunately this is not widely recognized by the public.

All of these challenges are well-known, and cycling’s stakeholders are working to mitigate them and to modernize the sport, while also trying to preserve its unique legacy and heritage.

When we turn specifically to the situation in the United States, there are some additional challenges to boosting the popularity of the sport, and they all require both dollars and stakeholder energy to address.

As summarized on the attached chart, these challenges start with the general lack of exposure that bike racing currently has in this country. There used to be a number of top-level professional races in the U.S. every year; the Amgen Tour of California and US Pro Challenge drew international teams and stars regularly. However, virtually all of those U.S. races have been discontinued.

Without much exposure to top-level races, and given the difficulty and cost of TV access in this country, most kids and younger athletes have little way to connect with the sport. Without a grass-roots level of interest and excitement in the sport, youth development programs and supporting infrastructure can’t get off the ground. And we need to develop new and exciting American stars and heroes in the sport, to build that mainstream interest, and drive the exposure.

As we mentioned, there are several very talented American riders in the Tour this year – Team EF’s Nielson Powless rode in the polka dot jersey – but they are probably not the kind of generational talents that we’ll see standing on the top step of the podium. And if we can’t develop that sort of highly visible American stars and create new heroes in the sport, mainstream interest could continue to wane, and the negative cycle could be destined to repeat itself.

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), pictured right, alongside race leader Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) and green jersey Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck). Powless’ aggressive showing in the race and enthusiastic gathering of the King of the Mountains points is a boost to U.S. cycling. (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

However, the important aspect of this cycle is that it can be either negatively or positively reinforcing. Positive energy injected into any aspect of this “feedback loop” helps to create momentum in all the other areas. The sport’s challenge in the U.S. is to try to inject new enthusiasm and more dollars into all aspects of this cycle.

In our next several articles – with the help and perspective of some of America’s biggest stars – we will examine each of these growth factors in more detail.

Steve Maxwell is one of the founders and original investors in Outside. He has written extensively for VeloNews over the years, and is a co-editor of The Outer Line, which focuses on governance and business issues, contrasting pro cycling with other sports. Subscribe to The Outer Line’s weekly AIRmail newsletter here.