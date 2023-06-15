Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Welcome to VELO!

VeloNews, CyclingTips and Peloton have become VELO.

READ MORE

Welcome to Velo

VeloNews, CyclingTips and Peloton have become VELO.

READ MORE

Tour de France

VeloNews Road Road Racing Tour de France
Tour de France

Brent Bookwalter is Joining NBC’s Tour de France Broadcast

New Zealand former pro Sam Bewley will also join the coverage for the US broadcaster.

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

American cycling fans will see another familiar face on NBC’s Tour de France telecast this July.

Recently retired pro Brent Bookwalter will join the production as a cycling analyst, alongside longtime broadcasters Phil Liggett, Bob Roll, Christian Vande Velde, and reporter Steve Porino.

Bookwalter is one of two new hires for the telecast. New Zealand’s Sam Bewley, who raced in the WorldTour for Team Radioshack and Orica-GreenEdge, is also making his debut in July.

Also read:

The broadcast addition marks the latest chapter in Bookwalter’s career. He raced professionally for 16 seasons, competing in the Tour on four occasions. He was a key member of BMC Racing’s 2011 Tour squad, which helped Cadel Evans capture the yellow jersey.

Bookwalter also competed in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. He ended his professional road cycling career after the 2021 season while racing for Mitchelton-Scott.

In 2022 Bookwalter worked as a broadcaster for the streaming service FloBikes and also raced some gravel events.

The Tour returns to NBC this July as part of a recently signed six-year broadcast extension with race organizer ASO to show the race in the United States.

NBC has yet to reveal the specific details of its 2023 live coverage plans. However, in previous years, the network has shown live coverage of the event on streaming platform Peacock, and on linear TV channels USA Network and NBC.

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon