Brent Bookwalter is Joining NBC’s Tour de France Broadcast

American cycling fans will see another familiar face on NBC’s Tour de France telecast this July.

Recently retired pro Brent Bookwalter will join the production as a cycling analyst, alongside longtime broadcasters Phil Liggett, Bob Roll, Christian Vande Velde, and reporter Steve Porino.

Bookwalter is one of two new hires for the telecast. New Zealand’s Sam Bewley, who raced in the WorldTour for Team Radioshack and Orica-GreenEdge, is also making his debut in July.

The broadcast addition marks the latest chapter in Bookwalter’s career. He raced professionally for 16 seasons, competing in the Tour on four occasions. He was a key member of BMC Racing’s 2011 Tour squad, which helped Cadel Evans capture the yellow jersey.

Bookwalter also competed in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. He ended his professional road cycling career after the 2021 season while racing for Mitchelton-Scott.

In 2022 Bookwalter worked as a broadcaster for the streaming service FloBikes and also raced some gravel events.

The Tour returns to NBC this July as part of a recently signed six-year broadcast extension with race organizer ASO to show the race in the United States.

NBC has yet to reveal the specific details of its 2023 live coverage plans. However, in previous years, the network has shown live coverage of the event on streaming platform Peacock, and on linear TV channels USA Network and NBC.