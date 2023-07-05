Doubts, bad luck and a damaged leadout: Caleb Ewan’s ‘make or break’ Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Get back on track. Caleb Ewan said it three times in his pre-race press conference to the point that it was approaching a mantra. That’s what the 2023 Tour de France is all about for him.

On stage 4 in Nogaro, he nearly did. He was centimeters behind the front wheel of Jasper Philipsen. Centimeters that would have transformed his season.

For now, the facts remain: it’s been three years since his last Tour de France stage win and two since victory in the Giro d’Italia. Seven months since Lotto-Dstny’s relegation from the WorldTour and Ewan has one victory to his name in 2023. Caleb Ewan is on a mid-career blip.

Asked by Velo after stage 3 whether it’s a make-or-break Tour, Ewan said yes. “It’s pretty important for me to win and get my mojo back,” he said.

Cycling is a sport with a short-term memory and Ewan does not want to not be a forgotten man.

Photo finish palavers

Pipped by Tim Merlier to the opening stage of the 2023 UAE Tour (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Wins are all that matter for any top-level sprinter like Ewan. A fast man’s fuel is confidence and his has been running low at times in 2023. Ewan called it “possibly the worst start” to his season, with second-place finishes at the Tour Down Under, UAE Tour and GP Monseré.

The latter was so close that he was initially declared the winner against Gerber Thijssen (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty). Lotto-Dstny requested a review of the photo finish. Ewan thought he had won it.

After a third near miss in Nogaro, he’s a contender for unluckiest sprinter of the year.

But it’s not like the grounded, calm Ewan to throw a tantrum about it. “It is frustrating, but I can’t dwell on the past results and how close they were,” he said afterward.

The 28-year-old had to wait till May to take a pressure-relieving first win at the Van Merksteijn Fences Classic, his only one of 2023 to date.

“The first part of the season didn’t go so good but that doesn’t mean you can’t turn it around midseason and that’s what I’m hoping to do,” Ewan said. “I feel like I’ve hit my best form of the year. I know how to win here.”

“I think my preparation last year wasn’t great. I know kind of where I went wrong so I’ve gone back to what I’ve done when I had more successful Tours, so I think that’s already gonna make a big difference.”

The 2022 Tour de France was a write-off. Ewan could hardly contest in the four bunch sprints, crashing several times early on. He soldiered on to the finish in last place.

“I definitely don’t want to be in Paris feeling as disappointed as I was last year so that’s extra motivation,” he said pre-race.

History maker

Ewan on the way to winning stage 11 of the 2020 Tour de France, his most recent win at the race (photo: James Startt)

Australian agent Jason Bakker has worked with Ewan since he was 17. He’s seen him grow from a kid in the Sydney suburbs into a five-time Tour de France stage winner and family man living in Monaco.

In his core, he’s not changed, Bakker says: “He cares about people a lot, he’s a very kind person. He’d be an absolute dream son-in-law. Underneath that, there’s a real competitive person that does what it takes to win.”

Ewan is one of pro cycling’s precocious, fast starters. He was beating top WorldTour sprinters as a 17-year-old junior racer in the Bay Classics crit series that precedes the Tour Down Under. His first grand tour stage win came at the Vuelta, aged 21.

Fans have grown used to his aerodynamic sprinting style and lightning acceleration. His pedigree is not in doubt; he has five Tour stage wins to his name: three taken in 2019, two in 2020.

“He’s aware of the history of the sport, acutely so of the Australian history, the McEwens and the others that have come before him,” Bakker says. “He wants to leave a mark on the sport and he’s not satisfied where he’s at yet. He’s had a career most people would die for but that’s not the end of the story for Caleb.”

Inevitably, Ewan has started to wonder where the next victory will come from. “Like anyone, no matter how many times you’ve won if you haven’t won properly for a little while, you probably get those doubts,” Bakker says, adding later: “The win will come for him. And when it comes, it’ll come again and again.”

Surfing wheels with a busted leadout

The question at the 2023 Tour de France is: how? Ewan has the legs — he finished third on stage 3 before his Nogaro near miss — but he has a depleted leadout.

Last man Jacopo Guarneri crashed out of the race on stage 4 into Nogaro, breaking his collarbone and several ribs, while second-to-last man Jasper De Buyst suffered a wrist hematoma on stage 2. The injury is heavily-strapped and De Buyst has been staying out of the action in the finale. “Without him, the leadout is not so strong,” Ewan said.

Instead of riding a train with teammates, Lotto-Dstny’s fast man has been freelancing on the back of others in the finales.

“The way I’m sprinting now, kind of on my own in the last part of the race, you have to have luck on your side,” Ewan said. “And I don’t have a guy to follow and take me to 150 meters to go … for now, I have to be able to follow right wheel and know which ones will be good.”

“Surfing wheels is one of my specialties, so I’m happy to do it, but I also know it isn’t the best way.”

It’s also hard for Ewan to know who to follow.

Stage 3 had no classic one-squad leadout with other teams fighting for its slipstream. “In the first years I did the Tour, there was usually always one team that was the strongest and if you lost your team, you’d just follow them. But now, it’s a little bit too confusing, who to follow and a lot harder to judge,” he said.

“It’s nice knowing I have the legs to win, I need everything to go right for me,” Ewan conceded after stage 4.

Desire for a winning Dstny

Those close to him are willing what would be a popular break-through. “At the end of the day, Caleb does it for himself. And I think for him, it would be a massive win and a huge relief,” his leadout man Jasper De Buyst said.

The pressure is on. Looking to the horizon, he is on the team with up-and-coming Belgian sprint hope Arnaud De Lie (below) and the squad could choose to back him if Ewan’s winning touch does not return.

In the short-term, he is the only obvious card Lotto-Dstny have to play at the Tour de France, without a GC man. Ewan gave the team their last stage win back in 2020.

“You also have to try and find a way where the big responsibility for a team and sponsors shouldn’t get in your head either,” De Buyst said. Good luck with that: Dstny CEO Daan De Wever suggested to HLN in April said that it would be a “shitty” season for the team if they didn’t win a stage at the Tour.

Ewan’s long-time agent Bakker was in Bilbao for the Grand Départ and didn’t have to say much to the Australian when they met up.

“Keep believing,” he told him.