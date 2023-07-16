Caleb Ewan management hits back after Lotto-Dstny’s Tour de France slam: ‘It’s disgusting’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Caleb Ewan‘s agent slammed straight back at Lotto-Dstny CEO Stéphane Heulot in what is becoming an ugly aftermath to the sprinter’s Tour de France abandon.

Ewan’s agent Jason Bakker told Cycling Weekly it was “disgusting” and “not acceptable” that Heulot had issued a withering public put-down Friday that had questioned his rider’s commitment and grit.

“The way I am used to dealing with situations between athletes and teams is that you normally respect one another and respect is shown, as opposed to airing such comments publicly,” Bakker told Cycling Weekly.

“To throw what he said out there publicly and humiliate a rider who has given so much to Lotto over a period of time of four to five years is quite disgusting, to be frank.”

Ewan abandoned the Tour de France during Friday’s 13th stage.

The 29-year-old had spent much of the previous day’s racing way out of the wheels and was the last rider to the finish, 37 minutes back.

When he was dropped again Friday, the Aussie eventually called it quits.

“You don’t leave a Tour like this. He just hung his head in a way I can’t say anything good about. A real champion lifts his team, he doesn’t do this,” Heulot told Het Nieuwsblad during his lengthy tirade.

Heulot went on to rail at Ewan in a rant that puts serious questions over the Aussie’s future at a team he’s contracted to through 2024.

“Sometimes comments such as these ones say much more about the person saying them than about the person they’re talking about,” Bakker said.

“I’ve spoken with Caleb twice and he’s pretty devastated. His wife is heavily pregnant with their third child and these comments are very insensitive. It’s extremely disappointing.”

Ewan hasn’t won at the Tour de France since 2020 and has tasted victory only once this season.

This year’s Tour was seen by some as a “make-or-break” race for the pocket-rocket in a sprint scene fueled by confidence.

Bakker slammed Heulot for a put-down that dug deep at Ewan’s character and commitment.

“He talked about Caleb’s mindset,” Bakker said. “To question someone’s mental health publicly in such a way is a very dangerous thing to do and he owes Caleb an apology.”

Ewan joined Lotto-Soudal in 2019 and has amassed nine grand tour victories and a handful of marquee one-day wins.

His recent dry spell was riddled with near-misses and close-calls that could have significantly re-shaped the look of his palmarès.

“Has the last period been pretty? No it hasn’t, but he has done some wonderful things for Lotto in his time there, and without Caleb in the team they would have been barren in terms of victories for a lot longer than they have been,” Bakker said. “They have short memories, clearly. You learn more about people in the hard times.”

The recently recruited Heulot and his Lotto-Dstny team are pivoting toward young riders like Belgian sensations Arnaud De Lie and Maxim van Gils as they race for a return to the WorldTour.

It seems that Ewan and Bakker might be taking their business elsewhere, very soon.