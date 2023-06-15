Caleb Ewan: Millimeters would have turned around ‘worst start of the season of my career’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Caleb Ewan has started to turn his season around just in the nick of time for the Tour de France next month.

The Australian described the opening months of his 2023 campaign as the worst in his career after he had racked up just one win by the middle of May. It wasn’t for want of trying with Ewan being edged out into second place by two agonizingly close photo finishes at the UAE Tour and the GP Jean-Pierre Monseré.

After a break at the end of spring, things have started looking up for the pocket sprinter from Australia after he beat Tim Merlier to the line at the recent Van Merksteijn Fences Classic.

“Millimeters would have turned the start of the season from the worst start of the season of my career to, I guess, a normal start. I don’t think it was really my form was so much to blame,” Ewan told Velo this week. “I knew I was good, and I was around the mark that I had to be, but it just wasn’t happening. If I just kept my head down, kept training hard, and working hard, I knew that at some point, it will change.

“I knew that if I just keep working hard, keep training hard, that eventually, it will come. [The win] came at a good time. Coming to that this second part of the season, and especially before the Tour, I really needed it.”

Ewan has had an up-and-down 18 months and last year saw him finish the season without a grand tour victory for the first time since 2018 when he wasn’t selected for one during his final season with Mitchelton-Scott.

The 28-year-old’s struggles came at a time when Lotto-Soudal (now Lotto-Dstny) was also struggling to keep its spot in the WorldTour. The team was scrambling for points, and it ultimately demoted, but things have started to look up for both Ewan and the team this season.

Not only are wins coming, even with the other team’s sprinter Arnaud De Lie out of action with injury, but the results are also far more consistent, and Lotto has racked up almost double the points it had at this stage last year.

“The atmosphere in the team at the moment is really good. Everyone’s pretty positive and, points-wise, we’re going really well this year. So as far as all that stuff is concerned it’s going good,” Ewan said. “Last year, we obviously started the season on the backfoot chasing points to move up. It wasn’t so much that our season was bad last year and that’s why we got relegated.

“We actually had a pretty good season last year, and everyone was pretty positive anyway, regardless of the situation we were in, and then this year, everyone’s working towards getting the team back to the World Tour in the two and a half years’ time.”

Full steam ahead for the Tour

Ewan will be looking for his first grand tour stage win since the 2021 Giro d’Italia when he lines up in the Basque Country at the start of the Tour de France next month. There will be some stiff competition when he does with the likes of Jasper Philipsen, Fabio Jakobsen, and Dylan Groenewegen all set to ride.

Mark Cavendish will also be in the mix as the Manxman tries to move clear of Eddy Merckx in the all-time Tour de France stage victory standings. Ewan will be doing his best to prevent Cavendish, and the other sprinters, from getting to the line first but the Australian believes that Cavendish still has what it takes to win at the Tour.

“I think it’s definitely possible. Cav is someone that you can never really write off,” Ewan said. “I think it’ll be difficult for him, because he doesn’t have the strongest team for sprints, but he’s crafty enough on his own that he can look after himself. It is definitely possible, but it will be hard compared to a team like Quick-Step, for example.”

Ewan and the other sprinters will have to wait a little while before they get their opportunity to go for a win with the opening stages geared more toward the likes of Julian Alaphilippe than the fast men in the pack.

He is happy to wait a few days and he believes he has done enough to be in stage-winning form. Ewan thinks that there should be six or seven opportunities to get one on the board.

“It is a hard start. But sometimes that’s good to ease into the race a little bit. Knowing the yellow jersey’s up for grabs in the first stage, it’s quite stressful for the sprinters because you know, you like your lead up to the Tour is very focused on one day at the start,” Ewan said. “It’s the same for all the sprinters. So, to be honest, it might be nice to ease into it. There’s much stress and pressure on you already when you’re going there, the added stress of the yellow jersey on the first day can be a lot.

“I feel really good on the bike my form is really good. The win a few weeks ago, which was nice. It confirmed everything was going in the right direction and I think by the time the Tour starts, I’ll be in really good form and, and ready to go for wins.”

Philipsen has already set his stall out for a green jersey bid next month while defending points classification winner Wout van Aert has said he won’t go for it again. Ewan, who took second in the competition in 2019, hasn’t made a decision either way about going for green but he’s going to make sure he’s in the running early on.

“I’ll keep myself in contention for the first few days or first week, and then see. I just don’t want to be out of contention after the first week and think I should have gone for intermediates at the start of the week or whatever,” he said. “I think the biggest challenge is when we go to the mountains and those intermediates between like two big passes and if you have a guy like previously, Sagan used to be able to do and Van Aert can do, where they can climb much easier than a guy like me.

“It’s really hard to keep on track with them as far as the points go because they can score maximum points in those days, and I’ll score none, the days that are like that are too hard for me, but perfect for them. They’re always scoring points in the normal bunch sprints and then they go and win stages that I have no chance of getting to, for example. When it’s like a hybrid-ish rider like that it’s hard for us.”