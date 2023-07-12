How to bridge the gap to Pogačar and Vingegaard in a Tour de France with ‘two aliens’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

“There are two races. A race with two aliens, and a race with the rest of the peloton.”

That’s how Groupama-FDJ’s veteran manager Marc Madiot described the Tour de France after the first flurry of GC fireworks last week.

Like Madiot suggested, there’s a chasm between Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar and “the rest” at this year’s Tour.

The pair’s three-minute advantage after 10 stages only tells half the story of a race Pogačar and Vingegaard are making look like PlayStation cycling. With the Alps approaching on the near horizon, that lead could open further before the race rolls into Paris.

Or can chasers like Jai Hindley, Simon Yates, and Ineos Grenadiers somehow bridge that gap in the second half of this Tour?

And after three years of seeing the Tour de France dominated by Jumbo-Visma and UAE Emirates, what can grand tour “second-tier” squads do to draw level in the future?

‘When two dogs are fighting over a bone, the third one runs away with it’

Pogačar and Vinegegaard are riding away with this Tour de France. (Photo: Getty)

Pogačar and Vingegaard have taken the GC hierarchy by the scruff of the neck ever since the end of the COVID era.

The Slovenian beat his Jumbo-Visma rider in the 2021 Tour by five minutes, and the awesome twosome distanced Geraint Thomas by a similar margin the year after.

The narrative continues into 2023.

Set piece duels between Pogačar and Vinegaard on the Tourmalet and Puy de Dôme have more than delivered on the hype that this Tour would be a two-horse stampede.

“If you see what they did on Tourmalet, the gap they made in 3km riding, that’s normally the difference uphill between the sprinters and the GC guys,” Bora Hansgrohe team manager Ralph Denk told Velo.

“They make it look like Mario Cipollini climbing with Marco Pantani.”

GC after stage 10:

Jonas Vingegaard: Yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar: +0:17 Jai Hindley: +2:49 Carlos Rodríguez: +4:22 Pello Bilbao: +4:34 Adam Yates: +4:39 Simon Yates: +4:44 Tom Pidcock: +5:26 David Gaudu: +6:01 Sepp Kuss: +6:45

Former grand tour-winning hopefuls like Hindley and Yates offered only brief resistance to the Vingegaard-Pogačar steamroller in the Tour’s first week.

Teams chasing something more than just a third place on the podium are now clinging to the notion that “it’s a long way to Paris.”

“There’s a lot of racing to be had,” Yates’ Jayco director Mat Hayman told Velo. “And there’s a Dutch saying, ‘when two dogs are fighting over a bone, the third one runs away with it.’

“I don’t think it will be that easy, but there will now be opportunities with those two watching each other so closely.”

Hindley scored his 24-hour yellow jersey with a daring raid on stage 5 that exploited Pogačar and Vingegaard’s narrow field of vision.

And Richard Carapaz won the 2019 Giro d’Italia from under the noses of top favorites Primož Roglič and Vincenzo Nibali in one of the GC coups of the last decade.

‘You better be ready to put them in difficulty’

Hindley and Bora-Hansgrohe are best placed to disrupt Vingegaard and Pogačar. (Photo: Chris Auld / Velo)

Vingegaard and Pogačar both set a single-minded focus before this Tour began.

Even before the race rolled out of the Basque Country, psychological warfare erupted between the dual dominators as they zeroed in on their archrivals. All other opponents seemed to become an afterthought.

Exploiting any pre-occupations between the Tour’s top two will be tough.

Jumbo-Visma and UAE Emirates have both got more super-domestiques than the rest of the peloton put together and the wisdom of handfuls of grand tour victories.

While Pello Bilbao’s GC gains Tuesday on stage 10 showed what’s possible, it might also have made a similar move hard to repeat.

“Jonas and I are marking each other, and it will be like this for the remainder of the Tour de France,” Pogačar said after the stage Tuesday.

“But we also have to look at other guys. For example, Pello Bilbao took a few minutes again today. You shouldn’t just give those kinds of riders too much time.”

Fear of failure won’t stop a team from trying.

It’s either that or a race for a third-place finish that could be forgotten before the new season.

Of all the chasers, it’s Bora-Hansgrohe that has the depth and the daring to make it happen.

The team exploded last year’s Giro d’Italia for Hindley on a wild stage into Torino and had workers Emanuel Buchman and Patrick Konrad in the breakaway on the roads into Laruns last week to help its Aussie captain into the yellow jersey.

“If you look at how strong and stable Jumbo-Visma and UAE are, it’s going to be really hard to put their backs against the wall,” Denk said.

“You better be ready to put them in difficulty though. If you settle for third you might miss some momentum – you might miss the chance because you don’t believe in it.”

This year’s Tour is loaded with opportunity for ambush and attack.

Stage 15 and 16’s saw-tooth, climb-packed profiles make for a veritable bandit country that could reward the bravest of teams with a yellow jersey.

“There’s still a long way to go, and I don’t think the race is done by any means,” Hindley said Monday in his rest day conference. “I think these top two guys have shown they’re on a level of their own, but there’s still a lot of racing. A lot of things can still happen.“

‘Four years ago people weren’t talking about Vingegaard or Pogačar’

Pogačar, Vingegaard, Evenepoel … who next? (Photo: TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

In reality, unless disaster prevails, Pogačar and Vingegaard seem a shoo-in for the top-two steps of the Tour’s final podium. A historic yellow jersey ambush is possible but at the very edge of probability.

And at present, it seems only Remco Evenepoel could be in the frame to prevent more of the same in 2024.

The return of Egan Bernal, the growing ambition of Tom Pidcock, and the rise of Juan Ayuso could bring more challengers into the ring come July next year. Further down the line, the world is watching budding superstars like Cian Uijtdebroeks and Tobias Halland Johannessen.

“Four years ago people weren’t talking about Vingegaard or Pogačar. They were talking about other riders. Every year you don’t know who the next star will be,” Ineos Grenadiers boss Rod Ellingworth told Velo.

But even with the emergence of a new wunderkind, the UAE-Jumbo stronghold could be in place for some time in a sport increasingly driven by bank dollars.

“Money has a bit to do with it,” Jayco-AlUla’s Hayman said of the gap at the top of the WorldTour.

“Jumbo are doing a lot of things right, hats off to them. They came from Belkin, found a sponsor, developed, and used a 10-year plan, which is rare in cycling. In this sport, we often miss the security to develop something from the ground up. Money helps to think forward and be on the rider market.”

But Ineos Grenadiers learned the hard way that dynasties of dominance can come undone with Bernal’s career-threatening crash, a cruel twist of fate.

The arrival of an irresistible talent like Pogačar or the catastrophe of a leader suffering long-term injury can topple even the strongest of teams.

Who next?

Ineos Grenadiers has been put in the shadows by Pogačar, Vingegaard. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

For now, the GC duopoly looks firmly bedded in. But that won’t stop rival teams putting their plans in place.

Jayco-AlUla now has ties with Hagens Berman Axeon, Quick-Step and Bora-Hansgrohe have their own scouting and development systems, and Ineos Grenadiers is piling attention into riders like Luke Plapp and Magnus Sheffield.

“Life takes its turn. We enjoyed our time at the top, and now it’s others,” Ellingworth said. “Racing is different to then [i.e. the Team Sky era]. But we’re excited for the challenge of pushing for those guys like Pogačar or Vingegaard.”

If Ineos Grenadiers passed on the Tour de France baton to Jumbo-Visma, it could only be a matter of time before the GC relay enters its next leg.