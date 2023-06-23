Chris Froome left off Tour de France squad

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will not race the Tour de France next month.

Israel Premier Tech confirmed its Tour squad Friday, and Froome is not included on the eight-rider roster.

There was no immediate comment from team management, but the decision to sideline Froome is the first time he will miss the Tour since joining the team.

Instead, management is bringing a squad anchored by Michael Woods, Dylan Teuns, Hugo Houle, and Simon Clarke.

Team manager Kjell Carlström said it was a “tough decision” to trim down the Tour selection.

“It was a tough decision to select our Tour de France team this year, but we feel we selected eight riders best suited to fulfilling our performance objectives,” Carlström said. “The fact that we had a difficult decision to make when looking at our long list shows the strength and depth of our rider group, and unfortunately we could not select everyone.

“We carefully looked at the necessary roles to fill when it comes to hunting for stage wins and chose our eight riders accordingly,” he said. “The team is versatile and balanced and the guys can be impacting the race in almost any stage throughout the race. After the last few months of nice results, we’re eager to see what we can achieve in what will most certainly be a very competitive race.”

Speaking to GCN, Froome said he is “disappointed” about missing the Tour.

“I’m obviously disappointed with the decision. The Tour de France holds an incredibly special place in my heart,” he told the broadcaster.

“Physically I was ready, but unfortunately I was unable to show my full ability at the races assigned to me due to equipment issues. I respect the team’s decision and will take some time before refocusing on objectives later in the season and returning to the Tour de France in 2024.”

The 38-year-old Froome was recently training at altitude in Andorra with his teammates and raced a series of events over the past few weeks.

Encouraged by last year’s performance, which saw him hit third in the stage to Alpe d’Huez, Froome expressed optimism earlier this season he would be returning to the Tour.

Froome saw his career trajectory change permanently in a horrific crash during the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné. A comeback saw him return to the WorldTour, but he’s yet to recover his once-dominant form.

At the peak of his powers, Froome won four yellow jerseys, as well as one Giro d’Italia and two editions of the Vuelta a España.

Froome raced earlier this month at La Route d’Occitanie-La Dépêche du Midi in the Pyrénées, won by teammate Woods.

Team officials Friday stated that the team’s goals will be focused on winning stages.

“We bring a strong team, ready to race aggressively, with the main goal of going for stage wins,” said sports manager Rik Verbrugghe. “We all know that it’s hard to win a stage in the Tour, but I believe that each of our eight selected riders has what it takes to be victorious in this race. I would like to see the team race with the same attitude and eagerness as we did in the Giro d’Italia this year. If we can continue like this, racing opportunistically, I believe we will have a great race.”

Israel Premier Tech for the Tour de France:

Guillaume Boivin (CAN), Simon Clarke (AUS), Hugo Houle (CAN), Krists Neilands (LAT), Nick Schultz (AUS), Corbin Strong (NZL), Dylan Teuns (BEL), Michael Woods (CAN).