Chris Froome speaks out on Tour de France snub: ‘I felt like I was on track’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

ANSE, France — Four-time winner Chris Froome said the Tour de France snub by Israel Premier Tech is a “big disappointment.”

Speaking for the first time since team’s stunning decision to leave the former winner off its eight-rider roster, Froome insists he was ready to race.

“I felt like I was on track,” Froome said Thursday. “Physically I felt I was ready.

“It was a pretty big disappointment and a pretty big letdown not to make the squad.”

Also read: Chris Froome overlooked in Tour de France selection

Froome once ruled the Tour, winning four titles in a five-year run, and finished third in 2018 in what would be his final Tour before a near-fatal crash during the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné.

Froome returned to race the 2021 and 2022 editions of the Tour with Israel Premier Tech, but was overlooked last month when team management selected the eight starters.

The team’s since won a stage with Michael Woods, and been active in several breakaways.

Froome is watching from the sidelines this year.

“It was disappointing, and the team has chosen to go with a different approach to the Tour this year,” Froome said in a YouTube video posted Thursday. “I took a little bit of time off after missing Tour de France selection. I’ve been working so hard all year to get to that point.”

‘I had more to show’

Froome, shown here at La Route D’Occitanie-La Depeche Du Midi in June, is missing this year’s Tour. (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Froome recounted the bike troubles and mechanical issues in his final two races before the team’s final selection for the Tour.

At the Mont Ventoux race, Froome was forced to change bikes when something was caught up in his crankset, and then change bikes again when the handlebar was out of position on the spare bike.

At the Occitanie stage race in the Pyrénées, Froome said he was frustrated during the decisive climbing stage that he couldn’t show his full potential to team managers.

“I needed to try to show myself and what I would be capable of doing in the Tour de France,” Froome said. “I just felt completely locked up in my lower back and I wasn’t pushing right on the stage. [Froome’s mechanic] later saw that my saddle setback had slipped. I was too stretched on the bike, and not pushing in the right position.

“That was frustrating because that was my own real chance to show myself before the Tour,” Froome said. “I felt I had a lot more to give and a lot more to show.”

On this day in 2013, 2015 & 2017 @LeTour

Not a bad day to be in the #maillotjaune 😉 #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/0l5zta9G5J — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) July 6, 2023

Froome’s Tour snub was a surprise, at least based on comments across most of the 2023 season that suggested he fully expected he’d be lining up for a third start with the squad.

It’s unclear if there was a split within the team, and sport directors insisted they selected the strongest and best prepared riders to race the Tour this month.

Froome already speaking of 2024 Tour

Froome is already talking about changing his approach to the 2024 Tour de France. (Photo: BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

His absence is fueling rumors that Froome could leave the team or even retire, but he did not hint at either during the YouTube update that he regularly posts on his personal channel.

Last fall, team owner Sylvan Adams assured that Froome would finish his career on the team if he wanted to, but it’s unclear if there’s a rift since the Tour snub.

After taking a break, Froome is training again, but with Israel Premier Tech opting out of the Vuelta a España, Froome will not compete in a grand tour in 2023.

“Mentally and physically I’ve been working so long for that, and for it not to come through, I felt I needed to shut down a little bit,” he said. “I am back on the bike, back training.”

Also read: Will Froome race another Tour?

Froome confirmed he will race at the Czech Tour and the Tour of Germany in the coming weeks, but provided no hints that he’s done.

“I am already thinking about next year and how I might change the approach to the Tour de France next season,” Froome said. “The best thing to do is to stay positive, keep my head down, and keep working hard.”