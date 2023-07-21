Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BOURG-EN-BRESSE, France – We all know the standard pro cycling victory celebration: arms outstretched in the air as the winner crosses the line.

It’s convention. Nobody can begrudge a rider for following that status quo, especially with a head full of emotion and legs filled up with lactic acid.

But equally, given the hundreds who celebrate the same way every year, the few who dare to be different stand out.

Also read:

Alberto Contador had a signature “Pistolero” gunslinging hand move. Vincenzo Nibali celebrated with a shark’s fin on his head at the 2017 Vuelta a España. Mark Cavendish had a period where he made a phone logo, which pleased his then-sponsor HTC, and gave a two-fingered salute as he crossed the line – a reference to Agincourt archers, apparently.

Vincenzo Nibali — “the shark” — has a little fun with his finish line celebration at the end of the Vuelta’s third stage in 2017. Photo: ©Tim De Waele | Getty Images

Then there’s Peter Sagan. The Slovakian burst onto the scene with three stage wins on debut in 2012 and fun celebrations: the Running Man. The Incredible Hulk. Later, there was a “hula”.

He explained later that he was giving a spectacle for the fans.

“They don’t just come to watch a win, but to see a show,” Sagan said in 2013. “They’ve had to take vacation days to come to the Tour de France, so they want to enjoy it and have fun.”

It blew a breath of fresh air into a traditional, old-school sport.

“You’re breaking those rules. That shows the world as well, the way people ride goes with their personality as well,” ex-pro rider Juan Antonio Flecha says. “I think every rider secretly has a dream way of celebrating.”

Take a bow, Flecha

Flecha’s breakaway shot hit the bullseye in 2003. (Photo by Bongarts/Getty Images)

To celebrate with flair, you need confidence. You need charisma. You need a bit of imagination. You probably need to have a few meters advantage too.

Flecha went down in history with his memorable salute at the 2003 Tour de France. Breaking away solo to stage 11 victory into Toulouse, he shot a bow and arrow with the immaculate action of Robin Hood.

Why that move? The clue is in his surname – flecha means “arrow” in Spanish.

The inspiration was Michele Bartoli. Classics man Flecha saw an article in a cycling magazine, recapping the Italian star’s 2000 win at the GP de Plouay. His celebration was unsheathing a sword and holding it aloft in the manner of a warrior (that’s the English translation of Bartioli’s nickname, “Il Guerriero”).

“I saw the picture and thought it looked wicked,” Flecha says. “If you manage to win a bike race solo and do a gesture like that, top class. I was just joking with some training mates, saying the bow and arrow would be nice.”

After that, Flecha practiced that move on rides with them. Before his Tour triumph, he had done the same post-up with his prior pro wins at the Vuelta a Aragon and Euskal Bizikleta

At the 2003 Tour, Flecha only realized with 200 meters to go that he had the win in the bag. He had the lucidity, despite his deep fatigue, to fire off his bespoke celebration.

“Obviously, you’re not focused on ‘oh, I’m going to celebrate this way’ because you don’t even know you’re going to be able to celebrate,” he says.

Shades of victory

Ciccone, a climber through and through, racing in the King of the Mountains during the 2023 Tour de France. (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Of the current crop of racers, Lidl-Trek racer Giulio Ciccone is one of the few with a distinctive personal celebration – throwing his sunglasses in the air.

“It came about naturally on the stage to the Mortirolo, a bit as a joke,” he tells Velo of his Giro d’Italia stage win in Ponte di Legno over the legendary climb in 2019.

“Let’s say there were sponsor motives and I was having a joke. And it carried on.”

“However, ultimately, especially this year, something’s always happened that means I don’t get to throw them – or I lose them,” he says.

In his most recent victory at stage 8 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, his 100% sunglasses fell off his helmet with 500 meters to go. There’s a lucky fan in Grenoble with a $200 pair of shades.

“Everyone has their own reaction when they win,” Ciccone says. “I think it’s a spontaneous gesture that you do one way or another.”

Modern marvels

Wout van Aert flies to victory in Calais on the 2022 Tour de France. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

So, where have the other modern riders with that flamboyance gone? Tadej Pogačar’s bow as he crossed the line to win stage 6 in Cauterets at the 2023 Tour de France was a touch of class.

Wout van Aert’s celebration in Calais last year stood out, though it’s arguably more “commercial”; Van Aert said afterward that the yellow jersey “gave him wings”, almost a copy and paste of his sponsor Red Bull’s tagline.

“I think people might be a bit shy of doing these things,” Flecha says. “I think celebrating like that is a bit like: ‘come on, should I really do it? Will people get it or not?’”

In his case 20 years ago, it struck a chord. “The next day, we were doing this time trial and I remember the people, especially a lot of kids, mimicking that salute.

“That was nice, a lot more fulfilling than the actual victory … a celebration a little bit out of the normal would probably inspire more people.” Adventure riders Gus and Lachlan Morton were at the finish line and told him years later that it made a big impression.

Ultimately, it’s a way of putting on the show you want.

“In the end, you’re the winner: you’re allowed to do whatever you want,” Flecha says. “Celebrate the way you want. That’s the whole point.”