Could Joux Plane moto controversy decide who wins the Tour de France?

In a Tour de France dominated by talk of bonus points and momentum, stage 14’s moto controversy could prove crucial.

Tadej Pogačar lost points, and possibly also momentum, when two race motos blocked his sprint for the primes available Saturday atop the Col de Joux Plane.

At only 10 seconds back ahead of Sunday’s 15th stage, the two-time champion is still well in range of his yellow jersey rival Jonas Vingegaard.

Yet had things worked out differently, Pogačar might have bound out of bed Sunday with as little as a four-second deficit and a stiff tailwind blowing him right onto Vingegaard’s wheel ahead of the Tour’s final phase.

“It was a wasted bullet,” Pogačar rued when he described an incident that could very possibly decide the final maillot jaune.

When four becomes ten

Vingegaard pounced on the Joux Plane while Pogačar appeared flustered after the moto incident. (Photo: BERNARD PAPON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Saturday’s wild stage through the Alps was defined by the mayhem with the motorbikes.

Crowds had clambered all over the Joux Plane and were piling into the center of the road.

The photography vehicles – which were arguably too close to the racers anyway – had no room for maneuver when Pogačar kicked early for the primes at the summit. With no clear tarmac ahead of him, the Slovenian had to yank hard at the handbrake.

With Pogačar seeming reeling from the shock, Vingegaard nipped him in the sprint to win a crucial eight-second bonus over his rival’s five.

Reverse those Joux Plane primes and add in what Pogačar won when he outsprinted Vingegaard at the finish line, and the gap could have been down to four seconds Sunday morning.

Of course it’s all a matter of what-ifs, and any number of scenarios could have played out in the decisive finale of Saturday’s stage.

But in a Tour de France this tight, every second counts.

#TDF2023 / Le scandale du jour : l’attaque de 🇸🇮 Tadej Pogacar (UAD) freinée par les motos. A ce moment de la course, c’est inadmissible… pic.twitter.com/vLx8XTqGAf — Renaud Breban (@RenaudB31) July 15, 2023

Jumbo-Visma and UAE Emirates directors said Saturday that the drama on the Joux Plane won’t decide who wins in Paris.

There’s a lot of racing remaining, and seconds could vanish in the space of meters on one severe climb.

“Now it is about seconds, but it could go out to minutes,” Jumbo-Visma director Frans Maasen said. “You saw today some great riders like Pidcock or Bilbao or Yates, they lost minutes, it could happen to one of those two.”

But there’s no hiding that after 14 stages of racing, UAE Emirates and Jumbo-Visma are at a deadlock.

So far, it seems only a Galibier-Granon-worthy coup could crowbar Vingegaard and Pogačar further than a few seconds apart.

The remaining stages of this Tour provide ample opportunity for a Netflix-worthy twist in this year’s yellow jersey prizefight.

A second jagged ride through the Alps arrives Sunday, and a kingmaker stage over the Cormet de Roseland and Col de la Loze next week falls directly after the race’s only time trial.

“It may be that minutes will still be lost if someone cracks. But at the moment it seems that bonus seconds are going to be very important,” Maasen’s fellow Jumbo-Visma DS Grischa Niermann said Saturday.

Momentum, bonuses, and the tightest Tour in recent memory

Bonus seconds have proven central to Pogačar’s race strategy.

Pogačar’s whole Tour de France tactic this year has pivoted on primes.

From as early as stage 2 in the Basque Country, the Slovenian worked to wield his fast-twitch acceleration to outpace Vingegaard at every bonus point opportunity.

As at Saturday night, Pogačar has amassed 18 seconds more bonifications than Vingegaard – without those he’d be stranded a half-minute back.

There’s only one more chance for mid-stage bonus points at this Tour. The summit of the Col de la Loze on stage 17 will dish 8, 5, and 2 to those first to the top.

And like always, time bonuses of 10, 6, and 4 will be waiting at the line of every stage bar the time trial.

For Pogačar, bonus points might mean more than ever if he’s going to keep “Danish Diesel” Vingegaard in check through the high-category climbs coming next week.

Vingegaard no doubt will have been buoyed by the results of Saturday’s stage, and some are saying the momentum Pogačar was accumulating might have stalled slightly.

Those six seconds Pogačar maybe “lost” when he came face-to-face with a moto on the Joux Plane won’t likely mean anything when the peloton pulls into Paris next weekend.

But Saturday’s motorbike mayhem could be crucial in swinging confidence and momentum ahead of the race’s blockbuster final week.