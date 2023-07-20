Could the Tour de France start in the USA soon?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

COURCHEVEL, France – The Tour de France is no stranger to starts on foreign shores.

There have been more grand départs beyond French soil in the last 20 years than on one it. The sport’s blue riband race has gotten underway in the likes of London, Monaco, Rotterdam, Dusseldorf and Leeds.

The 2023 race started this year in the Spanish city of Bilbao and it will start in Florence, Italy, next year.

Starts are getting more ambitious and edging further away from the mainland.

So, what about a Tour start in the USA or Canada?

“That would be pretty cool,” King of the Mountains contender Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) said.

Velo put that question to the race’s technical director Thierry Gouvenou.

“I think the real challenge is logistics,” Gouvenou said. “And the real problem is the jet lag for the riders and staff.”

Blueprint from Israel

The start of the 2018 Giro d’Italia took place in Jerusalem with the Old City as the backdrop to the start ramp. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

There’s been talk of bringing the Tour de France to North America since the 1970s and 1980s. The now-defunct Concorde was seen as one way to mitigate the long flight.

French-speaking Québec, the French territory of Guadaloupe, and the East Coast of the U.S. have been floated as possible hosts. Each time, talk fizzled over costs, distance, and logistics.

Things have changed as race organizers are pushing the envelop and learning lessons.

Of the three grand tours, only the Giro d’Italia has ventured beyond Europe, starting in Israel’s capital, Jerusalem in 2018.

The Israel Grande Partenza gives a potential insight into the functioning and complications of a distant foreign start. Much of the technical equipment needed was flown 2,700 kilometers from Milan to Israel on a Boeing 747-cargo flight.

Each team was allowed one container on the plane for bikes and equipment, bringing the minimum. There were no team buses, with local vehicles hired. Teams sent a skeleton crew, with more staff waiting for the race’s third stage in Italy.

“Logistically speaking, it’s the most complicated start we’ve done,” Dimension Data sport director Alex Sans Vega said at the time. “We had no real problems. The Israelis set up all of the vehicles and other equipment we needed. Everything was very well organized.”

How a US grand départ could look

A shot from the Tour of California. Photo: CG/Tim De Waele/Corbis via Getty Images

There was a rest day held after the third day as the race flew to Sicily.

The same operation unfolded after the Tour’s 2022 grand départ in Denmark. There were chartered flights to France’s north for riders but 900-kilometer drives in the car for some members of the race convoy.

Starting in North America would be unchartered territory and distance, but there has been previous speculation.

There were rumors that the 2011 Giro d’Italia would start in New York, but that never came to fruition. (Reports of a Japan start in 2017 also did not turn out true).

Going as far east in the U.S. cities like New York, Boston or Washington could viably host the race. However, the six-hour difference in time zone to the French mainland is a sticking point.

“It’s very difficult to tackle a super hard race like the Tour de France with a difference of five or six hours,” Gouvenou says. “That’s something that really puts the brakes on the project.”

There would also be the not-inconsiderable environmental carbon footprint of 176 riders (some of whom would require visas), 500 support staff and many more people, crossing the Atlantic back and forth.

Deep pockets and big desire needed

Basque fans were out in force the grand départ in Bilbao this year. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Of course, it is not just a case of the race wanting to take it to new shores or markets, but also being wanted.

A candidate needs to have deep pockets. Copenhagen paid an estimated $10 million for three days of racing; Bilbao $12 million for the start of the Tour this year.

It looks like North Americans hoping to see the yellow jersey and company in the flesh may have to wait a little bit longer.

“In the short term, in two or three years, no,” Gouvenou says when asked if it’s possible. “After that, it’s maybe my successor who would decide, and the successor to Christian Prudhomme.”

In terms of priorities, there’s the matter of a dearth of top-level American races. Since the Tour of California was cancelled after 2019, there’s been no men’s stage race above 2.1 level.

“If I could pick a full WorldTour stage race, I would actually rather have that over a grand tour depart,” Neilson Powless said. “But yeah, any bike race in America, I’d be happy with.”