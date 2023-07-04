Cycling agents: Meet the deal-makers behind the deals at the Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Agents are commonplace in professional sports. Think Jerry Maguire and “show me the money!”

In contrast to the high-profile agents in American mainstream sports, little is known about the agents who represent professional cyclists. As cycling grows and becomes more sophisticated, agents are playing an increasingly important role for both riders and teams.

There are dozens of licensed agents plying the peloton.

Among the best known are João Correia and Ken Sommer, who founded Corso Sports Marketing based out of San Francisco in 2012. They represent some of the top male and female professional cyclists, including former world champion Mads Petersen, Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart, and multiple grand tour podium finisher João Almeida.

Correia, who started bike racing when he was six years old, rode professionally in Europe for the Cervelo Test Team 2009-10. Before becoming an agent, he worked in the advertising arena for both Hearst Publications and Rodale Press including Bicycling Magazine.

“Back then not every rider had an agent,” Correia told Velo. “It’s not like today. I saw what agents did and saw how dodgy they were. You were an agent back then because you knew a guy. Knew a rider. Knew a team. I thought this was awful.

“These guys [riders] think they have people looking out for their best interests and in the end the people are looking out for their own best interests,” he said. “It really motivated me to help guys that I knew like Ted King. Like Sergio Paulhino. Like Laurens Ten Dam. That’s how we started.”

Corso likes to focus on young riders who are just starting to think about a potential career as a professional cyclist, and build from there.

“We slowly started recruiting younger riders,” Correia said. “We started working with riders like Tao Geoghegan Hart and Michael Valgren. That was sort of the foundation of the agency, the young kids. We have really been focused on young kids ever since.

“Before they even need an agent we want to be able to build some sort of relationship and credibility with them so that by the time they actually need an agent and things are getting serious, whether it is when they are turning pro or when they are a pro for a few years and start making bigger money, there is already a really tight relationship because the core of this business is trust.”

“Because when you start looking at the bigger deals there is always someone trying to get into the middle of the transaction,” Correia said. “Whether it’s the team or a ‘hanger-on,’ there is always somebody trying to get in the rider’s head. Usually they get into the rider’s head with negativity. If you don’t have a good relationship with your athlete it can go wrong really quickly. And for the athlete it can go wrong really quickly.”

Correia admits that the main part of the job is choosing a team and negotiating a contract but there is so much more than that including being a sounding board for the athlete.

“Then you kind of end up helping them with everything. If they get injured you are a sounding board for what they should be doing. Although the teams today do a really good job of supporting the athletes you always need somebody who is not part of the team to be a sounding board.”

Agents also handle commercial interests for the riders which are mostly product endorsements though Correia admits there are not a lot of commercial deals in cycling for all but the top riders such as Wout Van Aert, Remco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogačar.

“Those guys are at the very, very top and they are personable and they are from a specific country that has a decent advertising world and cycling culture like Belgium. You can get the Pizza Hut deals [like Evenepoel] that are national deals.”

“Joao Almeida is a really good example of that. He had a great deal with Hyundai car company which was very focused on Portugal,” adds Correia. “He gets a few speaking engagements every year which are focused on Portugal. There are opportunities with a country for these athletes but they are really hard to develop. So most agents don’t spend a ton of time on that.

“Equipment is all team based,” explains Correia. “Some teams might have shoes open so an athlete can have their own shoe deal though there aren’t that many great shoe deals out there. Shoes are one of those funny things. A shoe deal is great if that’s the shoe the guy wants anyways. It’s not so great when the shoe doesn’t actually work. When it comes to shoes and saddles those are super personal for athletes. There isn’t a ton of money in a lot of those deals.”

‘Crazy race to sign the next big thing’

What’s the best thing a rider can do to increase their value?

“The most important thing is results,” said Correia. “That’s it. Everything is about results. You have to perform and if you are performing then the opportunities are there and the money is there. If you are young and you are performing then there is a lot of opportunity there. We are living in a market right now where there is this crazy race to sign the next great thing. The teams are driving this.

“No one wants to miss out on the next 17, 18, 19-year old kid. There is a lot of competition for that. Youth and promise. It’s almost like teams are buying futures on these athletes. They are locking them down for 3-5 years and they are hoping if their bet is correct and that the long-term of 3-5 years they are going to pay less than if they waited until they win the Tour de France or a Classic in their first of second year. At the end of the day it is all about results. Promise and results. That’s what drives the contracts.”

Joao Correia during his racing days in 2010. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)

Off the bike, a rider really can’t do much to increase their value.

“I still haven’t seen a team really look at social media profiles and put a value on that,” explains Correia. “That value is there for the athlete from other things they can do. We represent Rick Zabel and he does well as an influencer. And those are normal influencer deals that are tied to the fact he has over 100,000 followers on Instagram. It’s a ‘nice’ to have but it’s not a ‘must’ have.”

What’s the optimum length of a rider’s contract?

“It depends on the athlete,” Correia said. “Some guys don’t want a lot of risk so for them a longer term is better for them. There are guys who really believe in themselves especially if they are at the beginning of the hockey stick and they are going to be really good in the next year or two. A shorter term contract of two years is better.

“There are a lot of mechanisms in these deals now with bonuses, with triggers, in case they win certain races their salaries change. So in those cases long term deal are OK because you have protection for the upside as well.”

It starts with knowing the athlete and trying to help them make their decisions because at the end of the day, our job is to create opportunities and give them advice,” Correia said. “They choose. They decide where they want to go. What they want to do.”

Tao Geoghegan Hart’s crash in this year’s Giro is another example of where an agent can provide support for a client.

“That was a really difficult one,” remembers Correia. “What made it really difficult is that not only is he one of our athletes he’s been an athlete of ours for 10 years. He’s been somebody we have seen grow up. He is a friend. He is part of our family. We are part of his family.

“Our job when something like that happens is to try and help as much as we can when there are road blocks. To try to get rid of the road blocks,” he said. “The teams do a really god job supporting the athletes in those cases. And the teams are riding shotgun on that. Our only role really is when there is a need and something is not getting moved along fast enough for whatever reason. Bureaucracy, whatever it is. You are in Italy and in a hospital you don’t know sometimes an agent is helpful in helping people understand what needs to get done and just getting people to go from a ‘no’ to a ‘yes’.”

Cycling can sometimes overwhelm you with its generosity, and sometimes hurt you like a punch to the stomach. Today belongs to the latter case. Get well soon Tao, see you soon on the Giro roads. #Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/3ZYx26PUQV — Giro d’Italia (@giroditalia) May 17, 2023

But really, in a situation like that Correia’s job really is to be there to support them in whatever way they need to be supported. As it turns out he was at the stage and made it to the hospital about 30 minutes after Tao got there.

“I was the last guy he saw when he went into surgery and I was the first guy he saw when he came out of it,” Correia said.

‘No rider should turn pro out of the juniors’

One of the biggest issues Correia deals with this day is very young riders wanting to make the jump directly to the World Tour level.

“We represent the number one and number two junior riders in the world last year,” said Correia. “The guys who were first and second at the World Championships. We told them not to go [to the WT]. And not only did we tell them not to go, we told them if they decided to go they need to find other agents.

“We took one kid to the pros out of the juniors because there was so much pressure for the kid to turn pro that we kind of caved a few years ago. After that I said never again. This is the fashion now. But it is a huge problem. None of these kids should be turning pro out of the juniors. It doesn’t matter who you are.”

“The biggest thing about a rider who is a really good rider is the ability to continue to win,” adds Correia. “So if you are winning in the juniors you need to continue to win. The step up to the WT is way too much. There is no [junior] rider who is really ready for that. And it is not just a question of physical ability. You might get up there and win. Fantastic. But you are not mature enough.

“You are going to have issues. These issues might not have anything to do with winning. It has to do with handling the pressure, with handling the expectations, with handling the media, with handling the money. All of this stuff. You start making these missteps. Sometimes those missteps come out in different ways. At the end of the day it has to do with maturity.”

Among everything Correia and Sommer do for their athletes, they have several major goals.

“We wanted the athletes to have the best careers they could have,” explains Correia. “The best careers means athletically to be the best riders they could be whether they are a domestique or whether they are a leader. When they get to the end of their careers they can look back and say ‘I was the best athlete I could be. I had the best opportunities. I took advantage of those opportunities and I had enough support around me that when things didn’t go right people were able to pull resources together to get things in the right trajectory.'”

“We want them to make as much money as possible during that career,” adds Correia. “To have financial freedom at the end of their career so they can make really good decisions about what they are going to do with the rest of their life. That has a lot to do with educating them on spending and saving and investing and what to do with their money which we do not do. But we put resources in front of them to get them an education on what to do with it so that they have money saved up when they are done because that’s when their life starts.”

Professional sports is just a small part of an athlete’s life.

“Their life really starts when they stop racing,” said Correia. “We start preparing them for that from day one. We talk to them about when the end comes from day one. Because when that end comes it comes quickly. It comes unexpectedly for a lot of them and they are not prepared for it. They are not prepared for it not just financially sometimes, but they are not prepared for it emotionally.

“It is really important that they understand when that Monday rolls around and they no longer have a training schedule. A lot of guys are lost. And that is pro sports in general. Their entire identity has been wrapped around being a professional athlete from a very young age and when you get to mid to late 30s and all of a sudden that’s not there that’s an earth shattering experience which we have seen with some of our athletes.”

“You have to prepare them to continue to have meaning in their lives and to make that transition with themselves and their family,” Correia said. “Because all of a sudden these guys are no longer on the road 150-180 days a year. They are home all the time. When you are home all the time you don’t just get to run away from whatever argument you are having with your partner. You have to deal with it and it is hard for some of these guys to deal with it. That is a really important part of what we do. To try to get them to understand there are different parts in your life and you have to invest just like you train to be ready for it.”

Correia also tries to get his athletes not to make bad decisions on a lot of different things.

“Sometimes that’s buying a car. Sometimes that’s buying a watch. Try to make sure that they are looking at their decisions and that they are looking at every alternative and what they are giving up by making a certain decision.”

‘Negotiations can sometimes take months’

Of course, Correia and his partner Sommer also negotiate contracts.

“The game of contract negotiation is one of the most important skills an agent can have. The ability to do a negotiation that sometimes takes months. We don’t do package deals, we focus on one athlete at a time. We have a presentation for an athlete. We understand their power numbers. We understand where they fit within the team we are trying to sell them to or are staying with.

“When we brought João Almeida to UAE at the time he was probably one of the hottest commodities in the transfer market. Every team wanted him. We brought him to UAE. We didn’t bring João Almeida plus four other riders.”

Correia and Sommer have a different strategy for every rider they represent.

“Obviously, somebody like Joao [Almeida] or Tao [Geoghegan Hart] have a weight in the market that is very different than a journeyman rider. Someone like Ted King. A very different type of positives but you figure out what they are for that athlete and how to best position them within the needs of the team.”

And as Correia is quick to point out sometimes the negotiations are time sensitive.

“You really have to understand the market. It is not just the value of the athlete. It is the value of the athlete at that moment in time and with that particular team you are talking to. So what happens one year might not happen the next year. Team’s needs change. An athlete’s value changes based on their results but on the other side the transaction is the team. An athlete might be worth one thing today he might be worth something else tomorrow because the team all of a sudden has a need for that skill set.”

And for Correia, being an agent is not just a job.

“It comes down to the way we care about the kids. The reason Ken [Sommer] and I have had the success we have is that we really care about our kids. I act like these kids are my kids. I am a dad and Ken is a dad. I spend more time with some of these kids than I do with my own kids. Just really caring about them and their needs and always making decisions from a place which is best for them when you are giving them advice. When you are presenting them with opportunities.

“And there are no limits to that. Just like there are no limits for your kids. You are always there. No matter what they need you are there. Every day they need something totally different and sometimes they don’t know what they need and you need to show them what they need.”

Correia and Sommer are there to support their athletes on their journey.

“Every one of these kids is very different. You have to show a lot of understanding and compassion and look at things from their point of view instead of imposing things on them. The goal is to be their agent not to be your agent. When you look at things from that perspective the decisions are very often different because it is about what’s best for them. Sometimes they need different things that maybe short term aren’t as profitable but long term it is better for them.

“A lot of kids don’t go to the highest offer they have. They go to a combination of the best offer with the best team that is for them. It’s about supporting them and having them make their decision and living with that decision and learning and growing from the decisions they make.”

Correia takes immense satisfaction in being a rider agent.

“I feel good about what I do because I know the difference we are making in these kids’ lives. It’s a job that does actually bring you a lot of reward. It’s not just when they win. You see these small increments in these kids and the different challenges they have to overcome. It’s like raising kids. You see them growing and living and making different decisions, some good, some bad, but overcoming and continuing.”