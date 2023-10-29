Does Gravel Belong at the Tour de France? Favorites Fear Disaster in the Dirt

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It may still be nine months from the 2024 Tour de France, but a controversial gravel stage is already grinding a lot of gears in the peloton.

Riders and staffers from across pro cycling’s first echelon fear the 14 strips of stoney dirt in stage 9 of next year’s Tour could derail months of training and prove a disaster for yellow jersey hopes.

“It’s the day when you can lose the Tour. If a favorite were to lose five minutes on this stage, in my opinion it would be … It’s a shame,” said two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard.

The 32km of gravel that litters the ninth stage of next year’s Tour amounts to the most non-tarmaced surface the race has seen in years.

It’s another firework that race organizer ASO has thrown into a Tour already loaded with danger, from the explosive Italian start through to the wild final time trial through the foothills of the Alps.

Also read: 2024 Tour de France route, dates, and details: Packed with firsts and plot-twists

Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel led a small chorus of criticism this week at ASO’s crash-causing, puncture-provoking twist on its 2024 parcours. Even peloton wild-child and former Strade Bianche champion Tadej Pogačar rated the 199km haul through northern France as “pretty risky”.

So does gravel belong at the Tour de France? Does ASO’s bet on a Netflix-friendly diversion onto the rough stuff throw unnecessary risk into athletic endeavor?

What’s certain this far out is that many insiders are dead-cert against the dirt.

“I don’t think that every significant stage-race should now include gravel sectors in the course,” Evenepoel’s Soudal Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere told Het Laatste Nieuws.

“You can’t win the Tour in those kinds of stages, but you can lose it.”

‘I hope they will create chaos’

Pogačar is comfortable on cobbles or gravel, but remains wary of the 2024 TdF stage into Troyes. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The gravel strips on tap for next July 7 aren’t new to ASO.

The inaugural Tour de France Femmes included 12.9km of the same gravier. The GC favorites came through unscathed, but a popcorn-worthy helping of carnage ensued.

ASO officials are hoping for more drama next summer.

Route director Thierry Gouvenou inserted his hotly hyped stage around Troyes at a strategic point in the race to split apart consecutive flat stages and keep tension high heading into the first rest day.

“If some of the big teams decide to go all out for their leaders then there’ll be a lot of tension at the back and the elastic will snap, that’s for sure,” Gouvenou told L’Équipe of stage 9. “I hope it will be a stage for men like Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel. I hope they will create chaos.”

Etape 9 / Stage 9 – #TDF2024 🚩 @VilledeTroyes – @VilledeTroyes 🏁 199 km 🤩‍ 14 sectors of white roads, 32 km in total onto the gravel and into the dust. 🤩14 secteurs de chemins blancs pour un total de 32 km dans la poussière et les cailloux. pic.twitter.com/FDToSSiLIG — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) October 25, 2023

The inclusion of gravel, cobblestones, and any other alternate surface has provoked pandemonium at recent men’s grand tours.

Riders and staffers be braced for a worst-case scenario of crashes, mechanicals, and botched bike changes when the Tour grinds through Champagne country next summer.

Insiders at Jumbo-Visma still cringe at the meme-worthy circus-act of bike-swaps in the 2022 Tour’s cobblestone stage, a day which later proved Primož Roglič‘s downfall when he hit a hay bale and dislocated his shoulder.

Evenepoel has tough memories too. He lost more than two minutes at the 2021 Giro d’Italia in a Montalcino stage that stacked some 35km of bleached sterrato.

“Should gravel sections like that absolutely still be included in a grand tour or in other, ‘normal’, races? I don’t really think it’s necessary,” the Belgian said this week.

🔎 A look at some of the gravel roads of stage 9. Here is the Chemin de Baroville, 2nd sector of the day. 🔎 Un œil sur certains des chemins blancs au programme de l’étape 9 du #TDF2024, avec ici le Chemin de Baroville, 2eme des 14 secteurs du jour. pic.twitter.com/vvIIkwTIw7 — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) October 26, 2023

Teams of the “big four” of Vingegaard, Roglič, Pogačar, and Evenepoel will be making copious citing missions to Troyes in the next nine months.

Riders will eye out the surface and check for good lines. Mechanics will dial in tech choices and tinker with tire pressure. Bora-Hansgrohe, Jumbo-Visma, UAE Emirates, and Quick-Step will leave no stone unturned – excuse the pun – for a stage loaded with risk.

Of the GC elite, it’s Pogačar – a winner on the pavé of Tour of Flanders, the sterrato of Strade Bianche, and the mixed surface of Jaén Paraiso Interior – that on paper stands to gain the most.

His bet on a cautious stage seems at odds with his cannonballing style through the cobblestones of the 2022 Tour de France and his wins at Strade Bianche or Tour of Flanders.

“I don’t think it changes too much. Also, it will change the race style and the tactics from the teams,” Pogačar told FloBikes.

“In the Tour, everyone will be more cautious and more careful than at Strade [Bianche], when you go all in, you don’t care about the next day,” he continued. “Here at the Tour, it’s going to be more easy racing, true gravel also. Just like the Roubaix stage, it was more defensive riding than attacking.”

Yet no matter how the racing plays out, there will always be jeopardy.

Even the best bike-handler, or best tubeless tire, can go down on a surface that racers of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes said included fist-sized stones.

‘It’s the riders themselves that create the risks’

Evenepoel unravelled ove the 35 km of sterrato at the 2021 Giro d’Italia. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Gravel and cobblestones are nothing new to the Tour de France. They’re where the race started, and have been used by ASO for decades in the modern iteration of the race.

But traditionalists and those with a lot to lose will always be anxious about attention-grabbing, Gen-Z-friendly twists on a Tour de France race-course. Like Vingegaard said, the ride across the stones of Champagne region could change the direction of a contender’s race.

But so too could so many other factors, whether mechanical, physical, or mental.

As Pogačar and Evenepoel discovered at the 2023 Tour and Vuelta respectively, a top favorite can lose handfuls of time in one devastating mountain stage if they’re not on their games.

A total of four massive climbing stages in the Pyrénées and Alps could cause just as many problems to the four favorites as a slippery sector or slow puncture on the 14 strips of gravel that are causing so much early consternation.

“It’s an incredibly challenging course from the first meter,” Jumbo-Visma manager Richard Plugge said.

“I think it is a bit unnecessary [to include gravel]. It increases the chance of bad luck. We want the fight to be as fair as possible. A ride like this, in my opinion, does not contribute to that.”

Looking forward to the gravel stage in the Tour de France! pic.twitter.com/4ooW9vgH2r — Wielervoorspelling (@wielervrspllng) October 26, 2023

Pro cycling is a traditional sport. But race directors and organizing bodies know that bike racing struggles to keep track with more Tik Tok-suited competition.

Pan-flat sprint stages are now a rarity, and specialist’s time trials are at threat from MTTs or climbing finals. Even the Giro d’Italia is going “lite” for 2024 with a course that’s dramatically cut down on its extra-demanding days.

Evenepoel, Vingegaard and the rest may not like it, but gravel, cobblestones, and TV-friendly twists to grand tours are here to stay.

And anyway, like they say, it’s about how you race, not what course you’re racing on.

“Fourteen gravel sections for a total of 32km is not that bad,” Evenepoel said. “It’s always the riders themselves who create the risks. For example, it depends on how crazy you turn through a bend … We’ll see what happens.”