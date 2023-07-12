Bike check: The Cannondale SuperSix Evo of Rigoberto Uran and EF Education–EasyPost

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The days of Rigoberto Uran going for the yellow jersey in the Tour de France might be behind us, but he’s still going for stage wins when he can for Team EF Education–EasyPost. He’s doing so aboard the fourth-generation Cannondale SuperSix Evo, which we’ve reviewed previously.

Rigo’s picking his spots using the Lab71 version of the Cannondale SuperSix Evo. His bike features a Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain with an FSA Powerbox power meter crankset, Vision wheels and a one-piece integrated handlebar, Vittoria tires, and a few other goodies.

See the photo gallery below for Rigoberto Uran’s Cannondale SuperSix Evo ridden in the Tour de France.

Read more:

Team EF Education–EasyPost predominantly uses two bikes in the Tour: the SuperSix Evo you see here and the SystemSix aero bike. More often than not, riders choose the new Evo as it is lighter and close in aerodynamics to Cannondale’s aero bike. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Rogo’s riding a 51 cm SuperSix. The custom EF team paint scheme looks fantastic. (Photo: Will Tracy)

There are three grades of the SuperSix Evo: standard, Hi-Mod, and Lab71. Going from the standard frame all the way up to Lab71 shaves weight, with Lab71 frames weighing in at a quoted 770 grams for a painted 56 cm frame. (Photo: Will Tracy)

This bike is set up with FSA 54-40T chainrings and an 11-34t Dura-Ace cassette. (Photo: Will Tracy)

FSA PowerBox K-Force Team Edition cranks feature spider-based power meters made by Power2Max. (Photo: Will Tracy)

At the time of photos, this Cannondale SuperSix Evo features a Vision Metron 45 SL wheelset that is sure to be swapped out depending on the stage. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Vittoria is also a team sponsor, so seeing the new Vittoria Corsa Pro tire in a 28 mm width makes sense (Photo: Will Tracy)

The tires are set up tubeless using MucOff valves. (Photo: Will Tracy)

More sponsors! Prologo is best known for their saddles, but they also make handlebar tape. In case you were curious what tape the team uses, the Prologo logo is placed at the bottom of the drops tells you. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Given that Vision is a sponsor, team bikes swap the stock Cannondale one-piece carbon bar for a Vision setup. Here, Uran is using the Vision Metron 5D Integrated bar. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Rigo’s brake levers are tilted in quite like some other bikes in the Tour. (Photo: Will Tracy)

A Vision computer mount adds quite a bit of cleanliness to the cockpit. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Clean. The forward-sloping top part of the bar is surprisingly comfortable, speaking from experience. (Photo: Will Tracy)

K3 Pro cycling makes another appearance here with a 3D printed number holder. Just below that is a small paint pen mark indicating the correct saddle height. (Photo: Will Tracy)

The new Cannondale SuperSix Evo features a number of aero enhancements over the previous-generation bike, but the most obvious difference is likely the deeper and narrower seat tube. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Most bikes we’ve profiled use a bunch of electrical tape to hold a tracker onto the fork blade. EF Education–EasyPost has elected to use shrinkwrap. It looks great. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Given that Wahoo is a team sponsor, a set of Wahoo Speedplay Aero pedals makes perfect sense. (Photo: Will Tracy)

A small Uran decal with his name and the Colombian flag indicate whose bike this is. (Photo: Will Tracy)

This Cannondale SuperSix Evo features 160 mm rotors up front and a 140 mm rotor out back. The hint of pink on the inside of the chainstay is a cool addition. (Photo: Will Tracy)

The Tour de France (and most pro races for that matter) see a number of water bottles cast aside on the side of the road. As such, Cannondale produced a number of compostable bottles in a small step toward cleaning up their act. Those bottles are held by Elite Leggero Carbon cages. (Photo: Will Tracy)