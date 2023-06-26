Egan Bernal joins Tom Pidcock in Tour de France return 18 months after brutal crash

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Egan Bernal returns to the Tour de France in an incredible comeback barely 18 months after a brutal head-on crash that nearly killed him.

The Colombian was confirmed Monday as one of eight starters for Ineos Grenadiers in what marks an emotional and amazing return to form for the 2019 Tour winner.

“I’m sure many people have followed everything that has happened to me since my accident in January last year, and the journey I’ve been through to overcome the greatest test of my life. Being a part of this year’s Tour team reassures me that I’m on my way to returning to my best,” Bernal said Monday.

“Making my return to the Tour has always been a major goal for me. I’m so excited to be able to experience every kilometer of this race again.”

Bernal was nearly killed when he struck a parked bus during a training ride at high speed in January 2022. A laundry list of broken bones and other injuries put his life and his sporting career in danger. The 26-year-old defied expectations at every turn, and was back on the bike within months.

Also read:

The tenacious rider emerged as an inspiration for many, and raced a handful of events in the second half of 2022, but a return to the Tour de France still seemed far away.

A string of promising results this spring, however, confirmed to Ineos Grenadiers’ management that Bernal was ready for the demands and rigors of the Tour and that he could contribute to the team’s larger goals.

“The whole team’s really thrilled for Egan, and everyone who’s supported him in his return to full fitness,” said Rod Ellingworth, deputy team principal. “It’s a demonstration of his character and resilience, and the extraordinary effort he’s put into his recovery over the past 18 months.

“Of course, as a previous winner, he brings invaluable insight and a winning attitude to the group. His grit and determination sum up what we’re all about as a team, and all our riders will benefit from his experience at the Tour.”

No talk of winning the yellow jersey: ‘A mix of skills and experience’

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 12 of the 2022 Tour de France on Alpe d’Huez. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bernal is part of a deep Ineos Grenadiers squad that includes two rookies — Carlos Rodriguez and Ben Turner — as well as Tom Pidcock, Michal Kwiatkowski, Daniel Martínez, Omar Fraile, and Jonathan Castroviejo.

Back for his second Tour, Pidcock won a spectacular stage last year at Alpe d’Huez, and Martinez is hoping to challenge for at least the top-10 or better.

There was no talk of the yellow jersey in the team’s official press release for a squad that once ruled the Tour de France, winning seven times within a span of eight years with four different riders.

Instead, the team seems to be intent on hunting stages and press the action, without any pre-race pressure to race for the GC.

“We’ve selected an exciting group of riders that bring a mix of skills and experience. The strength of this team will lie in the way we take on the race, and how we approach each stage with the options we have,” Ellingworth said.

“This is a great route and one which will see hard, full-gas racing right from the start. We know anything can happen over three weeks of a grand tour and we also know the demands of an event where heat and altitude play a big part.”

🗣️ “We’ve selected an exciting group of riders that bring a mix of skills and experience. The strength of this team will lie in the way we take on the race, and how we approach each stage.” Get the pre-#TDF2023 thoughts of Rod Ellingworth and our riders: https://t.co/rDcuyi51xN pic.twitter.com/9cXBYFAjMo — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) June 26, 2023

Ellingworth said there’s no pressure on Pidcock, adding, “Tom showed last year what a hugely exciting talent he is and his victory on Alpe d’Huez was just brilliant. We’re looking forward to seeing him progress once again, applying what he learned last year.”

For Bernal, simply being back at the Tour is an important milestone. The 2021 Giro d’Italia winner said he’s under no illusions of racing again for the yellow jersey against Tadej Pogačar or Jonas Vingegaard, at least not this year.

“This race is also an opportunity for me to show my gratitude and commitment to the team that continually supported me throughout, to thank each person who has helped me, from the nurses who took care of me in the hospital, the doctors, my friends, family, teammates and Ineos,” Bernal said.

“Above all I want to take this opportunity to inspire people and show them that, even if everything seems lost, we can trust in God,” he said. “Be strong, because life only comes to us once and we must appreciate the second chances we’re given and take advantage of every second.”