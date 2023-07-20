Should sprinters be punished for the actions of their leadouts?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

So far during this Tour de France, we’ve seen several instances of controversy in the sprint stages. Jasper Philipsen, who has dominated this category so far — and, as of writing, has a chance to win a staggering six individual stage wins — has been called into question at least twice.

In his stage 3 victory, questions were raised when his sprinting line seemed to cut off Wout van Aert, and in stage 7, he was again accused of deviating and running Biniam Girmay into the barriers. In both cases, after officials reviewed the tapes, no punishment was issued. Things like the curvature of the road and camera angles can make this a somewhat subjective call, and in neither case was Philipsen’s behavior clearly illegal. But questions remain, and may surface again.

What is more clear, and less regulated, is the behavior of the sprinter’s lead-out man. On stage 4, Philipsen’s world-class lead-out man Mathieu van der Poel, clearly shouldered Girmay out of the way, clearing the road for Philipsen’s second victory. In this case, the officials ruled that Van der Poel clearly had interfered, and relegated him to the back of the pack. But this doesn’t really cost the team anything. And, going strictly by the letter of the law, Van der Poel could have actually crashed out Philipsen’s sprint rivals, thus clearing the path to an easy win for Philipsen, without his teammate suffering any consequences.

So, the question is: should the sprinter be penalized for the actions of his lead-out man? This would certainly change the dynamics of the sprint, and some are suggesting that — similar to soccer — officials should have the power to issue yellow and red cards — to warn, and then expel a rider from the event. Should a system like that be instituted, the behavior of lead-out men would definitely change. If Van der Poel faced the threat of being tossed out of the entire event, he might think twice about elbowing people out of Philipsen’s way. Ultimately, it’s a question of safety, and historically, the UCI seems to take a rather lax position of most of these issues — unless and until someone is actually injured. It seems advisable for the regulatory body to start to take a slightly more vigorous position on this topic.

Why neutralizing a race is so difficult

Now let’s turn our attention to the issue of neutralizing — or stopping — a race in progress. In stage 14, after a large crash at the very beginning of the race took most of the peloton down to the ground, race officials decided to stop the race for about 20 minutes — to allow medical assistance and replaced equipment for the affected riders. Neutralization of a race typically only occurs when there are unexpectedly harsh weather conditions or a bad crash affecting a large portion of the peloton. Recent examples include stage 19 of the 2019 Tour when mudslides and flooding covered the descent from the Col de l’Iseran, making it too dangerous to continue, or in the 2015 Giro when there was confusion over a snowy descent off of the Stelvio. There was also race director Prudhomme’s decision to neutralize stage 3 of the 2015 Tour after a crash, because “there were no ambulances left to look after 120 riders.” Occasionally, a race is temporarily neutralized and restarted when the peloton intersects with one of France’s speeding TGV (high-speed) trains at a surface crossing.

But neutralizing a race can be very tricky. On stage 14 this year, the peloton was still together and no breaks had gone free, so stopping and restarting the race was fairly simple — get the problem cleaned up, make sure everybody is okay, and then restart the race. Or sometimes, when a train stops the race, officials monitor the times at which various riders reach the crossing, and then similar time gaps are meted out when the racing continues.

But, what happens if a race needs to be neutralized, and there are groups of riders are all over the road? What if the break crosses the railroad tracks ahead of the train, but the peloton is stopped to wait, allowing the break to get farther ahead? Or, for example, what if the race commissaires would have ruled that the fan-caused crash in stage 15 — which occurred in the peloton with the breakaway already forming just up the road — merited a race neutralization? How can you stop and restart things such that everybody retains the relative position they had before the stoppage?

It’s not that easy, especially since the natural flow of a race can never be truly replicated once the race is stopped and re-started. Let’s say the race had been stopped on stage 15 and the breakaway given a set amount of time to start riding again before the peloton. Especially since they’d had a chance to rest for a few minutes, they would likely have been incentivized to sprint as hard as possible during the timed head-start they were given ahead of the peloton. This would likely have increased their lead over the peloton relative to what it was at the time of the neutralization.

On the other hand, if riders in the waiting peloton had had a chance to survey the breakaway and make a decision that they wanted to chase harder — due to a certain rider being in the lead group — or come up with an organized plan involving certain teams to chase upon the re-start, then the peloton would have been given a major advantage due to the neutralization.

As an example of the latter, had the race been neutralized when Jai Hindley snuck into the breakaway during the chaotic start to stage 5, he probably wouldn’t have been able to stay away to win the stage. Team UAE would have been given the time to notice that he was in the move and strike a deal with other GC teams to help them chase down Hindley.

In both of these cases — sprinting penalties and race neutralizations — the UCI regulations are a little hazy at best. This is partly because these situations can be so unique, nuanced and complicated that it is hard to define a rule that can effectively cover all possible situations. But it’s also probably because the UCI needs (or wants) a little “wiggle room” in these kinds of qualitative or subjective decisions, because there is always going to be some party unhappy with the ruling. But clearer rules certainly could, and should, be written to tighten some of these odd loopholes.

In the UCI’s defense, the poorly-managed “rolling neutralizations” that caused the 2014 Giro d’Italia’s 16th stage to be shrouded in controversy, have seemingly been done away with. This is a major improvement and has eliminated contested results on some of the sport’s most important stages. But this improvement also demonstrates that there should be ways to continue to refine and tighten the current rules — to provide a clearer set of guidelines and ultimately, to create a safer racing environment for the riders.

Steve Maxwell and Spencer Martin write for The Outer Line, which focuses on governance and business issues, contrasting pro cycling with other sports. Subscribe to The Outer Line’s weekly AIRmail newsletter here .