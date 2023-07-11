Explainer: Boosting the Tour’s popularity in the U.S., part 3

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Tour de France is one of sport’s greatest spectacles, a three-week extravaganza boasting some of the biggest audiences of any sporting event in the world. But how can we boost its popularity and attract more fans in the United States? In this issue, Steve Maxwell of The Outer Line discusses the challenge of how to gain better exposure for the sport with a number of former star riders and team managers.

As we discussed last time, we’ll never be able to develop cycling in this country without the sport simply getting more exposure to the public. People have to be able to attend live events or easily follow pro cycling on TV if the sport is going to have any hope of growth. And both things can be challenging today, as we examine below.

Bobby Julich participated in the Tour de France nine times, completing the full loop seven times, and he stood on the podium as third-place finisher in 1998.

“Exposure is the whole thing … just knowing that bike racing is a thing,” Julich says. “I remember when I was a kid in western Colorado, maybe 12 years old, and one day suddenly all these bikes and cars came racing by. I asked my dad what was going on, and we found out it was the Coors Classic – a lot of guys on bikes going very fast.

“Later I found out that there was a kid named Alexi Grewal, who lived nearby, who was a bike racer and actually going to the Olympics! When I heard that word Olympics, it really got my attention. Then the movie American Flyers came out, and that made bike racing seem even more cool. It was like a perfect storm of events, and I was hooked.”

The U.S. actually has a rich history of major bike racing events. Along with the Coors Classic, other early events in the 1980s included the Tour de Trump (yep, the same guy) and the Tour DuPont. More recently, in the 2000s and 2010s, we had the Tours of Georgia and Missouri, the US Pro Challenge in Colorado and the much bigger Amgen Tour of California. But every one of those races, along with several smaller ones, eventually shut down.

Julich’s one-time teammate George Hincapie emphasizes the critical need for American races. Hincapie completed a mind-bending streak of 17 straight Tours, from 1996 through 2012, winning a stage, and gaining fame as Lance Armstrong’s primary lieutenant.

“We definitely need more top-level racing here in the USA. If people are going to get excited about bike racing, they have to be able to see it – to see all the top guys racing against one another.”

So, what to do? Jim Ochowicz was the founder and manager of America’s seminal 7-Eleven Team and several other elite teams, and is widely considered to be one of the fathers of pro cycling in the U.S. Ochowicz says that in order to get better visibility for cycling, “we need to bring it home. Just like Formula 1 bringing races to the U.S., or the NFL and Major League Baseball staging events in other countries, we need to bring the Tour here – have the grand depart happen in the States. If they could start the Giro in Jerusalem, why can’t the Tour start in the U.S.?”

Pro cycling has never been as popular in the U.S. as it is in Europe, and has always struggled to capture attention and dollars. There are differing viewpoints about what caused the decline of major American races but most of them come down – one way or another – to money. Sponsor Amgen and organizer Anschutz Entertainment Group finally tired of sponsoring Tour of California, the country’s biggest race, after 14 successful editions. State politics entered into the decline of the Missouri and Georgia races, which were both conceived to promote regional tourism.

Given the difficulty of attracting corporate sponsorships, American races have often been forced to rely on wealthy underwriters. The Schaden family reportedly poured $20 million into the Colorado Pro Challenge race over five years before it was discontinued for lack of a title sponsor. Most cycling races are too expensive for just one sponsor to finance the whole thing over the long term, and the patience of even the most passionate patrons usually wears thin after a few unprofitable years.

Bringing the Tour to TV

Although the excitement of catching bike races in person is hard to beat, most people consume their sport via television, and coverage of the big European races is not always easy to access in the United States.

The Tour is carried by NBC, but most of the coverage is on the subscription Peacock or Peacock Premium channels, which may be harder for some people to find. To access the full array of top WorldTour races in the U.S., one has to subscribe to not only NBC’s Peacock service, but also the British Global Cycling Network (for the Giro and other RCS races) and to Flo Sports, for some of the classics and other remaining races. Between all three, the annual cost can exceed $200.

Everyone agrees that TV or streaming coverage of (mostly European) pro cycling needs more exposure in the United States for the sport to catch on better. But how you accomplish that is not so simple.

Jonathan Vaughters raced the Tour de France on both American and French teams and has gained fame and visibility as the outspoken chief of America’s oldest team – Team EF Education-EasyPost. Vaughters has long been a vocal proponent for major structural changes in the sport, including consolidated TV packages – but he is also a realist. He points out that you can’t just wave a wand and create friendlier and cheaper TV.

“Of course it would be great to have more accessible and affordable TV and streaming, but the demand has to be there first,\ before any of the major media channels are going to do this.”

Like so many challenges facing cycling in the U.S., it’s a bit of a chicken and egg problem.

It’s also a question of simple accessibility. Christian Vande Velde raced the Tour numerous times, finishing fourth in 2008, and has been a commentator for NBC’s race coverage the last several years. This year he is reporting from the back of a motorcycle inside the peloton. Vande Velde says its not just the cost or quality of U.S. programming.

“Let’s face it, part of the accessibility and exposure problem is just simply the time of day – the race starts 3:30 am PST. That’s not early in the morning, that’s late at night! And while some people try to tape it and watch at later, with constant social media interaction and all, its pretty hard to keep the results a secret all the way to dinner.”

Chris Horner raced the Tour seven times, and became the oldest grand tour winner when he won the Vuelta at age 41 in 2013.

“We have to make bike racing easier to view, to bring the action right into your living room. The race has to be on the big TV screen, not on a laptop or a phone, and a lot of people don’t even know how to cast from their streaming service to the TV.”

We mentioned cycling’s broader challenges of developing a more compelling narrative – and this is particularly important for the American audience, which is generally not as familiar with pro cycling and its main characters as most European fans are.

“Not every American wants to get up early to watch castles for four hours!” says Horner. Regarding better story telling to pull in the audience, Vaughters says, “I’ve been beating that drum for 15 years, but not much has changed.”

Lance Armstrong, still the most recognizable name in the sport 10 years after his retirement, adds, “we have to figure out ways of appealing to a younger crowd – folks that consume sports and entertainment in smaller ‘bites.’ Right now, I’d bet that the majority of U.S. TV viewers are 50-year-old plus white males – and that’s not a good sign for the future. We have to make cycling more consumable … look what baseball just did with the pitch clock. People just aren’t going to sit there and watch five hours of coverage.”

Canadian Alex Stieda was an integral member of the original 7-Eleven team and was the first North American to actually pull on the yellow jersey in 1986. Stieda thinks there are lots of ways to make TV coverage more compelling.

“When I was watching Stanley Cup, once in a while they’d mic a guy in the game, and they’d be talking with the bench … fascinating stuff. Why couldn’t we do this in cycling?”

There are many types of metrics and on-screen graphics and technologies, commonly used in other sports, that cycling has been slow to adopt.

“Why couldn’t we have two audio tracks on the feed?” asks Stieda. “GCN has different icons for different languages … why couldn’t you push one button to get an announcer going deep into tactics and strategy, and another button for newer or more casual fans?”

Sometimes it seems like an uphill battle. But, at the end of the day, it’s also important to keep an historical perspective. Not everyone is critical of the current TV offerings in this country. Davis Phinney was one of America’s great sprinters in the 1980s and early 1990s, participating in the Tour four times as a member of the original 7-Eleven team. He won two stages at the Tour and finished second in the green jersey competition one year. He provides some generational perspective, reminding us that “thanks to the various streaming services, we can actually access the sport like never before, and we shouldn’t take this privilege for granted. Subscribe to the service of your choice, and collectively we can all play a part in keeping the sport more visible and growing!”

In the next article, we will look at one specific and recent venture geared to increasing the exposure for bike racing here and abroad – the highly-touted Netflix Unchained streaming series.

Steve Maxwell is one of the founders and original investors in Outside. He has written extensively for VeloNews over the years, and is a co-editor of The Outer Line, which focuses on governance and business issues, contrasting pro cycling with other sports. Subscribe to The Outer Line’s weekly AIRmail newsletter here.