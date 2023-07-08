Fan provokes crash that knocks podium contender out of Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

LIMOGES, France — Tour de France podium contender Simon Yates lost time and Steff Kras is out of the race after a fan too close to the roadway caused havoc in Saturday’s eighth stage.

It was not immediately clear if the fan was taking a photo or leaning in too close to the peloton, but several riders crashed just as the bunch was ramping up speeds for the mass sprint.

Cras of TotalEnergies, who started the day 13th overall, was transported to a local hospital with injuries, while Yates, who started fourth overall, and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) both ceded 47 seconds after they couldn’t chase back to the leaders.

“When a spectator step up more than one meter up the road and don’t move when the peloton arrive, then you better stay home.” Cras wrote on Twitter. “You have no respect for the riders. I hope you feel really guilty! I have to leave.”

The crash was the first major incident involving fans on the roadway so far in the 2023 Tour.

Race officials working to improve rider safety across the Tour are also trying to educate fans along the course about race etiquette and giving the speeding peloton more space.

In 2021, the opening stage was marred by one of the worse crashes in Tour history when a fan holding a sign provoked a massive pileup in stage 1. The “omi-opi” incident went viral.

💥Crash in the peloton, involving @SimonYatess. Steff Cras is also badly hurt 💥Accident dans le peloton, impliquant @SimonYatess. Steff Cras est également touché. #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/coE9Ag0coF — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 8, 2023

Saturday’s incident sees immediate impact on the race for the Tour de France podium.

Yates dropped from fourth to sixth after losing 47 seconds, and team officials confirmed Saturday he did not break any bones, but he’s suffering “pain and stiffness in his pelvis from the impact,” a team statement read.

“We got him a bike as quick as possible. Maybe someone stepped on the road, I don’t know. A crash within the last [six] kilometer, you know it’s going to be costly, particularly with a fast finish like today,” said Jayco-AlUla sport director Mat Hayman. “You hope that he gets to the back with the three-second rule on today’s stage, but there were too many gaps.”

The fall came on the same stage that Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) crashed out on, just one day after nearly breaking the all-time stage-win record at the Tour de France.