Fastest climbing on record? Pogačar, Kuss, Pidcock crush Strava KoMs all through Tour de France

At this year’s Tour de France, no Strava segment is safe.

Riders like Tadej Pogačar, Sepp Kuss, and Tom Pidcock are crushing Strava “King of the Mountains” prizes all through France.

KoM badges for headline climbs like the Col du Tourmalet, Puy de Dôme, and stage 13’s Col du Grand Colombier have all been virtually pinned to the jerseys of this Tour’s top climbers.

“All the climbs now are just super fast, it’s not so much tactics anymore – you either have the legs or you don’t,” podium contender Jai Hindley told the Cycling Podcast on Friday.

As noted by Velo power analyst Zach Nehr, the power numbers being pushed at this Tour de France are bigger than ever, and that’s more-than translating into climbing speeds.

Lighter bikes, more aerodynamic skinsuits and helmets, and power-optimized racing-weights mean riders are going uphill faster than ever.

Pogačar’s climb of the hors categorie Grand Colombier on Friday’s 13th stage tells the story.

“According to the speeds recorded by NTT Data, the Slovenian two-time winner of the Tour covered the 17km ascent in 43:51 (23.5kph). That’s also 1:46 faster than the Strava KoM he set on the climb when he powered to victory in 2020. Pogacar had an impressive kick at 36.4kph inside the last 500 meters to distance his rivals,” read a press communique Friday.

From Pogačar on the Cautarets, Tourmalet, and Grand Colombier, to Kuss on the Marie Blanque and Pidcock on the Puy de Dôme, riders are scaling mountains at a pace weekend warriors might set on a brisk coffee ride.

The top 10 on the Tourmalet leaderboard is entirely 2023 Tour de France efforts.

Which specific rider takes a KoM at this Tour de France should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Only around 70-80 of the race’s peloton are uploading their data to the platform. Jonas Vingegaard, Adam Yates, and stage 5-winner Hindley are among those keeping their rides away from public eyes.

And even for those using Strava, GPS glitches can mean a potentially record-breaking effort won’t get tracked.

The trend of the data spilling out of this Tour does point to a very pertinent trend however.

For every climb where a rider like Pogačar or Kuss becomes “King”, the full leaderboard is swamped out by the 2023 Tour de France peloton.

Climbers are pedalling close to 7W/kg for up to 15 minutes, a physiological feat some thought unreachable in this post-EPO era.

Several mountain stages in the Tour’s opening weeks have finished up to 10 minutes faster than the fastest times forecasted by organizers ASO, and even the most vert-packed days bring average speeds close to 40kph.

Simply put, racing is faster than ever before.

Another day, another KoM – Pogačar goes fastest on the longest Grand Colombier segment on Strava.

And like Friday’s climb up the hulking Grand Colombier showed, the peloton is a more even playing-field than ever – except of course for outliers like Pogačar and Vingegaard.

There were around a dozen riders in the lead group on the Jura’s 17km climb until Yates and then Pogačar delivered the decisive selections.

Rocket-science style training, nutrition, and altitude-adaption plans have more and more riders hitting thresholds that would formerly have been achieved by only the most genetically gifted few.

And with that, summit finishes are becoming “go-til-you-blow” drag-races that play out far differently from the cagey cat-and-mousing seen in decades past.

And perhaps the most dizzying part of it all?

Riders like Pogačar or Vingegaard can ride uphill bonkers-fast and then go even faster in a kick for the summit.

Pogačar’s 36kph sprint for third-place Friday would likely have seen him hit as much as 12W/kg – all after a 30+ minute effort of probably ~6.5W/kg.

“It’s a 17km climb and he just rode the end like it was a bunch sprint,” Pidcock said of Pogačar. “I was probably doing 700 watts or something, so god knows what he was doing.”

Expect a lot more KoMs to crumble through the final week.

Kingmaker climbs rooted in the Tour’s past and present like the Col de Joux Plane, Col de la Loze, and Courmet de Roseland await.