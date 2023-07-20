FDJ-Suez wants to be the ‘stone in the shoe’ of SD Worx at Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

FDJ-Suez team boss Stephen Delcourt wants his riders to be the “pebble in the shoe” of SD Worx at the forthcoming Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

SD Worx has dominated the 2023 season, winning almost 40 races already — 24 of which have been at WorldTour level. Along with Movistar’s Annemiek van Vleuten, the Dutch squad will be the favorite for the overall win next week when the Tour rolls into Pau.

Last season saw FDJ-Suez get two riders into the top 10, despite losing one of its leaders in Marta Cavalli on stage 2. While the French squad hasn’t looked as strong in the run into the Tour this season, Delcourt wants his team to take any opportunity to disrupt the five-star favorites.

“I want my team to be the pebble in the shoes [of SD Worx],” Delcourt told Velo. “On an individual level, they have got a lot [of strength]. But they lost the Vuelta. That is maybe the only chance that we can have in your head that they can lose because tactically they are human and they can have a bad day.

“Van Vleuten also came back at the best level during the Giro. If she is at the same level like last year in the Tour de France, it can be a big fight between Van Vleuten and SD Worx. That can open the opportunity for the others, and if there is a one-centimeter opportunity, my team needs to go.”

SD Worx’s winning tally this season is more than three times of FDJ-Suez, which is the second-best team in terms of victories this season. The team’s dominance has come from its ability to take wins with several riders and the top three most victorious riders this year all come from the team, Demi Vollering, Lotte Kopecky, and Lorena Wiebes.

While the team does pack some serious strength, Delcourt questioned the tactics of some of the other teams in the peloton. He believes that some teams are allowing SD Worx too much freedom to race and he hopes to see more squads stepping up to frustrate the Dutch squad.

“It’s not a finality, the dominance of SD Worx for me,” he said. “At Fleche Wallone, for example, Vollering was alone at one moment, but the others help Vollering and SD Worx never had to work a lot. The others work for SD Worx, and in the final Kopecky, Wiebes, or Vollering take the opportunity to win. They are better, it’s true that they are a level better, but they are only one team if five teams fighting at the same moment. They can’t control us all if we play together.”

FDJ Suez won’t only have to contend with SD Worx in the GC fight at the Tour de France Femmes. Defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) will arrive at the race with renewed drive after a strong performance at the Giro d’Italia Donne.

Van Vleuten had looked off her best in the early part of the season after winning nearly everything in 2022. She admitted later that she had lost her passion for racing by that point but a surprise win in the Vuelta Femenina turned her fortunes and she appeared to be the old Van Vleuten at the Giro.

Delcourt thinks that a big contest between Van Vleuten and Vollering for the yellow jersey would be hugely beneficial to the sport.

“We can understand, after the 2022 season of Van Vleuten when she won all the three grand tours, she dominated all the races, it’s natural that she arrived at the beginning of the season maybe without pressure,” Delcourt said. “Maybe she trained hard but others trained more hard and she didn’t dominate. It’s really hard for her when you have the same level as the others to dominate the sport because Van Vleuten is not Anna van der Breggen. Before when she won she didn’t think tactically, she won because she’s two steps better than the other.

“This year in the Fleche Wallonne, I think she felt that she no longer had one leg more than the other and she attacked one lap before. For me, it is a good sign that she wants to be more clever. But now in the Giro, she was really good but on the other side, there is no [Ashleigh] Moolman-Pasio, there is no [Elisa] Longo Borghini after her crash, no matter the top for the moment. I hope she’s able to have the same condition at the Giro and the Tour de France. We want a big fight with Vollering and Van Vleuten. For the public in general, it’s really important that you don’t dominate two Tour de France with the same scenario.”

Playing for the win

Marta Cavalli after her crash in 2022, she soon abandoned the race (Photo: Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images)

Last year, FDJ-Suez finished the Tour de France with a stage win from Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and put two riders in the top 10 through the Dane and Evita Muzic. Delcourt wants more this year and plans to go all out from the very first stage in an effort at least take a stage win but, ideally, get the early initiative in the general classification.

“For my team to be successful, we play for the win, and we [hopefully] get to the podium or we win stage,” he said. “But first we will race aggressively because we have no sprinter to play with [Charlotte] Kool, [Elisa] Balsamo, and [Lorena] Wiebes. We want success in the Tour de France, and for that we have only two strategies, to play for the overall and play for a stage, and we don’t want to choose. It’s like after the crash of Marta [last year], we decided that every stage is a classic and we win the day after because we have only eight stages and maybe SD Worx can win the eight.”

Cavalli will be back at the Tour de France Femmes this season after her horrific crash last year saw her leave the race with a concussion. At the time, Cavalli looked like she might be the best rider to trouble Van Vleuten in the overall classification.

The Italian was forced to take several months out of last season to recover from the concussion, while the lasting impact of the incident and the recovery time forced her to miss some of the spring this year. However, she bounced back recently with victory on the Hautacam at the Tour Féminin Pyrénées and showed some solid results at the recent Giro d’Italia Donne.

“It was really hard the first three months for Marta because, in UAE Tour and Nieuwsblad, she was close to being the first rider to drop. After the success of the 2022 season for Marta, it was really hard for the team, for her, but we never give up,” Delcourt said. “We continue to say to Marta step by step you come back at your level. We just need to be really patient. Now she’s back at a good level.

“She’s not at the top level, we need to be honest she needs maybe one year more. But she’s able to fight and that is our first victory.”

For Cavalli, it’s not the physical impact of the crash last year that is still hampering her but the mental aspect. She was hit from behind by a rider, at full speed, when she was moving around crash that had happened in front of her.

“It’s not only one thing, concussion is important, but how she feels in the peloton is important,” Delcourt said. “How she can start with confidence is important, and her place in the team is important, on all of these aspects that she needs time. Last year she arrived like a surprise at the top level in the Ardennes, she won the Amstel Gold Race after an attack at the best moment and SD Worx was really bad, Vollering and Moolman-Pasio never worked together to come back to Marta. But after this victory, she have a big confidence.

“Now, she’s lost this confidence. Step by step, she’s better, and we work in a good way… We work like a family for her, and we just need to be patient. But she’s, she’s okay. That is most important.”