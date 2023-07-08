Feast and famine at Jumbo-Visma: Wout van Aert comes up short, Jonas Vingegaard braces for volcanic showdown

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

LIMOGES, France — Wout van Aert was close again to a stage win at the Tour de France, but he wasn’t throwing helmets this time.

The Jumbo-Visma star apologized to teammates after mistiming his sprint and ended up third just as Jonas Vingegaard braces for a showdown with Tadej Poagačar (UAE Team Emirates) on the Puy de Dôme summit Sunday.

“I made an error of judgment in the sprint by waiting a little too long,” Van Aert told the media throng. “Mathieu [van der Poel] and Jasper [Philipsen] passed me when Christophe [Laporte] pulled off. Then I had to brake. I make up a few more lengths, but ended up short. I am sorry for the work my teammates did to not win.”

It was another close call for Van Aert, who’s winless so far in this Tour.

The Belgian star threw a tantrum Sunday when he finished second into San Sebastián, pouring fuel on the rumor fire that there was tension inside the Jumbo-Visma bus.

Van Aert later doused any hint of discord, but regrets missing a chance Saturday in the long, hot transition stage a day before the GC throw down on the towering volcano.

“Today was something that suited me, because the final was also difficult,” Van Aert said. “Tomorrow is another super hard day, and we will work for Jonas, and then I will see what the second week brings.”

Vingegaard: ‘The Puy-de-Dôme can be decisive’

Vingegaard survived his second full stage in yellow and watched anxiously as GC rival Pogačar sprinted for 10th on the uphill drag race into Limoges.

With the famous volcano Puy de Dôme up next, everyone is bracing for a big battle between the two yellow jersey contenders.

“I went to recon the Puy de Dôme the day before the Dauphiné, it’s extremely steep,” Vingegaard said. “Tomorrow’s stage can be decisive but there’ll more afterwards. I hope that I am really good tomorrow, we have to make a plan for what we do. It’s not only up to us to work.”

Pogačar isn’t holding back, and he’s a direct threat to Vingegaard’s yellow jersey at 25 seconds behind.

On Saturday, Pogačar was risking the sprint to hit 10th on the stage, in a bid to win the stage and chase bonuses, as well as in the off chance that the bunch might have split.

“I wanted to sprint for the win, but I felt my legs were tired and I couldn’t be at the front,” Pogačar said. “The Puy de Dôme something new for everybody. It will be a special day. The climb is super hard, and it will blow the race down to pieces again.

“It’s a shame that Mark [Cavendish] broke his collarbone and had to go home, especially after being so close to the stage win yesterday. Everybody wanted to see him go for one more win, especially as he has said this is his final year.”

Also read: