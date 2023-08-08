EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Tour de France

Photo: Roger Viollet via Getty Images
Tour de France

Federico Bahamontes, Spain’s first Tour de France winner, dies at 95

The 'Eagle of Toledo' won six King of the Mountains jerseys and one yellow jersey as he raced during cycling's 'golden era' of the 1950s and 1960s.

Federico Bahamontes, the pure climber who became the first rider from Spain to win the Tour de France, died Tuesday. He was 95.

Born in 1928, the “Eagle of Toledo” raced against some of the peloton’s biggest names in the Tour golden era of the 1950s and 1960s.

He won the 1959 Tour de France, the first by a Spanish rider. A natural born climber, he won 11 grand tour stages across his prolific career, and won King of the Mountains jersey in all three grand tours.

Bahamontes grew up during Spain’s Civil War, and turned pro in 1953.

A keen climber, Bahamontes often targeted the climber’s jersey, winning the title six times at the Tour, which stood as a longtime record. At 95, he was the oldest living Tour winner.

Bahamontes also won seven Tour stages, three stages at the Vuelta a España, as well as the climber’s title in 1957 and 1958, and one stage at the Giro d’Italia, with the climber’s jersey in 1958.

He also finished second in the 1957 Vuelta, and second in the 1963 Tour, and third in 1964.

After retiring in 1965, Bahamontes owned a bicycle and motorcycle shop in Toledo, Spain, and was named the best climber in the history of the Tour de France by a panel organized by L’Équipe in 2013.

Federico Bahamontes
Bahamontes, shown near his hometown of Toledo, was Spain’s first Tour winner. (Photo: Gianni Ferrari/Cover/Getty Images)
Bahamontes
Bahamontes, shown here at the 2019 Vuelta, died Tuesday in Spain. He was 95. (Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

