Freddy Maertens, the 1978 Tour de France, and his irrepressible, irresistible style

If the Champs-Elysees is the palace of the Tour sprinters, Bordeaux is their country retreat.

The port city in the Garonne region, famous to non-cyclists for its red wine, has been a staple on the Tour throughout the history of the race.

With 81 appearances on the route, it is the second most-visited city in France, though there has been a 13 year interval since the Tour’s last visit. To win in Bordeaux means a lot to a sprinter; André Darrigade, Walter Godefroot, Djamolidine Abdoujaparov, Erik Zabel and Mark Cavendish have all won here. Cavendish, the greatest sprinter of all time, will be hoping to book-end that thirteen year gap with another victory.

Some 45 years ago the Tour started in Leiden, Netherlands, with a prologue run off in such wet and slippery conditions that the officials declared the time gaps would not count towards the general classification. The race then rumbled across Belgium towards Normandy, before heading south towards Poitiers and Bordeaux.

That 1978 edition of the Tour was notable for a number of reasons. It was the first overall win for Bernard Hinault, a debutant and just 23 at the time. Sean Kelly took his first stage win, also on debut. Michel Pollentier was infamously thrown off the race – while wearing the yellow jersey – for trying to cheat a drugs test. And Stage 12a had to be annulled because of a strike by the peloton.

1978 also saw the second of Freddy Maertens’ three green jersey wins.

Maertens, left, saw a surprise return to the podium in 1981. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Maertens opened his account that year with a win on stage five, to Mazé Montgeoffroy. Kelly’s sprint win came the next day, in Poitiers. Then the race headed to Bordeaux, where Maertens reasserted his authority on the unruly mob of sprinters snapping at his back wheel, beating Jacques Esclassan and Walter Planckaert to the line. It was to be one of sixteen Tour stage wins in his fourteen year professional career.

By 1978 Maertens’ star was beginning to wane, though he still had a very successful season by anyone else’s standards, with victories in Omloop Het Volk, E3 Prijs Vlaanderen and the Four Days of Dunkirk, as well as stages of the Dauphine and the Tour de Suisse.

When Maertens made his professional debut in 1973 he was a force of nature. Like a more disruptive version of Remco Evenepoel. Most riders take a while to adjust to professional racing. Not Freddy.

From the start he was in the mix, competing for wins, and in the process angering more established riders around him. Maertens ignored the unwritten rule that neo-pros should not show their elders up.

In 1973 cycling was dominated by the imperious figure of Eddy Merckx and both fans and journalists were excited to see a young rider come along who seemingly had no respect for Merckx’s palmares. Maertens’ riding style was exciting too – he could win a bunch sprint but also punchy classics. He was pugnacious, brutally fast and loved to attack.

While he could not stay with the pure climbers in the high mountains, Maertens was capable of winning almost any kind of race. In the 1977 Vuelta Espana he won the prologue then went on to win an astonishing thirteen stages, leading the race from start to finish. He won Paris-Nice in 1977. The year before he won the World Road Race Championship, the Tour de France points classification, the Belgian Championship road race, Amstel Gold Race and Gent-Wevelgem.

After the 1978 Tour, however, Maertens’ form disappeared. For two years he was a shadow of himself. He was frequently dropped by the peloton. There were rumors of doping, financial problems, alcohol abuse. It seemed his career was over, destined to be played out along the same sad trajectory that cycling fans have become familiar with.

Then there was a kind of miracle. In 1981 he burst out of the pack to win the first road stage of the Tour de France in Nice, stunning the cycling world who had written him off. He went on to win a further four stages, including two stages in Belgium, and the final stage in Paris.

A few weeks later he became world champion again. Freddy Maertens was irrepressible, and irresistible.