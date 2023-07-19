From personal trainer to pro Tour de France Femmes rider: Justine Ghekiere on her Tour debut

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Justine Ghekiere’s Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift debut was originally set for 2022 before her team at the time, Plantur-Pura, did an about-turn on her selection.

“Last year, I was in the selection, and I thought I would start, but then one week before they said ‘no, we go with another selection, we have other goals,” she told Velo over the phone from a training camp in Spain.

“I was very disappointed because there I was already in good form. And I did everything to be in good form for the Tour.”

Ghekiere, who only took up the sport in 2020, would have to wait another 12 months before getting the Tour de France call-up with her new team, AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step.

After showing her considerable climbing prowess early in the season, taking the overall victory at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana in February before working for leader Ashleigh Moolman Pasio in the Ardennes classics, Ghekiere was selected to race the Tour months ago.

“I’m very excited,” she said of her first Tour de France Femmes debut. “Not only for Ash and to support her, but also for me to see what it will bring for me. With the Tourmalet and the climbing stages, these will be my stages.”

Ghekiere’s learning curve has been steep. The 27-year-old was working as a personal trainer when she discovered her talent during the lockdowns of 2020 after taking up Zwift as a means to stay fit.

She soon found herself taking part in a challenge to ride the most distance in one week where the prize was a fitness test with a coach in her native Belgium. The coach was so impressed with her numbers that he contacted potential teams for Ghekiere to race with.

Justine Ghekiere took a surprise win in Valencia in February (Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

After a season with the Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire team — where she excelled at the notoriously grueling climbing race, Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l’Ardèche — Ghekiere was picked up by Plantur-Pura where she continued her upward trajectory. Now, after half a season with AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step, her development has accelerated even further.

“For me, it’s a good season already because it started with a win in Valencia. This was unexpected. But I’m very happy with the start and then in the spring classics, I learned a lot because the spring classics are races with a lot of positioning and that is my weak point. I learned a lot from Ashleigh and the team,” she said.

“The Ardennes were the most important for me. It went well, I was in the final in the Ardennes classics, but sometimes with positioning or fatigue … it’s a learning process but I’m happy and the results were pretty okay. I hope next year that will be a top 10 or maybe a podium. I hope and I see the steps I made from last year.”

Like many who come to the sport later in life, positioning in the bunch has been something of a struggle for Ghekiere. At AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step, with the help of her teammates and her DS, former pro Jolien D’hoore, Ghekiere says she has taken strides towards improving this skill.

“Jolien encouraged us to stay together in the bunch, and for me, it’s easier when there are more of the team around me to be in a good position. Last year, I was missing that in the team. We all were in the bunch all over it, one there, one there. But now we are more like a team, and we ride in a bubble. For me it’s easier to position, and the form is better, so it’s easier to race in the front,” she said.

“I really feel the experience of Jolien. She knows how the tactics are and I just follow what Jolien says and, okay, sometimes it doesn’t work but the most when I do what Jolien told me you see it’s good and you see she has the experience, and you feel it.”

Alongside D’hoore, Ghekiere has also been taken under the wing of her experienced teammate, Moolman-Pasio. The South African climber has been a fixture in the women’s peloton for over a decade and has become something of a mentor to Ghekiere, who is a similar style of rider.

“She has so much experience and she is such a consistent rider. When I see all her results it’s very impressive. She missed some podiums and wins but when I see her results it’s always top 10 or top 20. She’s very good and she knows when it’s a dangerous point in the race or where it can happen. And that’s good for me. She told me in the race, ‘come on Justine now you have to be ready.’ So, it’s positive. I’m getting better because of her,” she said.

“We support her, and I will do everything for Ash to win. Sometimes there’s a chance for me, but first it’s Ash. In the classics, we were also close but not yet. And I hope now in the second part of the season, we can show that Ashleigh is very good. And a very strong rider and a very good climber. And hopefully, we will get some results.”

Justine Ghekiere leads the bunch at Fleche Wallonne (Photo: David Stockman/Getty Images)

One of those results is, of course, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. At last year’s race, Moolman Pasio, racing for SD Worx, was on form but struggled with illness towards the end of the race and did not finish. This year, she goes in as leader of AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step with the help of Ghekiere and the team.

“It’s a big goal for the team, for Ashleigh the biggest goal is the Tour,” Ghekiere said. “But the preparation has already started now, and she said she wasn’t in her best form at the classics so we will see what she will bring in the Tour because I found she was really good already. I hope we have maybe a yellow jersey. I don’t know. But we will do everything for that.”

The 27-year-old is heading into her first Tour, however since our conversation, she has ticked off her first ‘grand tour’ in the form of the Giro Donne. Ghekiere raced the Giro in preparation for the Tour but fell victim to a crash early in the race.

“Although I came at the start of this Giro in great shape and ready to fight for a good GC result, a crash in the beginning of the week forced me to change my ambitions,” she said on social media.

“Luckily each day it got better and better, leading to performing in the last few days as I would have wanted from the start.”

With her career just getting started, Ghekiere has a bright future ahead of her in the sport if she continues to improve as she has so far. What are her long-term ambitions?

“I don’t know where my limits are because I’m so new in the peloton. And I see I’m getting better every day,” she said.

“At the start of the season, I said I will win a race. And then I started with winning a race, so it was already my goal accomplished. It’s difficult to say, but a big goal [would be] maybe a stage in the Tour will be nice. Or one of the Ardennes classics like Flèche Wallonne or something that’s really a race I like, and maybe I hope one day I can win such a race.”

Being so new to the sport and with so much potential, Ghekiere’s star is rising fast.

“I will see. I’m definitely not on the limit yet,” she said. “Every day I made steps, so I hope I can do it further like that. We will see.”

With a grueling eight days of racing ahead of her, we will indeed see just how many steps Ghekiere has taken since her near miss in 2022.