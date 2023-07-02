Become a Member

Tour de France

Tour de France
Tour de France

Gallery: 2023 Tour de France Stage 1

Stage 1 took riders through the Basque country of Spain providing a dramatic backdrop for an action-packed opener.

One of the hardest ever opening parcours of the Tour de France and a dramatic Basque backdrop combined to make an explosive stage 1 in northern Spain.

Photographers Ashley and Jered Gruber and Chris Auld were jumping around the course finding the best shots all day long. Here are some of the best images from stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de France.

Also read: Get to know Adam and Simon Yates, the twin brothers with the Tour de France 1-2

Adam Yates is congratulated for his victory after the completion of Stage 1 of the Tour de France
Adam Yates is congratulated for his victory after the completion of Stage 1. Photo: Gruber Images
The peloton rode through a sea of orange on the climbs of stage 1 of the 2023 tour de france
The peloton rode through a sea of orange on the climbs. Photo Chris Auld
The Yates brothers came to the line together with Adam surging ahead in the final meters to take the victory and the yellow jersey
The Yates brothers came to the line together with Adam surging ahead in the final meters to take the victory and the yellow jersey. Photo: Gruber Images

Pogačar sizes up Jonas Vingegaard
Pogačar sizes up the competition. Photo: Gruber Images

Quinn Simmons rolled to the start of stage 1 of the 2023 tour de france in the stars and stripes
Quinn Simmons rolled to the start in the stars and stripes. Photo: Gruber Images

James Shaw had dog as his copilot on Stage 1 of the Tour de France
James Shaw had dog as his copilot on Stage 1. Photo: Gruber Images

The peloton rolled out of Bilbao for a 182 kilometer hilly stage through Basque country
The peloton rolled out of Bilbao for a 182 kilometer hilly stage through Basque country. Photo: Gruber Images

Spectators took it all in from a variety of viewpoints along the course. Photo: Gruber Images

Stage 1 of the tour de france had five categorized climbs.
Stage 1 had five categorized climbs. Photo: Gruber Images

Fans partied while waiting for the race to arrive on the climbs
Fans partied while waiting for the race to arrive on the climbs. Photo: Chris Auld

Mark Cavendish gets cheers and encouragement going over one of the climbs on the day.
Mark Cavendish gets cheers and encouragement going over one of the climbs on the day. Photo: Gruber Images

After crashing on a descent Richard Carapaz got back on the bike and finished the stage with the encouragement of the roadside fans.
After crashing on a descent Richard Carapaz got back on the bike and finished the stage with the encouragement of the roadside fans. Photo: Gruber Images

Richard Carapaz crossed the line with a blood running down his leg and fractured kneecap
Carapaz crossed the line with a blood running down his leg and fractured kneecap. Photo: Gruber Images

After taking KOM points earlier in the stage Neilson Powless fights for every second at the finish of Stage 1.
After taking KOM points earlier in the stage Neilson Powless fights for every second at the finish of Stage 1. Photo: Gruber Images

Neilson Powless was quite thrilled to grab early KOM points and be the first the wear the polka dot jersey at the 2023 Tour de France.
Neilson Powless was quite thrilled to grab early KOM points and be the first the wear the polka dot jersey at the 2023 Tour de France. Photo: Gruber Images

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

