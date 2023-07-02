Gallery: 2023 Tour de France Stage 1

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

One of the hardest ever opening parcours of the Tour de France and a dramatic Basque backdrop combined to make an explosive stage 1 in northern Spain.

Photographers Ashley and Jered Gruber and Chris Auld were jumping around the course finding the best shots all day long. Here are some of the best images from stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de France.

Also read: Get to know Adam and Simon Yates, the twin brothers with the Tour de France 1-2