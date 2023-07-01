Get to know Adam and Simon Yates, the twin brothers with the Tour de France 1-2

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Bilbao, SPAIN – You can hardly tell identical brothers Adam and Simon Yates apart and you could barely split them on day one of the 2023 Tour de France after their nine-kilometer attack.

“It was a super special experience. One-two with your brother in the Tour de France on the first stage is not something many can say,” UAE-Team Emirates rider Adam said afterwards. That’s an understatement: it’s unprecedented for twins.

Adam may have imagined taking the yellow jersey, but surely he never dreamed that he would be dueling his brother Simon, a Jayco AlUla rider, for it. Nevertheless, there was no hint of bad blood between them afterward.

“We’re super close. I speak to him literally every day for the last 10, 15 years, might even be 20 years,” Adam said.

“When we got away together, I said to him ‘I can’t work, I can’t work, you have to do it’. He knows how it is, I’m professional, he’s professional, that’s professional bike riding.”

He then checked with his team and got a green light from Tadej Pogačar to trade pulls. “I asked on the radio and he said, ‘yeah, yeah, go for it.’”

Simon said he understand the initial reluctance.

“At first when he saw it was me coming across he was put in a difficult situation, maybe. At first he wasn’t pulling. But I kind of knew that anyway, I knew it was going to be tricky. At the same time, I had to take an opportunity where normally a finish like that I would not beat Pogačar or Vingegaard or those guys in a sprint. But to get away with Adam, there’s a chance.

“We are pretty close normally, but I had some cramps in the final. It’s just a really humid day. So unfortunately he got the better of me, but I am sure there are more chances coming up.”

Adam won out this time, but gave credit to his brother for a strong ride. He joked that he’d wished Simon had pulled on the front a bit easier, as he nearly dropped him.

Twin peaks

The winning margin after Adam’s late attack was four seconds, but they’re used to narrow time gaps in this family: Adam was born 26 seconds before Simon in August 1992.

The pair grew up in the Manchester suburb of Bury in northern England. When the brothers were young and wanted to reach something high up, one would kneel down and let the other climb up on his back to get what they wanted.

They got hooked on cycling after being taken to the local velodrome by their dad John. It just so happens that the Yates’ parents were in the Basque Country, following the race in their camper van. “I saw them on the course. I’m not sure exactly where they are, but I’m sure they’re super happy,” Adam said.

The Yates brothers raced each other in British junior races and went to school together. “We were very quiet. I still am quiet now, in the grand scheme of things,” Simon said in 2019.

Their paths split at the under-23 level, as Adam went to a leading French amateur team for three years, CC Etupes, while Simon went through the British cycling system and went on to win a world title in the points race. They reunited, turning pro together at the Australian team Orica-GreenEdge in 2014.

For several seasons, the squad made them wear different-colored sunglasses so they could distinguish between the pair. That didn’t stop fans and media from occasionally mixing them up. Simon used to joke to fans that they could only get a photo with him if they got it right.

They are both lightweight, attacking climbers. It has long been debated in the British cycling media which brother is better. Adam won the Clásica San Sebastián as a second-year pro and won the Tour de France white jersey in 2016 (despite being hit by a deflating inflatable arch), but Simon came on as the stronger stage racer.

He went on to lead the 2018 Giro d’Italia for a fortnight and won three stages before losing time and dramatically being toppled by Chris Froome. That summer, Adam helped his brother to win the Vuelta a España, the one grand tour triumph on his record.

Adam’s biggest wins are the 2020 UAE Tour and 2021 Volta a Catalunya and 2023 Tour de Romandie, with numerous stage victories in WorldTour races.

Different teams, best friends

It’s certainly easier to tell them apart now, with Adam racing for a different team. Their paths split when Adam left for INEOS Grenadiers in 2021. He moved onto UAE-Team Emirates ahead of this season.

It is not the first time that brothers have done a 1-2 in the Tour de France. The last to do so were team-mates Andy and Fränk Schleck on the Col du Galibier in 2011 on the way to second and third overall. Back in 1923, eventual winner Henri Pélissier had a pair of one-two stage finishes with brother Francis.

Off the bike, Simon and Adam are best friends. On it, we may well see another occasion in this Tour de France that the Yates brother race each other.

“He showed he’s in super great shape, I’m sure he’s gonna be a pain in the ass again in this Tour,” Adam said afterward, smiling.