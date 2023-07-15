‘Everything went from good to bad in the blink of an eye’: tales from inside the Tour’s mega-crash

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

MORZINE, France – Sometimes, the worst crashes happen in the least expected places.

Members of the Tour de France peloton are licking their wounds after a seismic fall inside the opening 10 kilometers of stage 13 took riders down like skittles and delayed the race.

Live TV cameras didn’t pick up the fall on the outskirts of start town Annemasse, but they did capture the scene of devastation afterwards. It resembled a Hieronymus Bosch painting: between bucolic fields, a hellscape of discarded bikes, with standing and supine riders on the road.

On an innocuous stretch of wet road, one rider touched his brakes on a moderate right-hand corner and set in motion a chain reaction that brought down approximately 30 riders.

It happened in one of the first rows of the bunch, according to British champion Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious), who had just been brought back after a breakaway bid. “It was like everything went from good to bad in the blink of an eye,” he told Velo. “You sort of think that by stage 14, all the craziness is gone now. It was a bit of a slap in the face.”

How did it occur? DSM-Firmenich rider Chris Hamilton said: “It started bucketing down with rain out of nowhere, five minutes before the rollout. Because it’s been so dry and hot, a quick shower makes the dust and stuff on the road slippery.

“I think someone hit the brakes too hard and they wiped out. In the end they had to stop the race because they used all the ambulances, we can’t continue without them.”

The race was neutralized for over 25 minutes while doctors cared for riders.

Podium chaser Hindley hindered

Not involved in the fall, Tadej Pogačar took time to refuel during the race’s neutralisation. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Bora-hansgrohe rider Jai Hindley, placed third overall at the day’s start, was caught up in the crash. “I was laying down before I knew it,” he told journalists at the finish.

Hindley suffered pain in his backside throughout the stage. “It wasn’t really ideal. It was quite painful every time I was out of the saddle,” he said. By the day’s end, the Giro d’Italia winner had gone down a place to fourth, leapfrogged by stage winner Carlos Rodríguez.

While Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar did not appear to be adversely affected, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Marc Soler (UAE Emirates) and Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma) were caught up in the crash.

Louis Meintjes, 13th overall before stage 14, was forced to abandon with a broken collarbone. Half of the Intermarché-Circus-Wanty team was involved in the crash, with Dion Smith, Adrien Petit and Mike Teunissen also coming down.

“With wet roads, there’s not been a lot of rain so they’re really slippery at the moment. It’s maximum bad luck for us in this case,” their performance manager Aike Visbeek told Velo at the finish.

Movistar pair Antonio Pedrero and Ruben Guerreiro, Ramon Sinkeldam (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Esteban Chaves (EF Education-EasyPost) were also crash victims in this big pile-up and abandoned the race during the stage.

Bardet and Shaw exit Tour in second crash

Spectators assist EF Education – Easypost’s British rider James Shaw after his crash. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

As if that wasn’t enough for serious crashes, ten kilometers later, Romain Bardet (DSM-Firmenich) and Chaves’ teammate James Shaw came down heavily and quit the race. “We couldn’t even see him because he was on the other side of a wall,” EF Education-EasyPost sport director Juan Manuel Garate said. “That was a hard one too.”

The US-registered EF Education-EasyPost squad is down to five riders. It’s an especially bitter pill to swallow, given Shaw and Chaves have had top-five finishes this race from mountain breakaways.

“They were riding so good today and yesterday, they were looking for opportunities and we are going to do the same,” Garate said. “It doesn’t matter if we have just one rider in the bus: this is our style, our mentality.”

Meanwhile, 2016 runner-up Romain Bardet was a high-profile leaver of the race. Alongside concussion, he suffered multiple skin abrasions on his hip, shoulder and knee.

“It’s a real shame to lose Romain in this way, as he is a fighter and really wanted to give the race a go,” Team DSM-Firmenich coach Matt Winston said.

Through courage and resilience, Adrien Petit finished Tour de France stage 14 within time limits ❤️ #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/6DLOpmR8S9 — Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (@IntermarcheCW) July 15, 2023

As the race went on, the riding wounded from the day’s fall made up a sizable part of the gruppetto.

Bahrain-Victorious rider Wright was one of them. He initially considered abandoning the race, with a painful glute that wasn’t functioning well. “I suffered like an absolute dog to get round today,” he said. “That was one of the worst days I’ve had on a bike in a long time.”

Meanwhile, Frenchman Adrien Petit (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) was the 158th and last rider across the line, over 38 minutes down on stage winner Carlos Rodríguez.

“It’s amazing if you look: he’s bruised up from left to right, we even had to find an extra pair of socks because there was nothing left of his right one,” Visbeek said.

“There was quite some blood. He’s pretty beat up, but he’s a tough guy from the north of France and that helped him today.”