Gravel Beefs and ‘Huge Battles’: The Peloton Reacts to Routes for the 2024 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes

Few things get the peloton as flustered as the unveiling of the routes for the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes, and that was certainly the case Wednesday.

“One of the most difficult in recent years.”

“Why go to gravel?”

“Super hard.”

Those were just some of the reactions after ASO unveiled Wednesday morning the 2024 parcours for its two headline races.

A spicy Liège-Bastogne-Liège-style stage and summit finish on the Alpe d’Huez were talking points for the Femmes.

The men’s race set tongues wagging with a dirt road stage, a leg-crushing “queen stage” in the Alps, and a mountainous penultimate TT around Nice.

Vingegaard, Vollering, Cavendish, Kopecky and many more were in attendance Wednesday. (Photo: CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Here’s what a selection of riders, team staff, and defending champions Demi Vollering and Jonas Vingegaard said of the routes for the 2024 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes:

Jonas Vingegaard: (Jumbo-Visma): ‘Super hard’

“I’m really excited, it looks super hard, especially the third week. I think it’s a good parcours for me, so obviously I’m looking forward to it. Stage 19 is super super hard with a lot of altitude. I’m looking forward to a huge battle.”

Demi Vollering (SD Worx): Alpe d’Huez redux

“It’s really exciting to see the course finally. I dreamed about it. I became national champion in Limburg, and of course the Amstel Gold Race … It’s a lot of emotions coming. When I was a little kid, Alpe d’Huez was the first mountain I knew about, and the first I wanted to climb on my bike. But I never did it!”

Juliette Labous (DSM Firmenich): ‘Beautiful’

“It’s a beautiful course. There’s going to be a huge crowd in the Netherlands and it’s going to be an intense start with the climbs. We’ll get into our stride in Belgium and then I’ll know almost all the stages. It’s a beautiful course, difficult every day, and we’ve got a very beautiful stage to finish with 4,000m of ascent. It’s going to be a real spectacle.”

🤩The official route of the #TDFF2024 avec @GoZwift! 🤩 Voici le parcours officiel du #TDFF2024 avec Zwift ! #WatchTheFemmes pic.twitter.com/rl14MqCXdn — Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (@LeTourFemmes) October 25, 2023

Richard Plugge (General manager, Jumbo-Visma): ‘Why go to gravel?’

“I think it is a beautiful course. Atypical, very tough from the start, but spectacular until the end. The last four stages are really very difficult. It also feels heavier to me than 2023. That can only be a good thing. Especially with the men who will participate. Roglič, Pogačar, maybe Evenepoel. That will be fantastic to see. This is an excellent course for Vingegaard. I’m not in favor of the gravel because the luck factor is so heavily involved. Why go to gravel? I also found the gravel section over Col de la Loze on or over the edge. It can destroy so much. Why do you, as an organizer, look for it then?” (via Het Laatste Nieuws)

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx): ‘Well balanced’

“It’s a very nice and well balanced course with stages that suit any kind of rider. It will be very nice to ride in Belgium with the rainbow stripes, in the Tour de France!”

Patrick Lefevere (CEO, Soudal Quick Step): ‘The most difficult in years’

“Very heavy. I think it is a very difficult Tour, more difficult than this year and even one of the most difficult in recent years. There is little variation in the course. Little sprinting. The time trials may speak in favor of Evenepoel, but Vingegaard also enjoys that. And I’m not a fan of those gravel rides. I think the Tour can already be decided in the fourth stage (to Valloire, ed). That is very difficult.” (via Het Laatste Nieuws)

🤩 Here it is, the official route of the #TDF2024! 🤩 Voici le parcours officiel du #TDF2024 ! pic.twitter.com/3ORf31AS4T — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) October 25, 2023

Ralph Denk (Team manager, Bora-Hansgrohe): ‘Not a fan of gravel sectors’

“At first glance, it’s a balanced Tour de France. For the fans, it’s exciting that the GC favorites have to show themselves straight away in the first week and that the decision about yellow won’t likely be made until the final TT. Two TTs and several altitude meters bode well for our plans. It is well known that I am not a fan of cobbled and gravel sectors in grand tours. That’s what the classics are for, in my opinion. We are now analysing the course in detail, also comparing it with the Giro and making our plans accordingly.”