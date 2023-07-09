‘He was my idol’: Peloton reacts to Mark Cavendish Tour de France abandon

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Mark Cavendish’s premature departure from the Tour de France, most likely the last of his career, left a sour note to a thrilling finale to stage 8.

Cavendish came into this Tour looking for a record-breaking 35th Tour stage victory and looked as though he was edging ever nearer to that magical number. But fortune is fickle at the French grand tour, and he was forced to leave the race in agony after breaking his collarbone.

Unless he reneges on his decision to retire at the end of the season and takes up Alexandr Vinokourov’s offer of an extra year of racing, Cavendish will not race the Tour de France again. He first contested the race in 2007 when many in the current peloton were not yet in their teens and there were plenty of kind comments for the Manxman following his abandon Saturday from members of the peloton past and present.

Also read:

Defending champion and current yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard had fond memories of watching Cavendish race when he was younger.

“I’m very sad to hear about Mark. I spoke to him a few times during my first Tour de France and also this year. He’s a super nice guy and I would have loved to see him take his 35th stage win,” Vingegaard told British broadcaster ITV. “I still remember when I was a kid, and I was watching him and with all his celebrations with the Oakley glasses and the telephone. He was my big idol, so I think it’s really a shame for him and I hope he’s ok.”

Marcel Kittel and Cavendish went toe-to-toe at several Tours de France after the German made his debut in 2012. In, the pair won almost a third of the Tours stages between them with Kittel taking four and Cavendish finishing with two.

“When I saw him on the ground, I felt like not only his dream ended but also everyone’s dream ended. It’s not only unfair, it’s the end of a really beautiful story which started to change from a fairytale to a reality after his second place [Friday] and reality really hurts when you realize that it’s the end,” Kittel said on the Never Strays Far podcast.

Mark Cavendish is treated by medical staff after crashing on stage 8 of the Tour de France (Photo: Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images)

Gianni Moscon was one of the teammates with Cavendish as he lay on the ground, writhing in pain. The incident happened with just over 60km to go when a slowing at the front of the bunch rippled through the peloton to cause the fall.

While there was hope that it was just a knock, it quickly became clear that Cavendish was in too much pain to continue. After receiving some initial treatment at the side of the road, he was transferred to an ambulance.

“We were in the back of the peloton just after the first climb of the day. There was a crash in front of us. Cav had to brake full gas and then someone changed line and he just hit the rear wheel of the guy in front of him and he went down. It was quite bad,” Moscon explained of the incident to GCN+. “I stayed with him to see how he was, but it was clear that he wasn’t able to keep going with the race, so we had to go back in the peloton.

“I think he was really suffering, there wasn’t much to say. I tried to see how it was and if I could help him to go back to the race, but he had to abandon. It is a really sad day for us. The rest of the day was really sad. We tried to organize anyway to do something in the final, it was really a chaotic stage and a lot of crashes. I got hit from behind and crashed myself with 5k to go. The only thing I can think about now is Mark and I hope he is not too bad.”

It was confirmed after the stage that Cavendish had broken his right collarbone. Meanwhile, a plate that had been inserted to deal with a Tour de France injury he picked up in 2017 was displaced and causing additional pain.

Cavendish’s appearance at this year’s Tour de France was in doubt over the winter when his proposed move to the B&B Hotels team fell through when it collapsed. A late move to Astana followed in January and the team has tried to build a structure around him since.

Mark Renshaw, his former leadout man, was brought on shortly before the Tour de France as a sprint advisor to help iron out issues in the sprint train.

“I won’t lie. I cried,” Renshaw said of the moment Cavendish crashed. “Everyone in the team, they are hurting because there is a hell of a lot of work gone in. I’ve been fortunate enough to really come in last minute. Alexandr Vinokourov took a chance with him and who would have thought in January that he would be here running second in the Tour de France and then next day crashing.

“It hurts more than yesterday, and I didn’t think that was really going to be possible. To finish yesterday and then today have this happen to Mark…it is hard because we all know his shape is there, he is there for the win. He has the legs. It is there.”