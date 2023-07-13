Hiding in plain sight: Mathieu van der Poel settles for ‘most combative’ prize as Tour de France raid fizzles

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

ANSE, France — Mathieu van der Poel hit the podium Thursday at the Tour de France, but it wasn’t for what he was shooting for.

Van der Poel risked everything to win a stage Thursday in a raid that fizzled out, but at least he earned the day’s “most combative” prize as consolation.

It was small reward for the Dutch superstar who’s been hiding in plain sight so far in this Tour.

“I played all or nothing,” Van der Poel said. “I gave it all because that was my last chance to try and get a win this week.”

“MVDP” finally stepped into the spotlight in Thursday’s climb-riddled stage to attack out of the winning breakaway after what’s been an otherwise muted Tour when he’s playing a secondary role.

An illness over the past few days hasn’t helped, and the usually prolific Alpecin Deceuninck captain admitted he might not win a stage during this Tour.

“In reality is that I wasn’t ready for a performance that would me a winner,” Van der Poel said. “I’ve tried to go away solo but in the last climb I was empty. I thought I had recovered enough but it was a crazy race. You need to be on top of your game to win a stage like this one.”

Despite a few other tepid accelerations, including a move marked by Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) two days ago, Van der Poel’s been oddly quiet so far in this Tour.

Since this Tour started in Bilbao, Van der Poel’s been playing the unusual role of super leadout man for teammate Jasper Philipsen, who’s emerged as the Tour’s dominant sprinter with four victories.

Philipsen is the first to say after being delivered on the red carpet by Van der Poel, it’s hard not to win.

On Thursday’s stage on the eve of a three-day suffer-fest across the French Alps, Van der Poel finally showed his cards.

Mathieu van der Poel riding on the ragged edge 🫣😬pic.twitter.com/m8X8AxeKIe#TDF2023 — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 13, 2023

Hobbled by a cold over the past few days, Van der Poel surged into fray on the penultimate climb of stage 12.

This time he didn’t bring his trademark turbos.

“I didn’t feel my best yet, but it was already better. I was at my limit and I tried something – playing all or nothing a bit – but it didn’t work out the way I had hoped.”

Van der Poel can turn the bergs of Belgium into molehills, but the steep ridges along the western edge of the Rhone Valley proved too much.

“Of course I would have loved to win, but I don’t feel like I’ve really come close to winning either.”

MVDP: ‘My goal remains to win a stage’

Van der Poel went on the attack, but it didn’t stick. (Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP)

Van der Poel nearly crashed at one point as he risked everything to try to gap the chasing counter-attackers out of a breakaway.

Spain’s Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) later attacked to solo home the victory, with American Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) finishing third.

Once his bid for glory fizzled out, Van der Poel sat up and rolled in 51st at more than 5 minutes back.

“I hope to improve my condition in days to come and see if I can try again,” he said. “My goal remains to win a stage.”

That could prove elusive in this Tour with few profiles that suit his skillset. Van Aert, too, is also struggling to deliver the same dominance as 2022, and remains winless so far in the Tour.

Van der Poel won a stage on the Mûr-de-Bretagne in his emotional Tour debut in 2021 and held the yellow jersey for nearly a week, but did not finish last year’s edition.

Even if he leaves this Tour without a win, one senses that Van der Poel is keeping one eye on an even larger prize — the rainbow jersey.

With the world championships scheduled just two weeks after the Tour ends, the race could be a three-week training camp for one of the few major targets that is so far proving elusive in his otherwise prolific career.