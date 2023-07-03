‘I hope people respect the Tour de France’: Peloton contemplates return to riot-affected France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain – After its opening weekend in northern Spain, the 2023 Tour de France enters home soil today, with a finish in the city of Bayonne for stage 3.

However, all has not been rosy in French society. Trouble sparked around the country over the last week with numerous violent protests, stemming from the shooting of a 17-year-old by police in Paris on Tuesday. Activists believe his race was a factor in the killing.

There were five consecutive nights of demonstration in the country, including across parts of Paris, Lille, and Marseille. Scenes emerged of government buildings being damaged and vehicles being set on fire.

“The Tour is only sport”

Groupama-FDJ boss Marc Madiot. (: KT/Tim De Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)

So, what could this mean for the world-leading bike race entering French soil and the possibilities of protest? The reaction in the peloton ranged from concern to obliviousness and phlegmatism.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” race leader Adam Yates of UAE-Team Emirates said after stage 2 when asked about the disturbances. “I’m racing here at the Tour de France and I’m focusing everything on defending yellow and helping Tadej [Pogačar].”

For many of the French teams, there is a greater awareness.

“There’s many sides to all of it. The first point is that the Tour is just sport,” Groupama-FDJ team boss Marc Madiot told three journalists, including Velo. “So you have to also relativize it. We have a government, it’s down to them to do the work and to tackle the problem.”

“If we’re confronted directly on a stage or in a start town, there’s a different feeling. But at the moment, we’re in Spain; when we arrive in France, maybe it could calm down.” Meanwhile, Madiot’s sports director Philippe Mauduit expressed his “concern” to Reuters yesterday.

Beefed-up race security

A protestor is removed from the road during stage 10 of the 2022 Tour de France (Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

As an attention-grabbing cultural icon for France, the Tour has long seen protests for everyone from farmers to shopkeepers and shipyard workers. In 2022, there were protests by climate activists on the race route, leading to the imposition of police outriders from the intervention brigade to ride in front of the peloton this year.

“We are in constant liaison with the State services and we are following the situation and how it has been evolving,” Christian Prudhomme told journalists on the eve of the race.

Last week, more than 40,000 police officers were mobilized to patrol around the country and multiple countries issued warnings to travelers visiting France.

However, many at the races are in the Tour bubble, keeping calm and carrying on. “I have absolutely no idea,” DSM-Firmenich Christian Guiberteau said, with a shrug, about the possibility of problems relating to the violence. “I know the Tour de France and [a protest] can maybe be a worry.

“I hope the people will respect the Tour, which is a moment for everyone to enjoy. To attack the Tour de France with a kind of protest would not be nice.”

“It’s a terrible situation to read about, all the stuff going on in France, especially in Paris,” said the team’s Australian sprinter, Sam Welsford. “But I think the Tour will do a really good job to make sure we’re OK with that.”

“I think you have to worry about what you can control. If something happens like that, I guess you have to figure out a way to keep going or let the officials handle it.”