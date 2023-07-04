How Tour de France teams recalibrate after early GC calamity: ‘Better now than stage 18’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BAYONNE, France – EF Education-EasyPost and Movistar saw months of planning hit the pavement when Richard Carapaz and Enric Mas were forced to abandon after stage 1 of the Tour de France.

But at Le Tour, “Plan B” is always an option.

There’s a precedent for unfortunate GC teams successfully pivoting to stage wins — and that’s what Movistar and EF Education-EasyPost are going to have to make happen in the remaining 18 stages of this Tour de France.

“Losing Enric already, it was the worst way to start the Tour, but we will have to sit down and accept it as an opportunity,” Movistar director Patxi Vila told Velo.

“It’s for sure not what we were expecting, and it’s hard. But if you look at it from another perspective, it’s better now than in stage 18.”

For Movistar and EF Education-EasyPost, top talents like Neilson Powless, Matteo Jorgenson, and Magnus Cort are now off the leash and looking to turn around their team’s Tour de France.

‘It’s not like we’ve packed our bags and are ready to go home’

EF Education EasyPost was reeling after the stage 1 loss of Carapaz but is ready to make the pivot.

Carapaz and Mas started this Tour de France as contenders for a “best of the rest” classification spot behind peloton dominators Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard.

But after months of planning, strategizing, and team-selection, EF Education-EasyPost and Movistar’s seasons turned upside down Saturday when their captains came down on a seemingly innocuous left-hand bend in the Basque Country.

Yet there’s still plenty of time for the two teams to put things upright.

“We always had the plan to push with [Alberto] Bettiol, Magnus, and Neilson for stages. It’s not like we’re a team of domestiques purely here for Richard,” EF racer James Shaw told Velo ahead of the Tour’s second stage.

“So we’re still looking forward to the race, it’s not like the race is over and we’ve packed our bags and are ready to go home. We’re still ready to race.”

Movistar and EF Education-EasyPost staffers were counting themselves relatively lucky Sunday ahead of stage 2.

The EF team landed into France with attacking racers suited to all terrain and a brief to remain open to their own opportunities.

The story’s the same for Movistar. Riders like Jorgenson and Ruben Guerreiro now have just one clear objective in mind rather than a muddle of twin ambition.

“We came to the Tour with goals at GC and a stage victory,” Vila said ahead of stage 2. “Now we have opportunities, if you take out the TT and Paris, we now have 18 opportunities, so we’ll now focus on that, full gas.”

Without having to worry about protecting and positioning GC leaders, team workers gain wings and fresh incentive.

Powless proved the point in stages 2 and 3. A conscience clear of guarding Carapaz opened the U.S. talent to long days in the breakaway that consolidated his grip on the King of the Mountains jersey.

“If you don’t have to be up there all day [looking after GC riders], it’s more relaxed,” retired pro Michael Schär told Velo. “You waste much less energy, which means you have more energy for the third week, and for the breakaways.”

‘It’s not easy to change mindset’

Jorgenson and Gurreiro will lead Movistar on its stage-hunting mission after Mas abandoned.

Teams have successfully switched from GC to stage hunting several times in recent grand tours.

From Mitchelton-Scott with Simon Yates at the 2019 Tour de France through Ineos Grenadiers with Carapaz at last year’s Vuelta a España, there’s a proven precedent for pulling a pivot.

The biggest speedbump in making that happen?

Mindset.

Racers will have spent months scenario-planning and team-building around their nominated leader ahead of the Tour de France.

“We had prepared very well for the Tour. Enric was very motivated. We still cannot believe it,” Mas’ teammate Guerreiro said Saturday. “We have to see what happens. We were all focused on Enric. This is a tough blow.”

EF Education-EasyPost director Tom Southam told Velo his riders were reeling from the loss of Carapaz after they spent months pedaling, eating, and resting together through altitude camps and tune-up races.

But he was optimistic that the team is well-placed for the rest of the race.

The team’s pre-race strategy meant riders like Powless and Cort lined out at the grand départ wearing two metaphorical basque berets.

“The hardest thing is to have a group of riders mentally focused on one job and suddenly telling them they have to do something completely different,” Southam told Velo.

“It’s not easy to change riders’ mindset in the middle of a race, so to have them already aware and prepare for taking their own opportunities, it helps soften the blow.”

From adversity to opportunity

Higuita was one of five riders remaining for EF when he won a stage at the 2019 Vuelta.

Yates won two stages after he lost time at the 2019 Tour de France in what became one of Mitchelton-Scott’s most successful Tours in years. In a similar scenario, Carapaz scored a hat-trick of victories and the climber’s jersey at the 2022 Vuelta after his GC ambition crumbled.

Retired pro Mitch Docker told Velo that adversity breeds opportunity.

His EF Education team was backed against the wall when it lost its leadership trident of Rigoberto Urán, Hugh Carthy, and Tejay Van Garderen in the course of 24 tumultuous hours in the first week of the 2019 Vuelta.

“We became a tighter unit as five. When you lose riders you’ve got nobody else to do other jobs, so those left have to step up,” Docker said.

“There’s no room to think you’re on a bad day or have bad legs. You had to cover breaks, get bottles, pull on the front, whatever. And our unit kind of five grew stronger.”

As well as forcing riders to up a level physically, the underdog mentality of a half-empty team bus unites a team in a way no training camp bonding ritual ever could.

When Sergio Higuita reversed Docker’s 2019 team’s fortunes with stage 18 victory, it meant even more.

“Sergio’s win felt like a massive victory for all of us,” Docker said. “We really came together when we went to five. Over dinner, on the bus, it totally changed the atmosphere, maybe even for the good.”

18 chances and counting

EF Education EasyPost is now hunting stage wins in the Tour, and already has seen KoM success with Powless. (Photo: Gruber Images / Velo)

Like Movistar director Vila said, it’s better to lose a leader at the very start of the race rather than after weeks of pulling for one unlucky leader.

Both Movistar and EF Education-Easypost have at least a dozen chances remaining in a race with a parcours that promotes attackers and a GC landscape that could favor the escape.

“There’s going to be a lot of opportunities in this Tour,” EF’s director Southam said.

“A lot of riders are off GC already, so it can be more aggressive, I think more breakaways will make it to the line. I think we’re still in a pretty decent position. We can still make this work.”