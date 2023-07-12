How hectic are Tour de France sprints? Jordi Meeus hits spectator, bumps shoulders at 40 mph, and still doesn’t crash

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

MOULINS, France — How hectic is a Tour de France sprint?

Just watch the replay of Belgian brawler Jordi Meeus of Bora Hansgrohe in Wednesday’s high-speed finale won by Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

First, he smacked a spectator’s arm who was leaning over the barriers to take a photo deep inside the red kite. Then he’s body-slammed by Danish dragoon Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Segafredo) in the jostle for position.

Incredibly, Meeus stays upright, and still manages to cross the line 11th.

“I hit the spectator with my right arm and I almost went down,” Meeus said. “It was not the best last kilometer.”

Also read: Sepp Kuss relishing GC showdown in Alps

That’s putting it mildly for the Belgian making his Tour debut in a controversial team selection that left proven Tour-winner Sam Bennett on the sidelines.

Meeus, 25, is in that second line of sprinters in the bunch sprint hierarchy, and that means he’s not seeing a top leadout and he must try to surf the wheels in the final kilometer to fight space to open up his motors.

On Wednesday, he was squeezed up against the barriers when he smacked a fan reaching out with a smart phone to take a photo.

Tour de France officials have been telegraphing to fans not to lean into the race course for photos or to take selfies in order to enhance rider and public safety.

This fan obviously did not receive the memo.

“I hit [the fan] with my right arm, and my handlebar almost went out of my hands,” Meeus said. “It was pretty dangerous.”

Meeus recovered quickly and, as sprinters do, fearlessly remounted his charge.

Then he ran into the hulking presence of Pedersen, the brawny winner of stage 8 this week in the Tour. Pedersen won that battle, and Meeus was knocked off-balance again.

“I tried to get in the mix again, and then Pedersen hit me underneath my arm, and I almost went down again,” Meeus said.

Coup de gueule légitime de @JackyDurand contre les téléphones des spectateurs (mais grace à @jordimeeus , il y en a déja un en moins) #lesRP #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/M6cCadLpHJ — Martin l’Ardoisier 🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@lardoisier) July 12, 2023

In a testament to his bike-handling skills, Meeus stayed upright and still managed to stab the bike across the line for 11th.

So far in this Tour, Meeus has twice punched into the top-10 in the white-knuckle battles for the mass gallop finales at the Tour.

Also read: Power numbers highest in modern cycling

Meeus, who isn’t seeing much support in the sprints due to the team support thrown at GC contender Jai Hindley sitting third overall, vows to try again.

“So far I haven’t had the feeling I can make my own sprint,” Meeus said. “It’s been hectic so far in fighting for position. I still believe there is a better result coming, so let’s hope we can do it in the next sprint.”