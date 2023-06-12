How running shoes, food apps, and psychology sessions take riders to the Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

This is the second in a two-part series investigating the cornerstone components of a rider’s journey toward the Tour de France.

The opening installment explored the nine-month training pathway from winter altitude camps through to the grand départ.

Now it’s time to look at how cross-training, dietary manipulation, and mental and physical healthcare play their parts in putting riders into the maillot jaune.

Part one: From altitude camp to taper, base miles to Basque départ: How riders train for the Tour de France

Fine-tuning for the modern Tour de France doesn’t only take place on the bike.

For riders like Tadej Pogačar, Mathieu van der Poel, and Jonas Vingegaard, the quest for endurance perfection incorporates weight rooms and running shoes, nutrition apps and psychologist couches.

Here’s how some of the elements once seen as auxiliaries have become crucial to a rider’s path to the Tour de France:

A peloton that runs, skis, swims, and squats

Van der Poel runs for fun and trains in the gym for durability. (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Nothing epitomizes the evolution of modern racing more than the growing focus on cross-training.

Only a few decades ago, bike racers were only bike racers. Any other activity was seen as a waste of precious time and energy.

Fast forward to 2023 and the old maxim “never stand when you can sit, never sit when you can lie down” is very much one for the history books.

“Riders now are much more all-round athletes. Instead of only ever cycling, we’re encouraging running, hiking, swimming, cross-country skiing, especially in the off-season,” Jumbo-Visma performance director Mathieu Heijboer told Velo. “Doing a range of activities is good for them mentally, and physically.”

Heijboer’s athlete Primož Roglič made waves when it emerged he enjoys an early-morning run before he saddles up for grand tour stages. His teammate Wout van Aert crushes six- and seven-minute miles in a running program that extends far beyond cyclocross season.

Running training is essential during Van Aert’s CX season, but he keeps it up all year. (Image: WvA / Strava)

Van der Poel, Tom Pidcock, and Lilian Calmejane are among the dozens of WorldTour pros that store running shoes alongside their racing cleats.

Some have run all their lives – Israel-Premier Tech’s Michael Woods was an elite runner before he started riding – while others only recently picked up a pair of trainers under encouragement from team staff.

“I really support riders running. It makes them more robust, less injury prone, and it’s good for their bones. We really want to make them complete athletes, not just riders,” Heijboer said.

“For guys like Wout and Primož, they’ve run all their life, so as long as they’re not running hard in the race season, I’m happy. Of course, I’m cautious if someone wants to start running from scratch – that’s for winter maybe.”

The off-season sees off-leash racers pick up running shoes, skis, swim shorts, and hiking boots for both conditioning and adventure.

Weight-bearing pursuits are welcomed by trainers through the WorldTour. Activities like running, weight lifting, and hiking are essential to warding away the bone density issues and conditions like osteopenia that plague riders who spend all their days in the saddle.

And gym work – whether it’s heavy squats and deadlifts or lighter core and conditioning – isn’t only for promoting bone health.

Some use a weights program through winter to pack on muscle power, while many follow strength and conditioning programs year-round to manage recurring niggles or muscle imbalances.

For example, Van der Poel has acknowledged he’ll need to keep working in the gym the rest of his pro career to beat down his ongoing back problem.

“I’m in the gym at least twice a week, and that helps me keep the problem under control,” the Dutchman said this month. “Strength training, mobilization exercises, and core stability. If we continue like this, my back will remain good as it is now, or even better.”

Feeding plans to match training plans

Riders spend all year aiming to hit race weight. Geraint Thomas regularly speaks about how tough a task it can be. (Photo: Gruber Images)

While riders’ bodies are bulletproofed in the gym, they’re forged in the kitchen.

The world’s best racers eat their way through nutritional roadmaps that are designed by in-house nutritionists, served by pro chefs, and in some cases, monitored by bespoke apps.

Dieticians tailor riders’ food plans to work hand-in-hand with their training schedules and program them to have athletes achieve race weight in a safe and sustainable way.

“Each rider has a very specific nutrition plan, both in training, in racing, and recovery,” UAE Emirates head of performance Jeroen Swart told Velo. “It covers their macronutrient composition, the specific food that they eat, even the timing of what they eat.”

Kilos are almost equally important as watts in a sport defined by the watt/kilo equation. Carefully losing a few pounds of body weight can be just as advantageous as a 10-watt gain in threshold power, and may be easier to achieve.

But diet doesn’t only define climbing speed. It’s the anchor of daily health and the driving force behind recovery.

The nutritional aspect of racing has become so important that both Jumbo-Visma and Alpecin-Deceuninck have created their own bespoke apps that plan and regulate a rider’s intake.

“The app determines daily how much fluid, carbohydrates, protein, and fat the rider should consume, based on the planned training sessions,” Alpecin-Deceuninck performance manager Kristof De Kegel said of his team’s technology.

“An algorithm from our performance team determines the number of moments. Riders can enter personal and specific data into the app, and the calculation model gives comprehensive advice.”

Even in the absence of apps, riders know what they’re eating, how much they’re eating, and when, for maybe 350 days of the year.

Different meals for different months

Jumbo-Visma staffer Heijboer believes the world’s best riders are partly defined by their ability to use either carbs or fat as fuel. (Photo: Gruber Images / Velo)

Riders aren’t eating a copy-paste plate all year round.

Their meal plan in January will likely look very different from what’s served up in June. And carbohydrates are typically the variable.

Carbohydrates are the easy-access fuel that powers bunch sprints and summit finishes.

During training, consumption of this macronutrient rocket fuel is manipulated to create an endurance engine that burns red-hot, deep into the hardest days of a race.

“High carb intake is essential for endurance performance, and you need good nutrition to adapt to every session in the best possible way,” Jumbo-Visma director Heijboer said in a recent call.

“But a good endurance athlete has to have a high level of metabolic flexibility, which means they are able to burn fat as a fuel as well as carbohydrates as a fuel. When riders are able to do that both on a high level they are they are a long way in front of a lot of competitors.”

“Fasted training” has long been a staple of endurance sports, and was pumped to the headlines by Team Sky last decade.

This low-carb protocol remains prevalent in the pro peloton, but only as an occasional counterpoint to fully-fuelled rides that complete the nutritional circle.

Low glycogen, low-intensity training promotes the body’s ability to burn fat for fuel, meaning carbohydrate is spared for the highest-intensity efforts that might secure the yellow jersey.

At the other end of the spectrum, high-carb sessions help riders max out their intervals and train their guts to process the endless energy products they’ll rely on across the roads through France.

“We know fasted rides work well, but we’re quite careful when we prescribe them,” UAE’s Swart said. “They’re known to suppress the immune system and can leave riders prone to viral infection. We only use fasted training when the specific training cycle allows, and it’s a lot less frequent in the lead-up to a big race.”

And on the topic of nutritional manipulation and the quest to spare glycogen reserves – ketones are still very much a “thing” in pro cycling.

Ketones aren’t banned by the UCI but are prohibited by the MPCC (Movement for Credible Cycling) group of teams.

Even squads known to use these “grey area” supplements aren’t keen to shout about it. Both Swart (UAE) and Heijboer (Jumbo-Visma) decided to sidestep when Velo asked whether their riders were using these controversial but legal dietary additions.

Keeping riders on the rails

Pinot will retire at the end of the season aged just 33. (Photo: James Startt)

Pro cycling has become a 24/7 sport. In a peloton as competitive as it is now, a rider’s diet, sleep, and lifestyle can be as crucial to success as their VO2 Max or lactate threshold.

Those day-long demands mean it’s tougher than ever to stop things fraying at the seams – particularly for those aiming at grand tour glory.

Tom Dumoulin and Thibaut Pinot are the most recent high-profile racers that chose to hang up their wheels ahead of time after they burned out under the burden of expectation.

Teams are increasingly bringing psychologists into their entourage to help counter the strain of the modern sport.

“Racing bikes is about so much more than being physically strong now,” Trek-Segafredo psychologist Dr. Elisabetta Borgia told Velo. “Physical preparation is essential, but there’s more to it. The mental part is also really important now.”

Specialists like Borgia help riders with a range of issues.

Sport-focused sessions around goal-setting and performance anxiety are as common as those dealing with more universal problems like depression or low self-esteem.

Trek-Segafredo is one of many teams to have brought a specialist in-house to help work with riders. Other squads refer riders to independent professionals when there’s a need.

“I don’t think it’s compulsory to have a specialist in a team, but it’s really important, “Borgia said. “And I think it’s getting even more important now – there’s more investment, more exposure, and it feels like the big races are getting ‘bigger.’ There are so many variables that if riders aren’t well balanced, they crack.”

Mental health issues can end riders’ careers far ahead of time.

But in the short term, it’s more common ailments that can curtail a quest for grand tour selection or end a GC hopeful’s three-week campaign a few weeks early.

Riders at peak fitness and race weight are prone to almost any viral illness. COVID-19, flu, and respiratory infections prey on a peloton whose immune systems have been beaten down by grand tour training schedules.

Team medics rely on both modern technology and old-school judgment when monitoring their riders.

Data from gadgets like WHOOP and Aura pull heart rate variability, sleep, and strain stats into at-a-glance indicators of recovery and health.

The growing use of such HRV monitors makes team doctors’ lives a little easier. But as it has been for centuries, medicine remains an art as much as it is a science.

Medics check in with riders daily and then feed back to sport directors. These regular assessments inform difficult decisions about who’s fit for grand tour selection, or, during the middle of a race, who needs time to sit in the wheels and bank some easy miles.

“Objective data from WHOOP and subjective factors both have about 50 percent importance with making decisions about a rider,” EF Education-EasyPost head medic Dr. Kevin Sprouse told Velo.

“If the objective data is trending one way, but I talked to a rider, and they feel great, are putting out good numbers, and feel like they’re sleeping well and are rested, then I’m not going to stress about it.”

‘Winning grand tours isn’t only about what happens on the bike’

Heijboer masterminded Vingegaard’s 2022 TdF training, and he’s doing it again this season. (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

Since its inception in 1903, the Tour de France was won by whoever was most resilient to whatever three weeks might throw at them.

And for all the modern evolutions in sport science, medicine, and bike tech, the scenario remains the same in 2023.

“A great grand tour rider is not only defined by a high VO2 Max or a high threshold. A super good grand tour rider is also defined by robustness, the ability to overcome problems and manage setbacks, to stay healthy, to be able to absorb a lot of nutrition. All these things together,” Jumbo-Visma performance chief Heijboer said.

“Winning grand tours isn’t only about what happens on the bike, it’s all those other things too.”