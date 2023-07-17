How the Americans are faring with one week to go in the Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The U.S. contingent at the Tour de France is one week from reaching Paris and having a well-deserved beer.

Five riders will enjoy Monday’s second rest day at the Tour. Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) succumbed to injuries and did not start stage 9. The remaining contingent fought through the second week in what’s proving to be a highly successful Tour for the Americans.

Neilson Powless sees real possibilities of becoming the first U.S. rider to win the King of the Mountains jersey. Sepp Kuss continues to prove he’s the world’s best mountain domestique, riding to protect Jonas Vingegaard’s flanks while conserving his sixth place overall despite crashing Sunday.

“You just have to keep going, there’s nothing you can do about it. It’s inconvenient but it could always be worse and, in the end, I still felt good on the bike,” Kuss told Velo. “Luckily the adrenaline got me through.”

Also Sunday, Lawson Craddock hit out for a career-best fourth place high in the French Alps.

Here’s an update on where the Americans are, how their respective Tours are going so far, and what lies ahead.

Lawson Craddock (Jayco-AlUla)

Craddock drives to fourth in Sunday’s stage at the Tour de France. (Photo: Kei Tsuji/SprintCyclingAgency)

Best: 4th in stage 15

Overall: 80th at 3:00:57

Craddock went on a flier Sunday to ride into the day’s winning breakaway and then had the legs to finish fourth on the stage.

It was an incredible ride for the Texan, who is back for his third Tour start. As part of Jayco-AlUla’s “engine room,” Craddock is working both ends of the race.

He’s racing to provide support for podium contender Simon Yates in the mountains and is also helping to tow the bunch for the sprint stages for Dylan Groenewegen.

On Sunday, he got the green light.

“Not every day that you get the chance to race at the front of the world’s biggest race,” Craddock said. “We knew we wanted to be at the front on a very challenging course. We knew if we had numbers in the front we could have numbers to play and maybe go for the stage win, or to help [Simon] Yates.”

Also read: Craddock Tour de France diary

Craddock is writing a rider diary for Velo across the Tour de France. He made a big splash during the team presentation in Bilbao when he let loose a Basque “cry” much to the delight of the crowd.

“A big thanks for the team for giving me the opportunity to be up there and do my own race,” Craddock said Sunday. “We knew we could race for the stage or be there for Simon. With the way the stage played out, I was happy to race for the win.”

Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar)

Jorgenson hit third during stage 12 at the Tour de France (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Best: 3rd in stage 12

Overall: 48th overall at 2:00:15

Jorgenson lit up the first week with a long-distance attack that nearly saw him come up a winner on the Puy de Dome. Fourth that day matched his two fourth-places in last year’s Tour to equal his career-best in the Tour.

Also read: Jorgenson almost wins it all

With Enric Mas crashing out in the first stage, Movistar is all-in for breakaways, and Jorgenson took full advantage by chasing a move in stage 12 in the 168.8km rollercoaster from Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais.

Ion Izagirre spoiled the script by riding away with the win, but Jorgenson hit his first Tour de France podium with third.

“Frustrating — I had the legs to win, but I was the most-marked man in that group,” Jorgenson said at the line in stage 12. “It just didn’t play out. It pisses me off. Every move I made I was covered by Thibaut [Pinot]. Ion went up the road, and he marked me for whatever reason, and the day was over from there.”

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma)

Sepp Kuss is a steady presence for Vingegaard in every climb. (Photo: Etienne Garnier – Pool/Getty Images)

Best: 5th in stage 14

Overall: 6th overall at 9:16 back

If there was any doubt about who is the world’s best climbing domestique, Kuss is erasing them for good this week.

The Colorado climber proved yet again his worth in gold for Jumbo-Visma as he’s played a key role at nurturing and protecting Jonas Vingegaard’s narrow 10-second lead on nemesis Tadej Pogačar.

Despite a heavy crash Sunday, when a fan reached into the peloton with their cell phone, Kuss managed to ride alongside Vingegaard all the way to the final climb to defend yellow, and his spot in the top-10.

“There was a narrowing in a town and we were trying to slow down the peloton and let the break go. I was just on the side and unfortunately somebody wanted to get a selfie or something, I didn’t really see it,” Kuss said of Sunday’s crash.

“That’s part of the Tour, there’s a lot of people,” Kuss said. “Ideally not, but it’s the biggest bike race in the world and a lot of people don’t know exactly what’s going on. Luckily, I’m OK.”

Also read: Kuss and his grand tour ‘midas touch’

While GC is not the priority, Kuss could be on track to better his 15th in the 2020 Tour, and eighth for his career-best GC at the Vuelta a España in 2021.

Tuesday’s time trial and Wednesday’s “queen stage” over the Col de la Loze should see someone emerge as a clear leader. If it’s Vingegaard, Kuss might have some freedom in Saturday’s final climbing stage to chase a win, but it’s unlikely he will have freedom if he’s still hanging in the top-10.

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost)

Powless raced in the dots Sunday, but he will have to earn them back if he hopes to become the first American to wear them in Paris. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Best: 6th in stage 9, tied for King of the Mountains jersey

Overall: 61st at 2:20:30

Powless snagged the prestigious King of the Mountains jersey on the Tour’s first stage, and except for one day, he’s worn it across the entire Tour de France.

He won’t Tuesday when the Tour resumes after Italian Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) tied him for points Sunday. Due to tie-breaker rules, the Italian will don the jersey.

Also read: Powless secures the King of the Mountains jersey

So far, he’s ridden into several breakaways, including hitting ninth at the Puy de Dome last week. On Sunday, he won some points on the first rated climb, but lost the wheel.

After struggling for much of the second week, Powless said he was starting to feel a lot better.

“I am going all the way to the end,” Powless said of the King of the Mountains battle. “No matter where I am end, whether it’s first, second, third, fourth or fifth, I will give everything to the end.”

Powless will need to earn back the dots if he hopes to become the first American to win the King of the Mountains jersey in Paris.

Kevin Vermaerke (DSM-Firmenich)

Kevin Vermaerke rides in the peloton. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Best: 40th in stage 9

Overall: 72nd at 2:50:48

Back for his second start, Vermaerke made it to the second rest day after another busy week. Unfortunately, GC captain Romain Bardet crashed out in Saturday’s stage.

Also read: Vermaerke sees unfinished business in Tour

After crashing out in the first week last year in his debut, everything from here going forward is into the unknown.

“I think I took a big step up. Obviously, the debut at the Tour was a really big deal for me. Even though I didn’t finish, I gained a lot of confidence,” he told Velo before stage 5.

“I can see that in my numbers. It hasn’t translated to a result quite yet this season but I’ve been close. At the Tour de Suisse a couple of weeks ago, I was really happy with how I was feeling on the bike,” he said. “I’m hoping I can create an opportunity here in the Tour and take a win on the biggest stage.”