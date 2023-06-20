How to watch the 2023 Tour de France: Online, streaming, and on television

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It’s July and that can only mean one thing — the Tour de France is on.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard will be fending off Tadej Pogačar, and a power-packed field that pedals out of Bilbao on July 1 in the hunt for the 110th Tour crown.

Velo will providing complete on-site race coverage, features, analysis, rider interviews, and more for the 21 days of racing, plus a bit of tapas-tasting and wine-sampling (if we’re lucky).

Tour de France content:

Want to watch all the action, from Bilbao through to the Paris finale on July 23?

Here’s how:

How to watch the 2023 Tour de France in the United States and Canada

NBC is where it’s at for U.S. cycling fans. NBC Sports will broadcast this year’s event across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

The NBC-owned Peacock online streaming service will be carrying the race live in the U.S. through the full 21 stages. NBC-owned USA Network and NBC will also pick up some coverage.

FloSports will provide a live streaming service in Canada.

How to watch the 2023 Tour de France in Europe

European fans will be able to watch the Tour de France online via GCN+ or on the partner Eurosport streaming service. Eurosport will also cover the race on its Freeview channel. Some territory restrictions apply to these broadcasts.

UK-based viewers will also have live TV coverage via ITV4.

Teledeporte (Spain), Rai (Italy), RTBF (Belgian Walloon), VRT (Belgian Flemish), NOS (Netherlands), TV2 (Denmark), and of course, France TV Sport, will cover the race in their respective countries.

How to watch the 2023 Tour de France in Australia

Fans Down Under can set their alarms early for a live broadcast on SBS, or wait for replays via SBS On Demand.