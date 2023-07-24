‘I woke up feeling hungover’: The comedown after winning a Tour de France stage

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

PARIS, France – Winning a Tour de France stage: it’s the pinnacle, the best, a career highlight.

Ears still ringing from the cries of fans, riders are whisked away for countless TV interviews, doping control and a press conference. They return late to the hotel, pop champagne and make a speech in front of their teammates and staff.

But the sport’s biggest bike race is three weeks long. Getting everything you ever wanted and having the routine majorly affected on one day throws everything out of whack.

“It’s a huge high,” Michael Woods says. The Israel-Premier Tech rider had his moment of glory on stage 9 to Puy de Dôme.

“Because the Tour’s so big, you just get so much more exposure and so many more messages and people reaching out. It’s a really nice feeling but there’s a bit of a lull afterwards.”

It’s not like a stage winner can put his feet up and sit by the pool to recover. “You have to manage that while doing the Tour de France,” Woods says. “That physical high really does motivate and propel you, but there’s a crash after. It’s more challenging to get motivated.

“It’s harder to wrap your head around having to get around six more days when I had that emotional down.”

Bad sleep, fighting off sickness

How well would you sleep after riding through a screaming crowd for an hour? (Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s also the impact of calories on the body and health from the all-out effort. Often racing for a win, especially in a breakaway, can be like an intense one-day race in a grand tour of attrition.

“It really impacted me. I felt like I was even fighting something in the few days after,” Woods said. “I didn’t get sick but I was on the edge of getting sick and that had everything to do with that win.”

Then there’s damaged sleep. The old adage goes that the Tour de France is won in bed, decided on hours of shuteye that yield the best recovery.

“It was hard to sleep that night because I was just so excited. I was fortunate it was a rest day the next day, but I woke up feeling hungover,” Woods said.

Ineos Grenadiers racer Tom Pidcock was similarly unable to come back down to earth after riding to victory on Alpe d’Huez in 2022.

“I had two hours sleep and that messed me up for the rest of the race,” Tom Pidcock wrote in his Red Bull blog this month. “I didn’t manage to get to sleep until three and then I woke up at five.”

Woods got a little more. “Maybe four or five because I do a lot of meditation and breath work to try to center myself. But even then, I woke up at 4.30 in the morning just so excited.”

Winning a stage might be bad for recuperation, but it’s great for the morale. “I couldn’t count the messages I received,” Woods adds. “I tried to respond to everyone on WhatsApp, but it was futile. I’d still be responding if it was on Instagram or Twitter. There was just so much love: it was nice,” he said.

Additionally, winning a stage can remove some overthinking and make it easier to go for another. After wining stage 18, Kasper Asgreen was within centimeters of making it two in 24 hours, even while protesting that his legs were empty.

“That pressure release is really useful,” Woods says. “It was like after I won my first pro race, once I came into the WorldTour, I didn’t have a pro win for two years. Since then, I’ve averaged two or three a season. It just comes a lot easier [when you win].”

Gall and Asgreen even more motivated

Felix Gall celebrates his first Tour stage win. (Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

AG2R-Citroën racer Felix Gall is another prime example. One of the revelations of the race dived deep into his reserves to triumph in Courchevel on stage 17 over the Col de la Loze. Far from being tired out, he was on the attack and fighting for glory three days later on Le Markstein.

“I’m tired. I’m just looking forward to when it’s over,” he told Velo before stage 19.

“For sure, I felt my legs the day after my win. But who didn’t? Also for the guys in the gruppetto, it was a hard day. I’m feeling ok, but it’s been almost three weeks now … I was really happy that stage was kind of easy.”

Motivation and health may wax or wane after a stage win, but it comes back strong. Professional athletes are hungry creatures who bounce back, even during a Tour de France.

“At this point, I’m really happy with my result but I’m not satisfied right now. I want to get more,” Woods said.